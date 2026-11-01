1. Introduction

Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignancies of the urinary tract and an important cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality worldwide (1). It is predominantly a disease of older adults and occurs about three to four times more often in men than in women (1,2). Most patients present with tumors confined to the urothelium or the underlying lamina propria, but the disease has a strong tendency to recur and, in a substantial minority, to progress to muscle-invasive and potentially lethal cancer (3).

Bladder cancer is not a single disease. It comprises a group of malignancies with distinct histological, molecular and clinical features (4,5). The most important clinical distinction is between non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), because invasion of the detrusor muscle determines prognosis, the choice of treatment and the intensity of surveillance (3,6).

The treatment landscape has changed considerably over the past decade. Transurethral resection, intravesical therapy, radical cystectomy and platinum-based chemotherapy remain central, but immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibody–drug conjugates and targeted agents have changed the management of advanced disease and are now moving into earlier disease stages (7–9).

This review summarizes the epidemiology, etiology, pathology, molecular biology, clinical presentation, diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer. It also describes how an integrative, metabolically oriented approach, organized around a five-axis framework, can be combined with standard care from diagnosis onward, and it is explicit about where the evidence for that approach is strong and where it remains preliminary.

2. Epidemiology

Global burden

According to GLOBOCAN 2022, bladder cancer was the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with 614,298 new cases and about 220,000 deaths (1). More recent International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates for 2024 indicate 635,264 new cases and 227,626 deaths, ranking bladder cancer eighth in incidence (10).

The geographic distribution is uneven, reflecting differences in tobacco use, occupational and environmental carcinogens, infectious disease, population age structure and access to diagnosis (1,11). Europe and Asia together account for about 72% of new cases (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Global bladder cancer incidence by region, 2022. Source: IARC GLOBOCAN 2022; total 614,298 new cases.

United States

In the United States, bladder cancer is among the most frequently diagnosed cancers in men. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2026 there will be about 84,530 new cases (64,730 in men and 19,800 in women) and 17,870 deaths (12). About three-quarters of cases occur in men. The median age at diagnosis is 73 years, and about half of all cases are diagnosed at the in situ stage (13).

Sex differences

The higher incidence in men has been attributed largely to historical differences in smoking and occupational exposure, although sex-hormone signaling and differences in carcinogen metabolism may also contribute (2). Women, by contrast, are more often diagnosed with advanced disease and have worse stage-adjusted outcomes in several studies. Possible explanations include delayed evaluation of hematuria (often attributed to urinary tract infection or gynecological causes), differences in tumor biology and differences in access to care (2).

Age

Incidence rises steeply with age; most cases occur after 65 years of age, and the disease is uncommon in young adults (13). The long latency between carcinogen exposure and clinical cancer, often several decades, helps explain this age distribution (11).

3. Etiology and risk factors

Bladder cancer is strongly linked to environmental carcinogens. Unlike malignancies in which inherited predisposition plays a major role, most bladder cancers arise from acquired genetic and epigenetic alterations driven by cumulative exposure of the urothelium to carcinogens excreted in the urine (5,11).

Tobacco smoking

Cigarette smoking is the most important established modifiable risk factor. In a cohort of more than 450,000 US adults, current smokers had about a fourfold higher risk than never-smokers, and smoking accounted for about half of all bladder cancers in both men and women (14). Risk increases with intensity and duration of smoking.

Tobacco smoke contains aromatic amines (such as 4-aminobiphenyl), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other carcinogens. After absorption and hepatic metabolism, their reactive metabolites are excreted in the urine, where prolonged contact with the urothelium causes DNA adducts, mutations and, eventually, malignant transformation (11). Stopping smoking reduces risk, but the risk declines slowly and may remain above that of never-smokers for decades (15).

Occupational exposure

Occupational carcinogens are the second most important cause. Aromatic amines such as benzidine and 2-naphthylamine, historically used in dye manufacturing and in the rubber, leather, paint and chemical industries, are established human bladder carcinogens (16). Elevated risks persist in several modern occupations, including painting, hairdressing, metal work and work with combustion products (17). Because the latency can exceed 20–30 years, a detailed lifetime occupational history is an essential part of the evaluation.

