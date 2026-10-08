This post is a little different from those that have come before it. Rather than examining a single aspect of cancer biology, prevention or treatment, it steps back to look at the scale of the problem: the impact of cancer on individuals, families and societies in the United States and around the world. In truth, this should have been the first post in The Cancer Library, because it explains why this work matters. More than two million Americans and some 20 million people worldwide are now diagnosed with cancer each year, and those numbers are rising. Survival has improved only modestly, and the drugs on which so much hope and money have been spent have contributed far less than most people assume. If we are to change the course of this epidemic, we must first understand its size and shape. It is never too late to start at the beginning.

1. Cancer in context: a Global disease and a leading cause of death

Cancer is a global disease. Only about 6.2% of cancer deaths worldwide occur in the United States; approximately 94% occur elsewhere. This reality has profound implications for the future of cancer care. Many of the newest targeted therapies and immunotherapies cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient per year and have been developed largely within high-income healthcare systems. For much of the world’s population, access to molecular testing, precision oncology, immunotherapy, and other costly treatments remains limited.

This disparity presents one of the great challenges of modern oncology. Scientific innovation must continue to deliver more effective treatments, but even the most remarkable advances will have limited global impact if they remain inaccessible or unaffordable to the majority of patients who need them. The future of oncology must therefore focus not only on developing more precise and effective therapies, but also on finding treatments that are affordable, scalable, and accessible worldwide.

That is one of our goals. Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals are generally inexpensive and widely accessible and, where supported by appropriate evidence, could potentially contribute to reducing the global burden of cancer. Their low cost should not lower the standard of evidence required to establish efficacy, but neither should their limited commercial potential prevent promising interventions from being rigorously investigated. If even some of these inexpensive approaches are ultimately shown to improve meaningful clinical outcomes, their global impact could be substantial.

The cost of Proven Evidence

In 2024, 3,072,666 deaths were registered in the United States. Heart disease and cancer remained the two leading causes, together accounting for about 42% of the total. The ten leading causes accounted for 70.9% of all deaths (1).

Table 1. The ten leading causes of death in the United States, 2024 (final data)

Provisional 2025 data show the same top three causes: heart disease (694,708 deaths), cancer (622,832) and unintentional injuries (184,265). The age-adjusted all-cause death rate fell by about 4.6% between 2024 and 2025 (1).

Note to the reader: Medical errors and preventable adverse events represent a serious and inadequately measured public health problem. A widely cited 2016 analysis published in The BMJ estimated that approximately 251,000 Americans die annually from medical errors, potentially making them the third leading cause of death. However, this estimate has been challenged because of substantial methodological limitations, particularly the difficulty of distinguishing deaths caused by medical errors from deaths associated with underlying illness. The true mortality burden remains uncertain, highlighting the urgent need for more reliable reporting, transparent investigation, and improved patient safety.

Why medical errors are not included in the CDC chart: The CDC ranks causes of death using death certificates and the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). Medical errors are not a single underlying cause-of-death category in that system. Consequently, deaths involving medical errors can be distributed across multiple categories rather than appearing as a separate entry. This means that the absence of medical errors from the CDC’s top-ten list does not mean that medical errors are unimportant or nonexistent.

Shared, modifiable risk factors

Several leading causes of death share common risk factors. Heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and much chronic kidney disease are closely linked to hypertension, insulin resistance, obesity and other cardiometabolic abnormalities, and these same factors raise the risk of several cancers.

These categories should not simply be added together and labeled “deaths from metabolic dysfunction”: they overlap biologically, and many deaths in each category have other causes. The public-health message is nevertheless clear. Tackling smoking, hypertension, metabolic dysfunction, physical inactivity and poor diet can reduce the burden of several leading causes of death at once.

2. Reading cancer statistics: four essential distinctions

Cancer figures are easily misread. Four distinctions apply throughout this review:

Incidence vs mortality. Incidence is the number of new diagnoses; mortality is the number of deaths. The most commonly diagnosed cancers are not necessarily the deadliest.

Counts vs age-adjusted rates. A rising number of cases may simply reflect a larger, older population. Age-adjusted rates show whether an individual’s risk has actually changed.

Projections vs observed data. The American Cancer Society (ACS) publishes a projection of new cases and deaths each year; the 2026 figures, and the year-by-year series in Table 2, are such projections. The incidence trends behind them come from registry data, most recently through 2022.

