Which molecular alterations in cancer can be targeted with drugs, how they are identified, why responses are not always durable, and how targeted treatment can become affordable.

Introduction

Cancers arising in the same organ are not necessarily the same disease. Two lung cancers may look almost identical under the microscope yet carry entirely different molecular abnormalities—and those differences can determine how the cancer behaves, which treatments it responds to and the patient’s prognosis.

Treatment was traditionally chosen by organ of origin, histology and stage. These remain essential, but treatment decisions now also take into account the molecular characteristics of the individual tumor. Identifying and exploiting a tumor’s specific molecular vulnerabilities is the foundation of precision oncology.

The central idea is simple. Some molecular alterations—driver alterations—sustain the growth and survival of the cancer. When a tumor depends on one of them, and a drug can block it, the result can be dramatic. Imatinib for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is the defining example: by inhibiting the BCR::ABL1 fusion protein, it turned a frequently fatal leukemia into a chronic, manageable condition for most patients.

Precision oncology also has clear limits. Many tumors contain several drivers; tumors evolve under treatment and become resistant; many of the alterations we can detect cannot yet be targeted; and the cost of newer targeted drugs puts them beyond the reach of most patients worldwide. As patents expire and quality-assured generics and biosimilars appear, that last barrier may fall—as it already has for imatinib.

Precision oncology is therefore best seen not as a replacement for other treatments, but as one important component of an integrated, biologically informed approach to cancer care.

1. Mutations in Cancer: The Essentials

Cancer cells carry many biological changes: mutations in the DNA sequence, chromosomal rearrangements, changes in gene copy number, epigenetic alterations, and disturbances in cellular signaling and metabolism. In the metabolic framework used throughout this series, many of these genomic changes are viewed as arising downstream of mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative (ROS) damage to DNA and disrupted communication between the mitochondria and the nucleus [1]. Whatever their origin, once present, certain alterations create dependencies that can be exploited with drugs. This chapter focuses on those alterations.

1.1 What is a mutation?

The human genome contains roughly three billion DNA base pairs and about 20,000 protein-coding genes, each a set of instructions for making a protein. A mutation is a permanent change in the DNA sequence. Most mutations have no meaningful effect; a small number alter a gene in a way that changes how the cell behaves.

1.2 Germline versus somatic mutations

Germline mutations are inherited and present in every cell of the body. High-penetrance germline variants—for example in BRCA1, BRCA2, TP53, APC or the mismatch-repair genes of Lynch syndrome—account for an estimated 5–10% of cancers, often at a younger age and in multiple sites. Somatic mutations are acquired during life, confined to the tumor and not passed to children.

The distinction matters clinically. Tumor sequencing can uncover a variant that is actually inherited, with implications for the patient’s relatives; this should prompt confirmatory germline testing and genetic counseling. For treatment, however, the origin may not matter: a BRCA1/2 alteration predicts benefit from PARP inhibitors whether it is inherited or present only in the tumor.

1.3 Types of genomic alteration

Table 1. Major types of genomic alteration in cancer

1.4 Gain of function versus loss of function

This is the single most important determinant of whether an alteration can be targeted with a drug.

• Gain-of-function alterations make a protein overactive, active at the wrong time, or present in excess. One altered copy is usually enough. An overactive protein can often be blocked with a drug.

• Loss-of-function alterations reduce or abolish a protein’s activity; usually both copies must be lost. A missing protein cannot be blocked and is very difficult to restore.

1.5 Oncogenes, tumor suppressor genes and DNA-repair genes

Oncogenes are mutated or overexpressed forms of normal growth genes. When activated, they deliver a persistent “go” signal—an accelerator stuck to the floor. Many encode kinases, enzymes that switch other proteins on, and kinases have a well-defined pocket where a drug can bind. Examples include EGFR, ERBB2 (HER2), KRAS, BRAF, PIK3CA, ALK and BCR::ABL1. Oncogenes supply most of today’s targeted therapies.

Tumor suppressor genes are the brakes: they restrain proliferation, halt the cell cycle when DNA is damaged, or trigger the death of damaged cells. Examples include TP53, RB1, APC, PTEN, CDKN2A and SMAD4. Usually both copies must be inactivated before the brake fails (Knudson’s “two-hit” model [2]). Some TP53 mutations go further, producing a mutant protein that interferes with normal p53 and acquires new cancer-promoting activities.