Chronic inflammation and infection

Chronic inflammation promotes malignant transformation through repeated epithelial injury, regenerative proliferation, oxidative stress and inflammatory signaling. The best-established example is urinary schistosomiasis: infection with Schistosoma haematobium is a cause of bladder cancer, predominantly squamous cell carcinoma, in endemic regions of Africa and the Middle East (18). Long-term indwelling catheters, bladder stones and recurrent chronic irritation are also associated with increased risk, particularly of squamous cell carcinoma (11).

Other established or suspected risk factors

Additional risk factors include arsenic in drinking water, cyclophosphamide exposure, pelvic radiotherapy, Lynch syndrome and, possibly, pioglitazone (Figure 2) (11,19–21).

Figure 2. Other established or suspected risk factors for bladder cancer.

Metabolic dysfunction is an area of growing interest. Obesity is associated with a modest increase in bladder cancer risk in meta-analyses of cohort studies (22), and insulin resistance, chronic hyperinsulinemia and low-grade systemic inflammation are biologically plausible contributors. These associations are less firmly established than those for smoking and occupational carcinogens, but they are relevant to the metabolic framework discussed in Sections 6 and 12.

4. Pathology and classification

Anatomy of the bladder wall

The bladder wall consists of the urothelium, the lamina propria, the muscularis propria (detrusor muscle) and the perivesical fat (Figure 3). The depth of tumor invasion through these layers is the basis of staging and treatment selection (23).

The key distinction is between tumors that invade the lamina propria (T1) and those that invade the muscularis propria (T2 or higher). Muscle invasion carries a much higher risk of lymph-node and distant spread and generally requires more intensive treatment (6).

Histological types

Urothelial carcinoma (formerly called transitional cell carcinoma) accounts for about 90% of bladder cancers in Western countries. It arises from the urothelial lining and may show papillary, flat (carcinoma in situ) or invasive growth. Tumors are often multifocal, reflecting exposure of the entire urothelium to urinary carcinogens (field cancerization). Urothelial carcinoma also shows several histological subtypes, such as micropapillary, plasmacytoid, sarcomatoid and nested, some of which behave more aggressively (4).

Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for a small minority of bladder cancers in Western countries but is considerably more common where urinary schistosomiasis is endemic. It is strongly associated with chronic inflammation and irritation (18).

Primary adenocarcinoma of the bladder is rare. It may arise from glandular metaplasia or from urachal remnants and must be distinguished from secondary involvement by colorectal or other adenocarcinomas (4).

Small-cell neuroendocrine carcinoma is rare but highly aggressive, with early metastatic spread. Its management usually incorporates platinum-based systemic chemotherapy (6).

5. Tumor staging

Bladder cancer is staged using the tumor–node–metastasis (TNM) classification (Figure 4) (23). For treatment purposes, tumors are grouped into two broad categories:

Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: Ta (non-invasive papillary), Tis (carcinoma in situ) and T1 (invasion of the lamina propria).

Muscle-invasive bladder cancer: T2 (invasion of the muscularis propria) and above.

About 70–75% of newly diagnosed urothelial carcinomas are non-muscle-invasive; the remainder present with muscle-invasive or more advanced disease (3).

6. Molecular pathology and tumor biology

Bladder cancer illustrates well how different molecular pathways produce distinct clinical behaviors (Figure 5) (5).

Two broad molecular pathways

Bladder cancer development has traditionally been described through two partly overlapping pathways (5). The first produces well-differentiated papillary tumors that frequently carry activating FGFR3 alterations; these usually remain non-muscle-invasive, although some progress. The second produces high-grade, genomically unstable tumors, often arising from carcinoma in situ, with alterations in TP53, RB1 and other cell-cycle regulators; these are more strongly associated with invasion and metastasis.

This model is useful but incomplete. Comprehensive genomic studies have shown frequent TERT promoter mutations, a high mutational burden (largely driven by APOBEC mutagenesis), frequent mutations in chromatin-modifying genes such as KDM6A and ARID1A, and substantial intratumoral heterogeneity (24). Muscle-invasive tumors can be grouped into consensus molecular subtypes, broadly luminal and basal/squamous, which differ in prognosis and possibly in response to therapy (25). Some of these alterations are directly actionable, most notably FGFR3 alterations, which predict response to erdafitinib (26).

