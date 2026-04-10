Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Mary Korda's avatar
Mary Korda
12h

Dear Dr. Marik, an uncle of mine is said to have questioned the artist of a painting about what he considered an exorbitant price. In answer to my uncle’s query, “How long did it take you to make this piece?”, the artist said, “All my life”. … Having watched your careful attention to Covid patients, and your gradual transfer from the intensive-care theater to that of cancer care, I estimate the “value” of this paper, (i.e. the price, if such could be applied) would be “all your life”. And yet, you are generously sharing details of a novel pathway, or adjunct approach to cancer therapy, with any person who cares to know, at zero monetary cost. I have watched you share your personal response to the denial of life-saving repurposed drugs to your hospitalized patients. Therefore, I hope this paper serves to preclude that sort of outcome for patients with cancer. … My thanks can best be expressed in a prayer: May the blessings of our Divine Physician descend upon you and remain with you forever.

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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
11h

Thank you Dr Marik for your unselfish dedication to the healing profession, and your sharing of this “invaluable” work/knowledge!

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