DNA-repair (“caretaker”) genes maintain the integrity of the genome—for example BRCA1 and BRCA2 (homologous recombination), MLH1, MSH2, MSH6 and PMS2 (mismatch repair), and ATM. Their loss does not directly drive proliferation, but it raises the mutation rate.

Loss of function can still create an indirect vulnerability. Tumors with BRCA1/2-related defects in homologous recombination depend on backup repair pathways and are therefore highly sensitive to PARP inhibitors—a mechanism called synthetic lethality [3]. Mismatch-repair-deficient tumors produce many abnormal proteins (neoantigens) and often respond well to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

2. Driver, Druggable and Actionable Alterations

Tumors accumulate many genetic alterations. Only a few are biologically important; most are incidental by-products of genomic instability. Distinguishing the two is the first step in interpreting any sequencing report.

Table 2. Driver versus passenger mutations

Why driver alterations matter: oncogene addiction

When a tumor becomes disproportionately dependent on a single driver pathway, it is said to exhibit oncogene addiction [4]. Inhibiting that driver can halt growth, trigger programmed cell death (apoptosis) and produce substantial tumor shrinkage. This is the biological rationale for most targeted therapies.

Not every driver, however, is a useful target. Some cannot yet be inhibited safely; some matter when a tumor begins but are no longer essential later; and many tumors contain several cooperating drivers. Three terms should therefore be kept distinct:

• Driver alteration: contributes to malignant growth or evolution.

• Druggable alteration: can, in principle, be inhibited directly or exploited through a vulnerability.

• Clinically actionable alteration: clinical evidence supports a specific treatment decision in a defined setting.

An alteration can be a driver without being druggable, and druggable in principle without an approved or effective treatment. Formal frameworks—such as the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets (ESCAT) [5] and the AMP/ASCO/CAP tiers—grade the evidence linking an alteration to a treatment.

Tumor heterogeneity

A cancer is an evolving population of cells, not a uniform mass. Truncal alterations occur early and are shared by nearly all tumor cells; subclonal alterations arise later and are present in only some. A drug directed against a truncal driver can affect most of the cancer; one directed against a subclonal alteration may leave other populations untouched. Identifying a driver is therefore the beginning of treatment planning, not the end.

3. Finding Actionable Alterations

Precision oncology uses the molecular profile of a patient’s cancer to guide diagnosis, treatment selection and monitoring. In practice it follows five steps:

Figure 1. The precision oncology workflow

A single NGS panel can now assess dozens to hundreds of cancer genes at once, ideally with RNA-based testing to detect gene fusions. Sequencing identifies abnormalities but does not by itself establish which are important; interpretation requires attention to the specific variant, the tumor type and the evidence. Liquid-biopsy results need particular care, because age-related mutations in blood cells (clonal hematopoiesis) can be mistaken for tumor-derived alterations.

Three important advances

1. Molecular subtyping. Cancers once treated as one disease are now divided into molecular subgroups. Lung adenocarcinoma is the best example, with EGFR, ALK, ROS1, RET, KRAS G12C and other subgroups, each with its own treatment.

2. Tumor-agnostic treatment. Some drugs work across cancer types whenever the same alteration is present. Tissue-agnostic approvals exist for NTRK fusions, RET fusions, BRAF V600E and HER2 overexpression, and for immunotherapy in mismatch-repair-deficient tumors.

3. Molecular monitoring. Serial testing can detect emerging resistance and guide the next treatment; BCR::ABL1 monitoring in CML is the established model.

4. The Major Druggable Driver Alterations

Tables 3a and 3b list alterations with established targeted treatments; Table 4 lists important drivers that are not yet routinely druggable; and Table 5 summarizes which alterations to test for in each common cancer. Approval status reflects the situation in 2026, primarily in the United States. Eligibility varies by cancer type, specific variant, line of treatment and jurisdiction, so current prescribing information and guidelines (e.g., NCCN, ESMO) should always be checked.

How targeted drugs work

Small-molecule kinase inhibitors (e.g., osimertinib, alectinib, imatinib) enter the cell and block the overactive enzyme.

Monoclonal antibodies (e.g., trastuzumab, amivantamab) bind receptors on the cell surface.

Antibody–drug conjugates (e.g., trastuzumab deruxtecan) use an antibody to deliver a toxic payload directly to cells carrying the target.