Metabolic reprogramming

Bladder cancers show metabolic reprogramming, including increased glucose uptake and glycolysis, altered lipid and glutamine metabolism, redox adaptation and changes in mitochondrial function (27). These changes are shaped by oncogenic signaling (for example through the PI3K–AKT–mTOR pathway, which is frequently activated in bladder cancer), by hypoxia and by the tumor microenvironment (24,27).

Increased glycolysis does not mean that mitochondrial respiration is uniformly defective. Many bladder cancers retain functional mitochondria and considerable metabolic flexibility, switching between fuels and pathways as conditions change (27). This flexibility helps explain why targeting a single metabolic pathway is rarely sufficient, and it provides the rationale for approaches that apply pressure to several interconnected pathways at once.

A five-axis framework for adjunctive therapy

The five-axis framework groups the biological processes that sustain bladder cancer growth into five interconnected axes, each of which can be targeted by diet, lifestyle measures, repurposed drugs or nutraceuticals (Figure 6). The framework is intended to complement, not replace, the standard treatments described in Sections 9–11:

1. Glucose metabolism. Insulin–glucose signaling, and the balance between AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and mTOR, link systemic metabolic health to tumor growth. Interventions include a low-glycemic diet, metformin and berberine.

2. Mitochondrial function. Mitochondrial adaptation and redox balance support cancer cell survival, particularly in therapy-resistant and stem-like cells. Candidate agents include doxycycline, ivermectin, curcumin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and sulforaphane.

3. Cytoskeleton and mitosis. Microtubules are essential for cell division and are the target of established chemotherapy agents; benzimidazoles such as mebendazole also disrupt microtubule polymerization.

4. Stress signaling. Chronic β-adrenergic signaling can promote tumor growth, angiogenesis and immune suppression; propranolol, a non-selective β-blocker, targets this axis.

5. Immune and circadian function. Immune surveillance and circadian regulation of cellular homeostasis are relevant to tumor control, particularly in a cancer as immunologically responsive as bladder cancer. Interventions include melatonin and correction of vitamin D deficiency.

Figure 6. The five-axis metabolic framework for bladder cancer: axes, potential interventions and principal targets.

The preclinical rationale for these interventions varies in strength, and the clinical evidence in bladder cancer is limited; none of the proposed agents or combinations has yet been shown in randomized trials to improve bladder cancer survival. The evidence for individual agents and the practical application of the framework are discussed in Section 12.

7. Clinical presentation

Hematuria

Painless visible hematuria is the classic presenting feature of bladder cancer. Bleeding may be intermittent, and its severity does not correlate reliably with tumor stage. Some patients have a single episode that resolves spontaneously; resolution does not exclude malignancy. Microscopic hematuria may also be the first sign and requires risk-stratified evaluation (28).

Irritative urinary symptoms

Frequency, urgency, dysuria and nocturia may occur and are particularly common in carcinoma in situ, which can mimic recurrent urinary tract infection or chronic cystitis. Persistent irritative symptoms with negative urine cultures should prompt further evaluation (3).

Symptoms of advanced disease

Locally advanced or metastatic disease may cause pelvic or flank pain, hydronephrosis, weight loss, fatigue, anemia or bone pain. Ureteric obstruction can lead to renal impairment, which in turn may limit the use of cisplatin. Metastases most commonly involve lymph nodes, bone, lung and liver (6).

8. Diagnosis and staging

Cystoscopy

Cystoscopy is the cornerstone of diagnosis. It allows direct inspection of the bladder lining and identification of papillary tumors, flat lesions and other suspicious mucosal abnormalities (3).

Urine cytology

Urine cytology has good sensitivity for high-grade urothelial carcinoma and carcinoma in situ but low sensitivity for low-grade tumors. A negative result therefore does not exclude cancer (3).

Transurethral resection of bladder tumor

Transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) is both diagnostic and therapeutic. Its aims are complete removal of all visible tumor when feasible, determination of histological type and grade, and accurate assessment of the depth of invasion. Detrusor muscle must be present in the specimen for reliable staging. A repeat (second-look) resection is recommended for T1 tumors, after incomplete initial resection and when the initial specimen lacks detrusor muscle; it frequently detects residual tumor and leads to upstaging in a meaningful proportion of patients (3,29).

