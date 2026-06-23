Alex and Chris’s Story

What follows is Alex and Chris’s story, told in their own words. I am deeply grateful to both of them for allowing me to share their remarkable journey. Their experience is both inspiring and instructive. Above all, it demonstrates the power of teamwork—patients, loved ones, and clinicians working together toward a common goal—and the importance of becoming an informed advocate for your own health. While no two cancer journeys are the same, Alex and Chris remind us that knowledge, determination, and hope can profoundly influence the path forward.

For the first time in over three years, Alex reached No Evidence of Disease. After multiple surgeries, repeated rounds of chemotherapy, and targeted radiation, it was a meaningful and hard-won result. But it didn’t come easily. The path to this point was long and often deeply confusing.

This is the story of our journey — and how adopting the Metabolic Trap approach developed by Dr. Paul Marik, supported by better tools for understanding, played a significant role in moving us from feeling lost and overwhelmed to finally gaining clarity and direction.

Alex was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. In the years that followed, we worked with a team of doctors and largely followed the standard treatment paths that were recommended. For more than two years, we moved through surgeries and chemotherapy cycles, hoping each step would bring better control.

However, ongoing recurrences and the lack of clear, personalized direction eventually created deep frustration. We also began to dread the prospect of continuing with toxic treatments that were not producing meaningful or lasting results. Over time, that combination of limited clarity and the emotional weight of ongoing toxicity pushed us to actively search for better answers.

The Early Struggle

In the beginning, we were lost.

After Alex’s first surgery in June 2023 — a complete hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy — we quickly sensed that something about the process didn’t feel right. At the time, we believed this was standard ovarian cancer treatment. We were scared and wanted immediate action, and we were largely uninformed about what the typical sequence of care should be.

It was only later that we learned the more common approach would have been to do some chemotherapy first to assess how the disease responded, followed by surgery and then additional chemotherapy. The fact that surgery was performed first, without that initial response assessment, created an inconsistency that, in hindsight, made us question whether the care was being thoughtfully coordinated.

Decisions seemed to be made quickly, and Alex was largely being managed under standard protocols rather than receiving care that felt thoughtfully tailored to her specific situation. This experience became our first real wake-up call that the care being provided might not be as thoughtful or personalized as we had hoped.

That discomfort prompted us to dig deeper. However, at that stage, we were still far from truly understanding what was needed. We didn’t yet grasp the importance of molecular profiling or how critical it was to have a precise understanding of what was driving the cancer.

Seeking clarity, we took advantage of an independent pathology review service offered through our insurance. This led us to send the pathology materials to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Their September 2023 report revised the diagnosis to mesonephric-like adenocarcinoma and explicitly recommended molecular studies to look for canonical mutations, such as KRAS, and potential therapeutic targets.

Despite this clear recommendation, more than two years would pass before comprehensive molecular profiling was finally performed. Looking back, we now see this delay as a significant gap in the care — one that left us navigating treatment without critical information during a time when better guidance could have made a meaningful difference.

In the meantime, follow-up imaging showed that the cancer was progressing. Additional rounds of chemotherapy, including Avastin, were given to test whether the tumors would respond. When scans showed roughly a 30% reduction in disease burden, the team determined that Alex was a candidate for HIPEC surgery — an extremely demanding procedure involving major abdominal surgery followed by heated chemotherapy circulated throughout the abdominal cavity, with a long and physically taxing recovery. The surgery was performed in August 2024.

Even after HIPEC, the disease continued to recur. Then, in November 2025, Alex had a vaginal recurrence. This was the point where the fear and frustration became very real. It became painfully apparent that this was not just a localized tumor that could be removed and resolved. Around this same time, we went back and looked at the earlier Brigham report and initiated the process to obtain comprehensive molecular profiling through a Caris report.

The AI Revelation

It was during this period that we discovered how powerful a tool artificial intelligence could be when applied directly to her medical information. The experience was almost hard to believe. We could upload complex reports like the Caris molecular profile, have AI read and interpret them, and then instantly search the medical world for relevant trials, research, and emerging strategies — all in seconds.

More importantly, uploading the Caris report into AI was the moment everything finally started to make sense. For the first time, we truly grasped what the KRAS G12V mutation meant for Alex and why the disease had behaved the way it had. Even though we had received the report back in January, it wasn’t until March — when we used AI to dig deeper — that its full significance became clear. There was a mix of relief and frustration in that realization: relief that we were finally seeing the full picture, and frustration that it had taken so long to get there.

This experience reinforced something we came to believe deeply: when it comes to understanding and directing your own care, it is essential to maintain control of your own destiny rather than relying entirely on others for clarity.

