Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 7

Thanks. Appreciate the comment. More interesting stuff to come.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 2

Dr Kory is continuing the study. Ivermectin has a role in initial ans recurrent disease...

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