Imaging

Computed tomography (CT) urography is used to evaluate the upper urinary tract and detect synchronous tumors. In muscle-invasive disease, cross-sectional imaging of the chest, abdomen and pelvis is required to assess nodal and distant spread (6). Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), scored with the Vesical Imaging-Reporting and Data System (VI-RADS), can help determine whether a tumor invades the detrusor muscle when this is uncertain (30).

9. Treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Treatment of NMIBC is guided by the estimated risk of recurrence and progression, which depends on tumor stage, grade, size, number, the presence of carcinoma in situ and prior recurrence, rather than on stage alone (3).

Low-risk disease

Small, solitary, low-grade Ta tumors are treated by complete TURBT, usually followed by a single immediate postoperative instillation of intravesical chemotherapy, most commonly mitomycin C or gemcitabine. The instillation destroys floating tumor cells released during resection and prevents their implantation; it reduces the risk of recurrence by about one-third (31,32). Long-term cystoscopic surveillance remains necessary because recurrence is common even in biologically indolent disease.

Intermediate-risk disease

Intermediate-risk patients usually receive additional intravesical therapy after TURBT, either a course of intravesical chemotherapy or Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG), depending on risk features (3). For recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk disease, a mitomycin intravesical solution in a reverse-thermal hydrogel (UGN-102) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025. In the single-arm ENVISION trial, 78% of patients had a complete response at 3 months, offering a non-surgical, chemoablative option for selected patients (33).

High-risk disease

High-risk NMIBC includes high-grade T1 tumors, carcinoma in situ and selected high-grade Ta tumors. Intravesical BCG remains the standard of care. BCG induces a local immune response, involving innate immune activation and T-cell–mediated cytotoxicity, that eliminates residual tumor cells and reduces both recurrence and progression (34). Treatment consists of a six-week induction course followed by maintenance therapy for up to three years; maintenance is essential for the full benefit (35).

In May 2026, the FDA approved durvalumab, a programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor, in combination with BCG induction and maintenance for BCG-naïve high-risk NMIBC. In the phase 3 POTOMAC trial, this combination reduced the risk of high-risk recurrence or death by 32% compared with BCG alone (hazard ratio [HR] 0.68), at the cost of more frequent grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events (36,37). This is the first approval of an immune checkpoint inhibitor combined with BCG for BCG-naïve disease, extending immune-based treatment earlier in the disease course.

BCG is not universally effective. Some tumors are resistant from the outset, while others recur after an initial response. Patients with very-high-risk features, such as multiple or large high-grade T1 tumors, concomitant carcinoma in situ, lymphovascular invasion or aggressive histological subtypes, should be considered for early radical cystectomy because their risk of progression is high (3).

BCG-unresponsive disease

BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is a particularly difficult clinical problem. For surgically fit patients, radical cystectomy remains the standard, potentially curative option. For patients who are unfit for or decline cystectomy after informed discussion, several bladder-sparing treatments are available (3):

Pembrolizumab, a programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, for BCG-unresponsive carcinoma in situ with or without papillary tumors (KEYNOTE-057) (38).

Nadofaragene firadenovec, a non-replicating adenoviral vector that delivers the interferon alfa-2b gene to the urothelium (39).

Nogapendekin alfa inbakicept (N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist, given with BCG (40).

The gemcitabine intravesical system (TAR-200), approved by the FDA in September 2025 for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors; in the SunRISe-1 study, 82% of patients had a complete response, with a median duration of response of about 26 months (41,42).

Intravesical chemotherapy regimens such as sequential gemcitabine and docetaxel (3).

Complete-response rates with these agents are encouraging, but responses are not always durable, so careful selection and close surveillance are required. A summary of treatment by risk category is shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7. Treatment summary for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer by risk category.

The 2026 European Association of Urology (EAU) guidelines emphasize individualized risk stratification, appropriate surveillance and the growing range of options for BCG-unresponsive disease (3).

10. Treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Muscle-invasive bladder cancer is a fundamentally different clinical problem. Once the tumor invades the detrusor muscle, the probability of regional and systemic spread rises substantially, so treatment must address both the primary tumor and possible micrometastatic disease (6).