Survival vs mortality. Five-year relative survival compares people with cancer to similar people without it. It is not a cure rate, and it can be inflated by earlier detection (lead-time bias), overdiagnosis and shifts in the types of cancer diagnosed. Age-adjusted mortality is the essential companion measure of progress.

3. The overall risk of cancer is increasing

By almost every measure of how often cancer occurs, the burden in the United States is growing. Table 2 shows the ACS annual estimates of new cases and deaths from 2013 to 2024.

Table 2. New cancer cases and cancer deaths in the United States, 2013–2024 (ACS annual estimates)

Over these eleven years, annual new diagnoses rose by about 340,000 (20.5%) and passed two million for the first time in 2024. The projection for 2026 is 27% higher than for 2013. Annual cancer deaths also rose, by 5.4%, to more than 1,670 Americans every day.

Rising counts partly reflect a larger and older population, but the increase is not explained by demographics alone:

Women. Age-adjusted incidence in women rose 23% between 1978 and 2021, and the male-to-female incidence ratio narrowed from 1.6 in 1992 to 1.1 in 2021 (4).

Younger adults. In 2021, incidence in women under 50 was 82% higher than in men under 50 , up from 51% in 2002 (4). Colorectal cancer in adults under 50 is rising about 2.9% a year (2).

Individual cancers. Six of the ten most common cancers have rising incidence: breast, prostate, uterine corpus, pancreatic, melanoma and colorectal cancer in adults under 65 (4).

Not every trend is upward: incidence has fallen in men overall, largely because of declining smoking-related cancers. But the combined picture is of a disease that is affecting more people, more women and more young adults than a decade ago.

4. The U.S. cancer landscape in 2026

The ACS projects approximately 2,114,850 new cancer diagnoses and 626,140 cancer deaths in the United States in 2026 (2,5). Table 3 sets the most commonly diagnosed cancers alongside their projected deaths, which makes the gap between frequency and lethality easy to see.

Table 3. The 15 most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States, 2026 projections

Two points stand out. Lung cancer remains by far the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for about one in five. Pancreatic cancer is only the 11th most common diagnosis but the 3rd leading cause of cancer death. By contrast, prostate and thyroid cancers are common but have comparatively favorable survival.

5. How U.S. cancer incidence has changed over 10 to 20 years

Table 4 summarizes age-adjusted incidence trends, which is the most informative way to judge whether risk is truly changing.

Table 4. Trends in age-adjusted cancer incidence, United States (registry data through 2022)

Three changes that deserve particular attention

Prostate cancer. After years of decline, linked partly to reduced PSA screening, incidence began rising again around 2014. Most concerning is the increase in regional and distant-stage disease: distant-stage incidence rose about 5.6% a year from 2011 to 2022. Changes in screening and imaging complicate interpretation (5).

Breast cancer. Incidence rose about 1% a year from 2013 to 2022, and faster in women under 50. Despite this, breast cancer mortality has fallen substantially because of earlier detection and better treatment (2).

Colorectal cancer. Overall incidence has fallen, largely because screening finds and removes precancerous polyps. Among adults under 50, however, incidence rose about 2.9% a year from 2013 to 2022, a major shift in the epidemiology of the disease (2,7).

6. Survival has improved only marginally

Five-year relative survival is the figure most often quoted as evidence of progress against cancer. Over the past two decades the improvement has been small.

Table 5. Five-year relative survival for all cancers combined, United States

Survival rose from about 66% around 2000 to 70.5% for patients diagnosed in 2016–2022: a gain of roughly 4 to 5 percentage points in two decades, or about 0.2 points a year. Most of the larger rise since the 1970s happened before 2000.

Even this modest gain overstates the real benefit, for three reasons:

Lead-time bias. Diagnosing a cancer earlier starts the five-year clock sooner, so survival appears longer even if the patient dies at the same age.

Overdiagnosis. Screening and imaging detect small, indolent cancers (for example of the prostate, thyroid, breast and kidney) that would never have caused death. Counting these as survivors raises survival figures without saving lives.

Changing case mix. As more low-risk cancers are diagnosed, average survival rises even if outcomes for dangerous cancers do not change.

