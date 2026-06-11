Interruptions in conventional cancer therapy are common. Chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted agents are frequently delayed or temporarily discontinued because of treatment-related toxicities, including cytopenias, infections, organ dysfunction, or declining performance status. During these intervals, clinicians face a difficult dilemma: how best to support patients while minimizing further harm.

Traditionally, treatment interruptions have been viewed as unavoidable pauses during which little active antitumor intervention occurs. However, increasing understanding of cancer metabolism and the tumor microenvironment raises an important question: might selected lower-risk interventions provide mechanistically rational support during these periods without compromising subsequent conventional therapy?

This review explores the concept of adjunctive metabolic support during temporary treatment interruptions. We examine the biological rationale for considering repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals that influence pathways shared with established oncology therapies, including glucose metabolism, PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling, angiogenesis, inflammation, mitochondrial function, and cancer stem cell biology.

Importantly, this article does not propose these interventions as substitutes for standard therapy, nor does it suggest equivalent efficacy. Rather, it argues that carefully selected, evidence-informed strategies may warrant discussion as supportive measures designed to bridge patients safely to the next phase of conventional treatment.

Introduction

Modern oncology has improved the outlook for many patients with cancer. Yet even the most effective therapies carry substantial toxicity.

Temporary treatment interruptions are common and may occur because of:

neutropenia,

thrombocytopenia,

severe fatigue,

infectious complications,

cumulative toxicities,

declining functional status.

These pauses are often necessary to permit recovery. However, they also create a period of therapeutic uncertainty.

Tumors do not necessarily pause their biological activity while treatment is withheld.

Cancer cells continue to adapt, evolve, and exploit survival pathways that enable persistence despite therapeutic pressure.

This observation raises an important clinical question:

Can lower-risk interventions targeting cancer metabolism provide supportive therapeutic continuity during unavoidable interruptions in standard treatment?

The Concept of Metabolic Bridging

The proposed framework is intentionally modest.

It does not advocate abandoning evidence-based oncology.

It does not claim that repurposed drugs or nutraceuticals produce outcomes equivalent to conventional therapy.

Instead, it asks whether interventions with favorable safety profiles and plausible biological mechanisms might offer supportive benefit during periods when standard therapy cannot safely proceed.

The objective is therefore not replacement, but bridging.

Shared Biological Pathways

Many repurposed agents and nutraceuticals influence pathways already targeted by approved oncology drugs.

Examples include:

These observations provide a mechanistic rationale for further investigation.

Importantly, they do not establish clinical equivalence.

Repurposed Drugs as Adjunctive Metabolic Support

Several established medications possess biological properties relevant to cancer metabolism.

Metformin

Potential actions include:

AMPK activation,

indirect mTOR inhibition,

reduced insulin signaling,

modulation of cancer stem cells.

Doxycycline

Potential actions include:

inhibition of mitochondrial ribosomes,

suppression of oxidative phosphorylation,

cancer stem cell targeting.

Mebendazole

Potential actions include:

microtubule disruption,

inhibition of angiogenesis,

altered glucose utilization.

Propranolol

Potential actions include:

β-adrenergic blockade,

reduced VEGF signaling,

decreased stress-mediated metastatic signaling.

Nutraceutical Support

Several phytochemicals demonstrate activity across multiple components of the Warburg network.

These include:

Curcumin

Potential effects:

NF-κB inhibition,

suppression of HIF-1,

modulation of PI3K-AKT-mTOR.

EGCG

Potential effects:

reduced VEGF production,

inhibition of glycolytic pathways,

effects on cancer stem cells.

Sulforaphane

Potential effects:

suppression of HIF-1,

HDAC inhibition,

cancer stem cell activity.

Resveratrol

Potential effects:

AMPK activation,

mTOR modulation,

anti-inflammatory actions.

Important Caveats

The argument presented here is deliberately narrow.

This approach:

✓ may provide a mechanistic rationale for discussion,

✓ emphasizes supportive care rather than substitution,

✓ acknowledges that evidence quality varies substantially,

✓ requires close coordination with the treating oncologist.

This approach does not imply:

✗ equivalence with conventional therapy,

✗ justification for delaying evidence-based treatment,

✗ unsupervised combinations,

✗ routine use during curative-intent regimens without careful evaluation.

Safety Considerations

Several important cautions must be emphasized.

Potential concerns include:

antioxidant interference with ROS-dependent therapies,

cytochrome P450 interactions,

anticoagulant effects,

hepatotoxicity,

gastrointestinal toxicity,

altered pharmacokinetics during organ dysfunction.

The assumption that “natural means safe” is particularly problematic during periods of cytopenia and physiological vulnerability.

The Need for Clinical Research

Despite growing mechanistic evidence, major gaps remain.

Future investigations should address:

feasibility,

safety,

patient acceptance,

interaction profiles,

quality-of-life outcomes,

time-to-treatment resumption,

progression-free survival.

Pragmatic clinical trials evaluating adjunctive metabolic support during treatment interruptions represent an important research priority.

Conclusions

Temporary interruptions in conventional cancer therapy are an unavoidable reality of oncology practice.

Rather than viewing these periods as therapeutic voids, it may be reasonable to explore whether selected lower-risk interventions can provide biologically plausible support while patients recover sufficiently to resume standard treatment.

The concept of metabolic bridging does not challenge the importance of conventional oncology. Instead, it seeks to expand the supportive care conversation through carefully coordinated, evidence-informed approaches that recognize both the complexity of cancer biology and the realities of clinical practice.

Ultimately, the question is not whether repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals should replace standard therapy.

Rather, it is this:

When conventional treatment must pause, is there a safe and scientifically grounded way to maintain pressure on the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer until definitive therapy can continue?

The answer remains uncertain.

Key Takeaways

Temporary interruptions in conventional therapy are common.

Cancer biology continues during treatment gaps.

Several repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals intersect with pathways already targeted in oncology.

These interventions should not replace evidence-based treatment.

Safety considerations and interaction risks remain paramount.

Collaborative implementation with oncology teams is essential.

Clinical trials examining “metabolic bridging” strategies are urgently needed.

The future of integrative oncology may not lie in choosing between conventional and metabolic approaches, but in discovering how they can work together to better support patients throughout the entire cancer journey

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.