Radical cystectomy

Radical cystectomy with bilateral pelvic lymph-node dissection is a principal curative treatment for localized MIBC, with long-term recurrence-free survival that depends strongly on pathological stage and nodal status (43). Urinary diversion, using an ileal conduit, a continent cutaneous reservoir or an orthotopic neobladder, is required after cystectomy.

Perioperative systemic therapy

Systemic therapy given before surgery aims to eradicate micrometastatic disease, reduce tumor burden and improve long-term survival. Cisplatin-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy has long been the standard for eligible patients; in randomized trials and meta-analyses it improved overall survival, with an absolute 5-year survival benefit of about 5% (44,45). Cisplatin eligibility is generally determined by renal function, performance status, hearing, neuropathy and heart failure (46).

Immunotherapy-based perioperative regimens have since improved outcomes further:

Durvalumab added to neoadjuvant gemcitabine–cisplatin and continued after cystectomy improved event-free and overall survival compared with chemotherapy alone in the NIAGARA trial (47).

Perioperative enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab improved event-free survival (HR 0.40) and overall survival (HR 0.50) compared with surgery alone in cisplatin-ineligible patients in KEYNOTE-905/EV-303, leading to FDA approval in November 2025 (8,48).

In cisplatin-eligible patients, the same regimen improved event-free survival (HR 0.53) and overall survival (HR 0.65) compared with neoadjuvant gemcitabine–cisplatin in KEYNOTE-B15/EV-304; in July 2026, the FDA extended approval to patients with MIBC regardless of cisplatin eligibility (9,49).

For patients with high-risk pathological features after cystectomy who did not receive perioperative immunotherapy, adjuvant nivolumab improves disease-free survival (50).

Bladder-preserving trimodality therapy

Not every patient with MIBC requires cystectomy. For carefully selected patients, typically those with solitary T2 tumors, no hydronephrosis, no extensive carcinoma in situ and a visibly complete TURBT, trimodality therapy offers a potentially curative bladder-sparing alternative. It combines maximal TURBT, external-beam radiotherapy and concurrent radiosensitizing chemotherapy, with cystectomy reserved for incomplete response or invasive recurrence (51). In matched comparisons, outcomes in appropriately selected patients have been similar to those of radical cystectomy (52).

11. Treatment of locally advanced and metastatic disease

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma has historically had a poor prognosis, but outcomes have improved considerably in recent years (6).

First-line therapy

For many years, platinum-based chemotherapy was the foundation of first-line treatment, followed in responding or stable patients by maintenance avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, which prolonged overall survival (53). Nivolumab combined with gemcitabine–cisplatin also improved survival compared with chemotherapy alone in cisplatin-eligible patients (54).

A major advance was the EV-302/KEYNOTE-A39 trial, which compared enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab with platinum-based chemotherapy in previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The combination roughly doubled both progression-free and overall survival (median overall survival 31.5 versus 16.1 months) (7). Enfortumab vedotin is an antibody–drug conjugate directed against nectin-4, a cell-adhesion protein expressed by most urothelial cancers, which delivers the microtubule inhibitor monomethyl auristatin E into tumor cells. Pembrolizumab blocks PD-1 and restores antitumor T-cell activity. The combination is now the preferred first-line option for most eligible patients, but it can cause substantial toxicity, including peripheral neuropathy, severe skin reactions, hyperglycemia and immune-related adverse events (7).

Later-line and targeted therapy

Molecular testing is recommended in advanced disease. Patients whose tumors carry susceptible FGFR3 alterations can benefit from the FGFR inhibitor erdafitinib after prior therapy, which improved overall survival compared with chemotherapy in the THOR trial (26).

12. Integrative care alongside standard treatment

Integrative oncology has an important role in bladder cancer, particularly in improving metabolic health, physical fitness, nutritional status, treatment tolerance and quality of life. It is most useful when begun at diagnosis, alongside standard treatment, rather than reserved for patients in whom standard treatment has failed, provided that the agents chosen do not interfere with standard therapy. The five-axis framework introduced in Section 6 provides a biological rationale for targeting several interconnected pathways at once. Its direct anticancer benefit, however, has not yet been established in clinical trials.