Gains have been real for some cancers. Between the mid-1990s and 2015–2021, five-year survival rose from 15% to 28% for lung cancer, 7% to 22% for liver cancer and 32% to 62% for multiple myeloma (5). For many common cancers, however, overall survival has changed little.

Mortality rates versus deaths

The age-adjusted cancer death rate has fallen 34% from its 1991 peak through 2023, and the ACS estimates about 4.8 million deaths averted (5). The ACS attributes this to reduced smoking, earlier detection and improved treatment. Reduced smoking has been the single largest driver, particularly for lung cancer, which still causes one in five cancer deaths; as Section 7 shows, drug treatment has contributed far less than is commonly assumed. Because the population is growing and aging, however, the number of Americans dying of cancer each year continues to rise (Table 2).

7. The limited contribution of chemotherapy to survival

If survival has improved only modestly, how much of that improvement is due to drug treatment? The most direct answer comes from Morgan, Ward and Barton (Clinical Oncology, 2004) (10). They combined the results of randomized controlled trials that reported a five-year survival benefit from cytotoxic chemotherapy with 1998 registry data from Australia and the U.S. (SEER) for 22 major adult cancers. From these they estimated how many patients actually survived five years because of chemotherapy.

Table 6. Share of five-year survival attributable to cytotoxic chemotherapy, by cancer (Australian data, 1998).

Overall, cytotoxic chemotherapy accounted for about 2.3% of five-year survival in Australia and 2.1% in the United States. In other words, only about 2 in every 100 adults with cancer were alive at five years because of chemotherapy. The authors concluded that, with five-year survival already above 60%, chemotherapy “only makes a minor contribution to cancer survival”, and called for rigorous evaluation of its cost-effectiveness and effect on quality of life.

The benefit is concentrated in a few, mostly uncommon cancers: testicular cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cervical and ovarian cancer. For the cancers that cause most deaths (lung, colorectal, breast, pancreatic and prostate) the contribution was between zero and 1.8%. For most patients, chemotherapy is given to palliate symptoms or modestly prolong life, not to cure.

Have newer drugs changed the picture?

The Morgan analysis used 1998 data and predates most targeted therapies and immunotherapies. Later analyses of newer drugs, however, show similarly modest survival gains:

• FDA approvals, 2002–2014: the 71 drugs approved for solid tumors extended median overall survival by only 2.1 months (median progression-free survival gain, 2.5 months) (11).

• European approvals, 2009–2013: of 68 cancer indications approved by the European Medicines Agency, 57% entered the market without evidence that they improved survival or quality of life. After a median of about five years on the market, only 51% had shown such a benefit, and where survival gains existed they were often marginal (12).

Table 7. Has survival improved in the of Precision Oncology

Genuine advances exist: some childhood cancers, testicular cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic myeloid leukemia, and selected patients treated with targeted therapy or immunotherapy. But across the whole population of adults with cancer, drug treatment has contributed only a small fraction of the improvement in survival. The largest gains have come from prevention (above all, tobacco control), earlier detection, and surgery and radiotherapy for localized disease.

8. What is driving these changes?

Population aging. More Americans live into the decades when cancer is most common.

Less smoking. A major reason for the fall in lung cancer incidence and mortality.

Obesity and metabolic dysfunction. Established contributors to colorectal, endometrial, kidney, liver and postmenopausal breast cancer.

Screening practices. Changes in PSA testing, mammography, colonoscopy and imaging alter how many cancers are found, and at what stage.

Infections. Hepatitis B vaccination prevent some virus-associated cancers; treating hepatitis C lowers liver cancer risk.

Other exposures. Alcohol, ultraviolet radiation, physical inactivity and certain occupational exposures.

The ACS estimates that at least 40% of cancers diagnosed in U.S. adults are potentially preventable by modifying established risk factors (2). Even so, not every increase should be attributed to metabolic dysfunction. Genetic susceptibility, screening, environmental exposures, infections and demographic change all play important roles.

9. Two different epidemics: the United States and lower-income countries

The U.S. pattern (falling tobacco-related cancers, rising obesity-associated cancers and improving survival) contrasts sharply with that in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Many of these countries face a double burden: infection-associated cancers remain common while cancers traditionally associated with industrialized societies are increasing (13–15).

