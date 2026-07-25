Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
15h

Interesting article. Four years ago Our dog was dying of an angiosarcoma tumor around her heart. Vet gave her 2 weeks. So we took her home to love on her until her death. but it was interesting, because the vet did prescribe ashwagandha. She didn't really explain why but she said it might help in a hopeless situation . We added Fenben and Ivermectin to the mix and she lived a high quality life for another 7 months before dying at 15 and a half. I had never heard of ashwagandha till that time so this is interesting reading more information on it. We had to go to a Chinese store to get it.

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1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
12h

So very grateful for your posts Dr. Marik. Many Blessings

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