Why a metabolic approach may be relevant

Bladder cancers frequently show increased glucose utilization, altered mitochondrial metabolism, dysregulated growth signaling and an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (24,27). Obesity and metabolic dysfunction are associated with bladder cancer risk (22), and loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) predicts higher mortality after radical cystectomy (55). These observations make metabolic health a reasonable target, both for its potential anticancer effects and for its role in treatment resilience.

Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals: what is the evidence?

Metformin has the most relevant human evidence. In a meta-analysis of observational studies in patients with bladder cancer and type 2 diabetes, metformin use was associated with longer recurrence-free survival (HR 0.56), whereas associations with progression, cancer-specific survival and overall survival were not statistically significant (56). Observational associations of this kind do not establish causation, and randomized evidence is lacking. Berberine, which also activates AMPK, has been studied mainly in laboratory models.

Ivermectin inhibits bladder cancer cell growth in laboratory and animal studies, with proposed mechanisms including oxidative stress, DNA damage, cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis (57). Doxycycline inhibits mitochondrial biogenesis and has been shown to target cancer stem-like cells in several tumor models (58). Mebendazole disrupts tubulin polymerization and has broad preclinical anticancer activity (59). For all three, bladder cancer–specific clinical evidence is lacking, and effective, safe anticancer doses in humans have not been established.

Curcumin, EGCG, sulforaphane and berberine affect inflammatory, metabolic and proliferative signaling pathways in experimental models. Curcumin, for example, potentiates the effects of chemotherapy in bladder cancer cells through inhibition of nuclear factor-κB (60), and higher intake of raw cruciferous vegetables, the main dietary source of sulforaphane, has been associated with a lower risk of bladder cancer (61). Their clinical benefit in established bladder cancer remains unproven.

In a Swedish population-based cohort, β-blocker use after diagnosis was associated with lower bladder cancer–specific mortality (HR 0.88), most clearly for non-selective agents such as propranolol (HR 0.66) (62). Randomized trials of propranolol in bladder cancer, including in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, are under way. Low serum vitamin D is consistently associated with a higher risk of bladder cancer (relative risk about 1.3) (63), but supplementation did not reduce overall cancer incidence in a large randomized trial (64). Evidence for melatonin in bladder cancer is limited to preclinical studies.

Practical recommendations

1. Continue appropriate standard treatment. TURBT, intravesical BCG or chemotherapy, cystectomy, chemoradiation and systemic therapies remain the foundation of management, according to disease stage and risk. Integrative measures should begin alongside them, not delay them.

2. Optimize metabolic health. Emphasize minimally processed foods, adequate protein, weight management and improved insulin sensitivity. A low-glycemic dietary pattern is reasonable; strict ketogenic diets and prolonged fasting have not been shown to improve bladder cancer outcomes and require careful supervision in patients who are losing weight or muscle.

3. Prioritize physical activity and preservation of muscle mass. Regular walking, resistance exercise and nutritional support are especially important before and after cystectomy and during systemic therapy (55,65).

4. Correct nutritional deficiencies. Assess vitamin D and other nutritional deficiencies when clinically indicated, and avoid excessive supplementation.

5. Use repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals as adjuncts, with care. Their potential benefits must be weighed against toxicity, drug interactions and possible interference with chemotherapy, immunotherapy or BCG. They should be discussed with the treating oncology team and should never delay or replace established treatment.

6. Maintain appropriate surveillance. Even apparently low-risk bladder cancers frequently recur, so regular cystoscopy and risk-adapted follow-up remain essential.

13. Treatment toxicity and quality of life

Bladder cancer treatment can impose a considerable physical and psychological burden. Radical cystectomy is a major operation; complications within 90 days are common and include infection, thromboembolism, urinary and bowel complications, sexual dysfunction and long-term changes in body image (66).

Platinum chemotherapy may cause myelosuppression, nephrotoxicity, neuropathy, hearing loss, nausea and fatigue. Immune checkpoint inhibitors can cause immune-related adverse events affecting the skin, gastrointestinal tract, lungs, liver, endocrine glands and other organs (67). Enfortumab vedotin can cause peripheral neuropathy, skin toxicity and hyperglycemia, occasionally severe (7).