AI became the tool that helped connect the dots. It allowed us to bring together scattered information about repurposed drugs, metabolic approaches, and emerging targeted therapies and make sense of it in relation to Alex’s specific case. Although we were already familiar with Dr. Paul Marik from his earlier work, AI helped us see him as the leading voice in applying repurposed drugs within a structured metabolic framework for cancer. What had previously felt scattered and overwhelming began to take shape into a much clearer picture. This shift in understanding became the foundation for everything that followed.

Going All In

The revelations that came from using AI marked a profound turning point. Discovering its capabilities created an intense period of learning and investigation. Although I am not particularly technical, the process of using AI effectively felt relatively straightforward. I began uploading everything I could — PET scans, blood work, pathology reports, the Caris molecular profile, doctor conversations, notes on symptoms, and how Alex was responding overall — and asked AI to break it down into clear, understandable terms. From there, it could cross-reference the findings with current research and surface relevant clinical trials, emerging therapies, and metabolic strategies that directly applied to her specific case.

This process fundamentally transformed how we understood and approached her care. For the first time, we could see how a truly personalized strategy — rather than standard protocols for ovarian cancer — was not only possible but necessary. It became evident that addressing the cancer from multiple angles, especially through the Metabolic Trap, offered a far more coherent path forward than simply reacting to each new recurrence.

This clarity gave us the confidence to make a full commitment. In March 2026, we decided to go all in on the Metabolic Trap approach. We made major lifestyle and dietary changes together as a permanent way of living, rather than as temporary measures aimed at achieving a specific result. These became non-negotiable parts of our daily life. At the same time, with the understanding gained through AI, we actively pursued targeted therapy options, including preparing for clinical trials such as RMC-5127.

This marked a complete shift in our approach. Instead of continuing with a reactive strategy focused on local control, we moved to a proactive, structured plan built around Dr. Marik’s Metabolic Trap framework and the pursuit of mutation-specific solutions. The depth of insight that AI provided gave us both the clarity and the conviction to take this step fully.

The Partnership That Made It Sustainable

None of this would have been possible without the strength of our partnership. There were times, especially in the early years, when I worried that Alex might feel guilty about how much I was carrying — the research, advocacy, and decision-making. Even though she never once made me feel that way, I was concerned that the weight of everything might make her feel like a burden. Watching her face the physical reality of this disease while I tried to navigate the overwhelming amount of information was painful in its own way.

From the very beginning, though, it was never a question of whether I would be fully in this with her. Alex is the most important person in my life, and being by her side — researching, asking questions, organizing information, and helping carry the burden — was simply what needed to be done. I’ve read too many stories of cancer putting immense strain on relationships, sometimes even destroying them. Going through something like this any other way was unimaginable to me.

We leaned on each other in ways we never had before. There were honest conversations, quiet moments of fear, and times when one of us had to be strong for the other. This journey demanded an extraordinary level of trust, communication, and mutual commitment. In the end, facing it together didn’t just help us survive the hardest moments — it deepened our bond and became one of the strongest foundations of the strategy we eventually built.

Where We Are Now

In March, April, and May of 2026, we worked hard to implement the Metabolic Trap approach as a complete way of life. This required real dedication. There were difficult moments, and it became clear that this could not be done half-heartedly. We made major lifestyle and dietary changes together as a permanent way of living. These changes — including careful attention to food choices, nutrition, and daily routines — became non-negotiable parts of how we lived.

We also committed to a structured, Marik-inspired Metabolic Trap protocol that combined repurposed medications and nutraceuticals, using cycling strategies to maintain effectiveness while supporting overall health. Supportive therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), red light therapy, and regular exercise were incorporated as consistent parts of the routine. The goal was to apply pressure on the cancer from multiple angles while strengthening the body’s resilience.

By the time Alex’s PET-CT was performed on June 13, 2026, the results showed complete resolution of previously active disease, with no evidence of metabolically active lesions anywhere. After more than three years and many scans, this was the first time the results had come back completely clear.

Alex has shared that for the first time throughout this entire process, she feels free from the heavy toxicity she experienced with repeated conventional systemic treatments. She credits the Metabolic Trap approach, along with the major lifestyle changes, for giving her this sense of relief and renewed strength.

We want to be clear about what these results represent. They are not offered as definitive proof that the Metabolic Trap approach is a solution. They are, however, meaningful and hard-won evidence that this framework — when applied seriously and consistently — can contribute to real progress, even in high-risk cases.

We continue to follow a structured approach centered on the Metabolic Trap protocol and significant lifestyle commitments. We remain watchful and prepared to move quickly if needed. This outcome has given us real hope, but more importantly, it has reinforced a lesson we’ve learned the hard way: when facing aggressive cancer, staying committed and staying proactive is not a temporary phase. It is a responsibility you carry forward.

