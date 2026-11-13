Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2h

Philip: Thank you for your kind words. You raise two very important points.

Docetaxel (Taxotere) and cabazitaxel are conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy agents belonging to the taxane family. My compilation focused primarily on precision-targeted oncology drugs rather than conventional chemotherapy, which is why these agents were not included. Both drugs have an established role in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, with demonstrated survival benefits in selected patients.

I could not agree more with your second point. We should insist on knowing the absolute benefit, not simply the relative benefit, of any cancer treatment. A 30% reduction in the risk of death sounds impressive, but what does this actually mean for the patient? How many additional months of life does the treatment provide? What is the likelihood of a meaningful response? What are the toxicities, the impact on quality of life, and the financial cost?

These are the questions that matter to patients. Unfortunately, relative statistics often make the benefits of a treatment appear far more impressive than the absolute clinical gains. Patients deserve to understand the real magnitude of benefit before making informed treatment decisions.

Paul

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

Joanna, I understand your reaction, but I would encourage you to look at this from a different perspective. Yes, cancer is an extraordinarily complex disease, and the more we learn about it, the more we appreciate that complexity. But this is not a reason for despair. In fact, it is a reason for hope.

Every pathway we identify represents a potential vulnerability in cancer. My hope is that by integrating scientifically grounded metabolic and other integrative interventions with conventional oncology, we can significantly improve upon the often disappointing progress we have made in treating many cancers.

The complexity of cancer should not discourage us. Rather, it should inspire us to think differently, challenge conventional approaches, and explore new therapeutic opportunities.

Paul

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