Treatment decisions should therefore not rest solely on radiological response or progression-free survival. Overall survival, functional independence, symptom control, treatment burden and patient-reported quality of life are equally important considerations.

14. Prognosis

Prognosis depends mainly on stage, grade, histological subtype, lymph-node involvement and response to treatment. In the United States, 5-year relative survival is about 98% for in situ disease, 73% for localized invasive disease, 42% for regional disease and 10% for distant disease (13). Non-muscle-invasive tumors generally have a favorable prognosis, although high-grade T1 tumors and carcinoma in situ can progress (3).

Patients with localized muscle-invasive disease may be cured by cystectomy or selected bladder-sparing approaches, increasingly combined with perioperative systemic therapy. Once distant metastases develop, treatment is usually aimed at prolonging survival, controlling symptoms and preserving quality of life, although durable remissions occur in a subset of patients treated with modern systemic therapy (7). Broad prognostic categories are summarized in Figure 8.

Figure 8. Prognosis by disease category in bladder cancer.

Recurrence does not necessarily mean progression. Low-grade papillary tumors may recur repeatedly without ever becoming muscle-invasive, whereas some high-grade tumors progress rapidly and require early escalation of treatment (3).

15. Surveillance after treatment

Long-term surveillance is essential because bladder cancer can recur many years after apparently successful treatment. For NMIBC, follow-up includes regular cystoscopy, urine cytology in selected patients and periodic upper urinary tract imaging, with intensity and duration determined by risk. High-risk patients require more intensive and prolonged surveillance than those with low-risk disease (3). After cystectomy or trimodality therapy, follow-up includes cross-sectional imaging, monitoring of the upper tracts and urethra, and, after bladder preservation, continued cystoscopy (6).

16. Prevention and supportive care

Smoking cessation is the most important established preventive measure, both for primary prevention and for patients already diagnosed (14,15). Avoiding occupational carcinogens, using appropriate workplace protection and reducing exposure to arsenic-contaminated drinking water are also important (11). In endemic regions, prevention and treatment of urinary schistosomiasis can reduce the burden of schistosomiasis-associated bladder cancer (18).

A balanced diet, regular physical activity, preservation of muscle mass and management of cardiometabolic disease support general health and treatment resilience (65). No specific diet, supplement or metabolic protocol has yet been proven to prevent recurrence or improve cancer-specific survival, which is why the integrative measures described in Section 12 are best viewed as adjuncts to, not substitutes for, standard care.

Supportive care for patients undergoing treatment should include nutritional assessment, exercise adapted to functional status, symptom management and early attention to treatment-related complications.

17. Conclusions

Bladder cancer is a biologically heterogeneous malignancy whose clinical spectrum ranges from indolent, recurrent papillary tumors to highly aggressive metastatic disease. The most important determinant of treatment is whether the cancer has invaded the muscularis propria, followed by tumor grade, other pathological risk factors and the extent of spread.

For non-muscle-invasive disease, TURBT and risk-adapted intravesical therapy remain central, and the range of bladder-sparing options is expanding, including immunotherapy combined with BCG. For muscle-invasive disease, radical cystectomy and selected bladder-preserving chemoradiation offer potentially curative treatment, and perioperative immunotherapy-based regimens have become increasingly important. For advanced disease, immunotherapy, antibody–drug conjugates and targeted therapy have substantially improved outcomes, although resistance and toxicity remain major challenges.

Bladder cancer also shows metabolic and signaling vulnerabilities that make it a reasonable candidate for multi-target adjunctive therapy. The five-axis framework provides a structure for addressing these vulnerabilities alongside standard treatment from the outset. The most practical approach today is to combine evidence-based bladder cancer treatment with metabolic optimization, exercise, nutritional support and appropriate surveillance. Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals are promising candidates whose direct anticancer efficacy needs confirmation in well-designed clinical trials.

The future of bladder cancer care lies in integrating accurate pathological staging, molecular characterization, effective local control, rational systemic therapy, metabolic health and careful attention to quality of life. The aim is not simply to give more treatment, but to give the right treatment to the right patient at the right time, while improving the patient’s overall health and resilience.

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.