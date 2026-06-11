Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
7h

We have developed the ROOtS protocols for the prevention of cancer. If you e-mail me I will send to you. pmrik@protonmail.com

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
7h

Please see this post: https://paulmarik.substack.com/p/approach-to-the-use-of-repurposed

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