Synthetic-lethality drugs (e.g., PARP inhibitors) exploit a weakness created by the loss of another gene, rather than blocking the mutant protein itself.

Mutant-enzyme inhibitors (e.g., IDH1/IDH2 inhibitors) block abnormal metabolic enzymes that produce the oncometabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate.

Table 3a. Common actionable driver alterations

Table 3b. Less common but clinically actionable driver alterations

Table 3c. Major Categories of approved Precision Oncology Therapies (n=127)

Table 4. Important drivers that are not yet routinely druggable

Our ability to identify cancer-associated alterations currently exceeds our ability to treat them. Many common tumor suppressor losses cannot be corrected by inhibiting a protein; future approaches may rely on synthetic lethality, protein reactivation, targeted protein degradation or rational combinations.

What to test for: actionable alterations by cancer type

Table 5. Key actionable alterations by cancer type (advanced disease)

Table 6. Cancer response to Precision Targeted therapy

Table 7: Gain in life expectancy and cost

5. Imatinib and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: The Model Success

Figure 2. The Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome, formed by the t(9;22) translocation. (Image: MEDizzy)

CML is defined by a reciprocal translocation between chromosomes 9 and 22, t(9;22)(q34;q11.2). The shortened chromosome 22—the Philadelphia chromosome—carries the BCR::ABL1 fusion gene. Its protein is a permanently active tyrosine kinase that continuously drives the proliferation and survival of myeloid cells: a single, disease-defining and clearly targetable abnormality.

Imatinib binds the ATP-binding pocket of the ABL1 kinase and locks it in its inactive form. It produced striking responses in early trials [6] and was approved in the United States in 2001. Before tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), treatment relied on hydroxyurea, busulfan, interferon-alfa or stem-cell transplantation, and median survival in chronic-phase CML was roughly four to six years. In the IRIS trial, estimated 10-year survival with imatinib was about 83% [7]. Many patients now have a near-normal life expectancy, and some with a sustained deep molecular response can stop treatment under careful monitoring (treatment-free remission).

Resistance is usually caused by mutations in the ABL1 kinase domain. Second-generation TKIs (dasatinib, nilotinib, bosutinib) overcome many of these; the T315I mutation responds to ponatinib and to asciminib, which binds a different (allosteric) site.

Lessons from imatinib

1. Identifying the molecular driver can reveal a highly effective target.

2. Inhibiting a critical pathway can produce durable disease control.

3. Molecular testing guides both treatment selection and monitoring.

4. Resistance can be overcome with newer inhibitors designed against resistant variants.

5. One drug can act across diseases that share a target: imatinib is also effective in KIT-driven GIST.

6. A breakthrough medicine can become widely accessible through generic competition.

Imatinib is not a universal model. CML has an unusually dominant, truncal driver; most solid tumors are more heterogeneous and depend on several cooperating pathways.

6. Why Targeted Therapies Do Not Always Produce Durable Responses

Intratumoral heterogeneity. Not all malignant cells depend on the same driver; targeting one population may allow others to expand.

On-target resistance. Secondary mutations alter the drug-binding site—for example, EGFR T790M and C797S in lung cancer, or ALK G1202R.

Bypass signaling. Cells switch to alternative growth pathways when the main driver is blocked; MET amplification in EGFR-mutant lung cancer is a classic example.

Metabolic adaptation. Cancer cells alter glycolysis, mitochondrial metabolism, nutrient use and oxidative-stress responses to survive treatment.

The tumor microenvironment. Stromal cells, extracellular matrix, immune suppression, hypoxia and abnormal blood vessels shape response and resistance.

Plasticity and stem-like states. Some cells enter reversible drug-tolerant (“persister”) states or acquire stem-like properties; occasionally the tumor changes identity entirely, as when EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma transforms into small-cell carcinoma.

These processes explain why a targeted drug can shrink a tumor dramatically without eradicating every cancer cell. They should not be generalized to all cancers: in selected diseases, targeted therapy produces prolonged control and, in CML, even remission without continuous treatment.

7. Cost and Access: The Imatinib Model

Many newer targeted drugs carry U.S. list prices of thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per month, often taken continuously or in combination. Patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) frequently lack access not only to the drugs but also to the molecular tests needed to select them. The barrier is therefore economic and infrastructural as much as scientific. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for prioritizing cancer medicines with meaningful clinical benefit and expanding their availability through national essential-medicines programs.

