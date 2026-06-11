Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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The Cancer Strategist's avatar
The Cancer Strategist
6m

It’s good you’re raising the question of bridging when treatments have to be stopped. It is very hard for cancer patients to navigate this area, especially because there are so many different factors: type, stage, response of cancer; and state of patient.

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Charles Totten's avatar
Charles Totten
42m

Where is Ivermectin in this? Too (politically) toxic? This bridge approach may be a non-threatening way to get oncologists to accept these as safe "adjuncts" but is this the best medical advice? That "conventional" treatments have to be paused because they're actually toxic and have low success rates would seem to contradict this approach.

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