Most cancer patients and clinicians assume that more vitamins and antioxidants can only help, yet the modern data tell a very different—and often uncomfortable—story.

For the past three decades, we have quietly conducted one of the largest, real‑world experiments in supplement pharmacology in human history: mandatory folic acid fortification, widespread high‑dose B‑vitamin use, and aggressive marketing of antioxidant “immune support” to people at risk for or living with cancer. Large randomized trials and cohort studies now suggest that, depending on dose, timing, and tumor context, some of these same agents can increase cancer incidence, accelerate progression, or blunt the effects of chemotherapy and radiation.

Folate, B12, vitamin E, selenium, NAC, CoQ10, and other antioxidant supplements occupy a strange space in oncology—they are simultaneously essential for normal physiology and plausibly harmful when layered indiscriminately on top of modern cancer care. This post matters because it steps back from simplistic “pro‑” or “anti‑supplement” narratives and instead asks the harder question that actually affects patient outcomes: when do these compounds function as allies for normal tissue, and when do they become covert allies for the tumor instead? - Paul

This post provides a review for patients and clinicians alike on how to approach vitamins and antioxidants in patients with cancer.

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