Table 6. The economic life cycle of a targeted therapy

Generic imatinib

In the United States, the price of branded imatinib rose during its years of exclusivity from roughly $26,000 to more than $100,000 per year. In India, generic versions were marketed from the early 2000s, and in 2013 the Supreme Court of India upheld the rejection of a patent on a modified crystalline form of the drug. In the United States, generics arrived only in 2016, and prices initially fell modestly because few manufacturers entered the market—evidence that patent expiry alone does not guarantee affordability.

A 2026 review of generic hematology medicines reported that imatinib prices in India had fallen by approximately 96–98% in some comparisons, with annual generic costs of roughly $400–$2,500 compared with historical branded prices of tens of thousands of dollars. These figures are specific to particular markets and periods.

Imatinib has been on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines since 2015. The lesson is clear: the price of a targeted drug during patent protection does not reflect its manufacturing cost or its eventual price in a competitive market. Most targeted drugs are small molecules that can eventually be made as generics; antibodies and antibody–drug conjugates will require biosimilars. Affordable drugs must also be matched by reliable pathology, molecular testing, monitoring and trained clinicians.

8. The Future: Precision Oncology within Integrated Treatment

The future of precision oncology is unlikely to be one mutation treated with one drug indefinitely. Several developments are particularly promising:

Broader molecular profiling. RNA sequencing, proteomics and functional assays can show whether a mutated pathway is actually active and therapeutically important.

Rational combinations. Combining targeted agents with metabolic therapies (the Five-Axis approach), endocrine therapy, immunotherapy or, in limited settings, chemotherapy may improve efficacy and reduce resistance by attacking several mechanisms at once.

Adaptive treatment. Serial circulating tumor DNA testing, where validated, can detect resistance mutations early and guide changes in treatment.

Metabolism and the tumor microenvironment. Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals that target the microenvironment—particularly its profound immune suppression—may enhance the efficacy of targeted therapy and delay resistance. Mechanistic plausibility alone does not establish survival benefit, and clinical studies are required.

Affordability. The transition from patent-protected drugs to quality-assured generics and biosimilars, together with cheaper molecular testing, could extend precision oncology far beyond the small proportion of the world’s population that can currently access it.

9. Conclusions

Identifying the molecular alterations on which a cancer depends can reveal vulnerabilities that drugs can exploit. A growing list of driver alterations—EGFR, ALK, ROS1, BRAF, HER2, KRAS G12C, BRCA1/2, IDH1/2, FGFR, RET, NTRK and BCR::ABL1 among them—now has effective targeted treatments, and broad molecular testing has become standard in many advanced cancers.

Imatinib for CML showed how transformative this approach can be. Yet a driver is not always druggable, and a targeted drug does not always produce a durable response: heterogeneity, resistance, metabolic adaptation and the tumor microenvironment remain major obstacles, and many common drivers remain beyond reach.

Cost is the other great barrier. Generic imatinib shows how dramatically prices can fall once genuine competition develops. As more targeted drugs become generic and testing becomes cheaper, precision oncology—integrated with metabolic, immunological and other approaches—can become an accessible part of cancer care worldwide. The goal is not more mutations identified or more expensive drugs, but meaningful, durable and affordable improvements in survival and quality of life.

Selected References

1. Seyfried TN, Shelton LM. Cancer as a metabolic disease. Nutr Metab (Lond). 2010;7:7.

2. Knudson AG. Mutation and cancer: statistical study of retinoblastoma. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 1971;68:820–823.

3. Lord CJ, Ashworth A. PARP inhibitors: synthetic lethality in the clinic. Science. 2017;355:1152–1158.

4. Weinstein IB. Addiction to oncogenes—the Achilles heel of cancer. Science. 2002;297:63–64.

5. Mateo J, Chakravarty D, Dienstmann R, et al. A framework to rank genomic alterations as targets for cancer precision medicine: the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of molecular Targets (ESCAT). Ann Oncol. 2018;29:1895–1902.

6. Druker BJ, Talpaz M, Resta DJ, et al. Efficacy and safety of a specific inhibitor of the BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase in chronic myeloid leukemia. N Engl J Med. 2001;344:1031–1037.

7. Hochhaus A, Larson RA, Guilhot F, et al. Long-term outcomes of imatinib treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia. N Engl J Med. 2017;376:917–927.

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