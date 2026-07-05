Discovery and Characterization of Antitumor Gut Microbiota from Amphibians and Reptiles: Ewingella americana as a Novel Therapeutic Agent with Dual Cytotoxic and Immunomodulatory Properties

Gut Microbes 2025;17:2599562.

Every so often a paper appears that has the potential to reshape an entire field. This may be one of those studies.

What Does This Study Tell Us?

Scientists in Japan have discovered a naturally occurring gut bacterium from a Japanese tree frog that showed remarkable anticancer activity in laboratory mice. The bacterium, called Ewingella americana, was isolated from the intestines of amphibians and reptiles and tested as a potential cancer treatment. After a single intravenous injection, it completely eliminated established colon tumors in mice, outperforming both an immune checkpoint inhibitor (anti-PD-L1) and the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin in this experimental model. Importantly, the treated mice remained healthy, showed no significant organ toxicity, and developed long-lasting immunity that protected them against future tumor growth.

The researchers found that the bacterium attacks cancer through two complementary mechanisms. First, it selectively accumulates within tumors, where it directly kills cancer cells. Second, it stimulates the body’s immune system by recruiting T cells, B cells, and neutrophils into the tumor and increasing production of key immune signaling molecules, creating a powerful antitumor immune response. This dual mechanism—combining direct tumor destruction with immune activation—appears to account for its exceptional effectiveness in mice.

Although these findings are exciting, they remain at an early stage of research. The study was performed entirely in mice, and it is not yet known whether the same approach will be safe or effective in humans. Nevertheless, the work highlights the enormous therapeutic potential hidden within the natural microbiome and suggests that naturally occurring bacteria could one day become an important addition to cancer immunotherapy. Careful clinical studies will be needed before this approach can be considered for patients.

Review of Study

Background

Growing evidence indicates that the gut microbiome influences cancer progression and responses to immunotherapy. While most microbiome research has focused on altering existing microbial communities or fecal microbiota transplantation, little attention has been paid to identifying naturally occurring bacterial species with intrinsic anticancer activity. The authors hypothesized that amphibians and reptiles, which possess highly diverse and largely unexplored gut microbiota, might harbor bacteria with unique therapeutic properties.

Methods

The investigators isolated 45 bacterial strains from the intestines of three lower vertebrates:

Japanese tree frog (Dryophytes japonicus)

Japanese fire-bellied newt (Cynops pyrrhogaster)

Japanese grass lizard (Takydromus tachydromoides)

After preliminary safety screening, nine bacterial species were selected for detailed evaluation in syngeneic murine colon cancer models. Tumor-bearing mice received a single intravenous injection of each bacterial strain. Antitumor activity, immune responses, biodistribution, and toxicity were compared with standard treatments, including anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy and doxorubicin.

Principal Findings

Eight of the nine bacterial isolates demonstrated measurable antitumor activity, but one organism, Ewingella americana, showed exceptional efficacy.

Key findings included:

Complete tumor regression after a single intravenous dose

Superior efficacy compared with anti-PD-L1 antibody and doxorubicin in the mouse model

Durable protection against tumor rechallenge, indicating the development of long-term antitumor immune memory

Minimal systemic toxicity despite intravenous administration

No significant weight loss or organ toxicity

Rapid clearance from the bloodstream while selectively accumulating within tumors.

Proposed Mechanism

The authors propose that E. americana acts through two complementary mechanisms.

1. Direct tumor killing

As a facultative anaerobe, E. americana preferentially accumulates within hypoxic tumors where it:

proliferates selectively

releases cytotoxic factors

induces apoptosis

destroys tumor spheroids directly.

2. Immune activation

The bacterium also functions as a potent immunotherapy by stimulating both innate and adaptive immunity.

Treatment increased intratumoral:

CD3+ T cells

CD19+ B cells

neutrophils

IFN-γ

TNF-α

This coordinated immune response resulted in extensive apoptosis and complete tumor regression in many animals.

Why E. americana May Be Different

Unlike genetically engineered bacterial therapies, E. americana is a naturally occurring organism with relatively low pathogenicity.

Potential advantages include:

selective tumor homing

facultative anaerobic growth within hypoxic tumors

susceptibility to conventional antibiotics

rapid systemic clearance

favorable safety profile

absence of genetic engineering.

Clinical Significance

This study demonstrates that naturally occurring bacteria from non-mammalian gut microbiomes can possess remarkable antitumor activity. The findings support the broader concept that bacterial therapies may complement existing cancer treatments by combining direct tumor cytotoxicity with activation of host immunity.

However, the work remains preclinical. The experiments were performed exclusively in murine colon cancer models, and no human clinical data are available. The superiority over anti-PD-L1 therapy and doxorubicin was demonstrated only in this experimental setting and cannot be assumed to translate directly to patients. Safety in humans also remains unknown and will require rigorous phase I clinical trials.

Perspective

This paper represents an intriguing proof-of-concept for live bacterial cancer therapy. Rather than engineering bacteria, the investigators identified a naturally occurring organism with selective tumor-homing properties and both cytotoxic and immunostimulatory effects. Although much work remains before clinical application, the study highlights the largely untapped therapeutic potential of microbial biodiversity and suggests that novel bacterial species may eventually become valuable adjuncts to immunotherapy and other anticancer treatments.

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