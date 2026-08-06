Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

Thats next..

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buddhi
2hEdited

"Every cell experiences thousands of DNA injuries every day."

Oxidative stress causes over 95% to 99% of daily DNA injuries, followed by chronic inflammation, replication errors, and environmental factors like UV radiation and toxins.

Minimizing the damage from oxidation (breathing = reactive oxygen species = normal metabolism) involves metabolic optimization through, diet, caloric control, and exercise.

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