Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
1h

During the worst part of the COVID pandemic, my 82-year-old neighbor had an oxygen saturation of 85 along with other symptoms. He visited the ER the day before and refused to go again. I gave him a 12mg melatonin tablet because I read that melatonin can improve blood oxygen saturation. It worked, and his oxygen saturation improved into the low 90s. My ER Doctor son was skeptical about the reason why the oxygen levels improved. The neighbor made a full recovery over time.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

Very cool. Thanks for sharing.

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