Importantly, during the period leading up to the clear June 2026 scan, Alex did not receive any mutation-specific targeted therapy against KRAS G12V. While we were actively preparing to enroll in a clinical trial evaluating a KRAS G12V-targeted agent (RMC-5127), the No Evidence of Disease result was achieved through the combination of the Metabolic Trap protocol, major lifestyle changes, and continued use of local therapies (surgery and SBRT) when needed. One of the things that makes KRAS G12V particularly challenging is how effectively it finds and exploits loopholes in the body’s defenses. In addition to locking cancer cells into constant growth, the mutation helps them resist programmed cell death, enhances their ability to consume glucose, and supports their survival even when conditions are difficult. This multi-layered advantage is one reason we found the Metabolic Trap approach especially relevant — it targets several of these same metabolic and survival pathways at once.

We find this result particularly encouraging. Because KRAS G12V mutations not only drive tumor growth but also reprogram cancer cell metabolism — making these tumors more dependent on glucose and glycolysis — we believe the Metabolic Trap approach may be especially well-suited to this type of cancer. Achieving No Evidence of Disease without the use of mutation-specific targeted therapy suggests that metabolic strategies can play a meaningful role even in KRAS-driven disease.

The Weeks Before the Scan

The weeks leading up to the June 13, 2026 PET-CT were some of the hardest we’ve endured. Even though we were fully committed to the Metabolic Trap protocol and had made major lifestyle changes, the anxiety was constant. There was a low, persistent dread that never fully went away — the fear that despite doing everything we believed was right, the cancer could still be advancing quietly. Every small ache or change in how Alex felt was enough to trigger worry. We tried to stay disciplined and positive, but the emotional weight in those final weeks was heavy.

When the results finally came back completely clear — no evidence of metabolically active disease anywhere — the relief was genuine and deeply felt. For a moment, it felt like we could finally breathe. But that relief was quickly followed by another realization: this was not the end. Reaching No Evidence of Disease does not mean the danger has passed. With a cancer this aggressive, we both understood that continued vigilance would have to remain part of our life going forward.

Closing Message

If there’s one thing this journey has taught us, it’s this: don’t wait for someone else to save you.

Far too many people facing serious illness place their full trust in the medical system, assuming that standard protocols and their doctors will have a clear and personalized plan. In our experience, that is often not the case. Important information can be missed, and care can default to generic pathways rather than strategies tailored to the individual. While we remain grateful for the doctors who cared for Alex, we ultimately had to take ownership of understanding her situation ourselves.

Taking ownership doesn’t mean rejecting conventional medicine. It means refusing to be passive. It means doing the work — asking hard questions, staying organized, and using every available tool to gain real understanding. In our case, that tool was artificial intelligence. What began as something unfamiliar quickly became essential. AI helped us make sense of complex medical information, connect scattered knowledge, and see options we might otherwise have missed. It turned confusion into clarity and made it possible to pursue a truly personalized path.

The Metabolic Trap approach gave us a structured, logical framework when direction was desperately needed. Combined with major lifestyle changes and a willingness to explore emerging targeted options, it helped us move from simply reacting to disease to building a proactive, multi-pathway strategy. We never saw it as a replacement for conventional treatment, but as a powerful complement that addressed the cancer from multiple angles.

We want to be clear: these results are not presented as definitive proof that the Metabolic Trap is a cure. They are, however, meaningful evidence that this approach — when taken seriously and combined with personal commitment — can contribute to real progress, even in high-risk cases.

It has also become clear to us that reaching No Evidence of Disease is not the finish line. Even with good scan results, continued commitment and vigilance remain essential — especially with aggressive cancers. Assuming you are “in the clear” and relaxing efforts can be a serious mistake.

Perhaps most importantly, this journey reinforced something we came to believe deeply: when it comes to understanding and directing your own care, it is essential to maintain control of your own destiny. Relying entirely on others for clarity and direction often leaves critical gaps. Tools like artificial intelligence, when used thoughtfully, can help bridge those gaps.

If you or someone you love is facing a difficult cancer diagnosis, know this: You don’t have to navigate it alone, but you also don’t have to accept whatever path is placed in front of you. Do the work. Stay involved. Use every tool available to you — including structured approaches like the Metabolic Trap and technologies that can help turn complex medical information into real understanding. And never underestimate the power of taking control of the journey.

Post-Script

Alex's tumor harbored a KRAS G12V mutation. This mutation is associated with a highly glycolytic cancer that exhibits a pronounced Warburg phenotype, making the tumor heavily dependent on altered glucose metabolism. Although this is only a single case and no firm conclusions can be drawn, the biology of KRAS-driven tumors may help explain the remarkable response observed with our Metabolic Trap strategy (see the post on The Metabolic Trap), which is specifically designed to exploit these metabolic vulnerabilities.

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