Lower-income countries are not a single group. Patterns differ considerably between sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia and other regions, and reliable population-based cancer registration is still limited in many places.

Table 8. Cancer trends over roughly two decades: United States vs lower-income countries

Infection-associated cancers: the most important difference

In the United States, many cancers caused by infection declined with better sanitation, vaccination, screening and treatment. In lower-income countries they remain major causes of cancer incidence and death.

Table 9. Major infection-associated cancers and how to prevent them

Cervical cancer is now relatively uncommon in the United States, yet remains among the most frequently diagnosed cancers in women in several African countries. In IARC’s regional analysis, about 86% of the cervical cancer burden fell in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. Rates have declined in several Asian and Latin American populations but have risen in some sub-Saharan African populations (17).

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine

The role of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in preventing cervical cancer—particularly in developing nations—remains an important and contentious issue. There are strong arguments on both sides of the debate, and the truth remains disputed. However, a number of important facts and concerns deserve careful consideration.

Federal Vaccine Court ruling. On September 25, 2017, the US Court of Federal Claims ruled in favor of the family of Christina Tarsell, a 21-year-old Bard College art student who died in her sleep 18 days after receiving her third dose of Gardasil. The case ultimately resulted in compensation based on the finding that the vaccine had caused her fatal arrhythmia.

Absence of a true inert placebo in most Gardasil trials. In the Gardasil clinical trials, most control subjects received an aluminum-containing adjuvant rather than an inert saline placebo . This is particularly troubling because participants were reportedly informed that they would receive a placebo (normal saline). Without a truly inert control group, adverse-event rates in the vaccine and control groups could appear artificially similar, potentially obscuring vaccine-attributable toxicity. Furthermore, such a design makes a meaningful comparison of all-cause mortality between vaccinated subjects and a genuinely untreated control group impossible.

Concerns regarding adverse-event reporting. In the Gardasil trials, some health problems occurring after vaccination were reportedly classified as “new medical history” rather than adverse events . In addition, the relatively short period of intensive adverse-event monitoring—approximately 14 days—raises concerns about the ability of the trials to identify delayed autoimmune, neurological, or ovarian effects.

Increased aluminum exposure. The aluminum content increased from 225 µg per dose in the original Gardasil to 500 µg per dose in Gardasil 9 . Given continuing debate regarding the biological effects of injected aluminum adjuvants, this substantial increase warrants careful scrutiny.

The Indian HPV vaccine controversy. In 2009, approximately 30,000 young girls in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, India, received Gardasil or Cervarix in what was presented to families as a routine immunization program. Serious concerns were subsequently raised regarding whether adequate informed consent had been obtained. Reports included anaphylactic reactions, seizures, paralysis, and other serious illnesses. Six girls died, although the deaths were subsequently judged”not to have been caused by the vaccines”.

Australia. Cervical cancer incidence had already declined substantially before HPV vaccination was introduced. Between 1995 and 2004, incidence reportedly fell by almost 50%. Following introduction of the national HPV vaccination program in 2007, the previous decline appeared to flatten, while cervical cancer mortality subsequently increased during a later three-year period. These temporal associations deserve careful analysis rather than being dismissed or automatically attributed to vaccination.

Canada. Cervical cancer incidence fell by approximately half between 1972 and 2008, largely during the era of widespread Pap screening. Following introduction of HPV vaccination, the previous downward trajectory reportedly flattened and incidence subsequently showed an upward trend.

United Kingdom. The UK data are particularly noteworthy. Between 2002 and 2008, cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20–24 reportedly declined by approximately 40%. After the national HPV vaccination program achieved high coverage, this decline stopped. Rates subsequently increased, with cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20–24 reportedly rising by approximately 45% between 2012 and 2015, while comparable increases were not observed in older women.

Japan’s response to safety concerns. In June 2013, following reports of serious adverse reactions after Cervarix and Gardasil, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare suspended its proactive recommendation for routine HPV vaccination. Medwatcher Japan subsequently published a 2015 report estimating a serious adverse-event rate of 3.2% and arguing that the potential risks of vaccination required much greater scrutiny.

The data and controversies surrounding HPV vaccination extend well beyond these examples. This is an issue of enormous public-health importance, and it demands greater transparency, rigorous independent investigation, access to complete clinical-trial data, and freedom from manipulation or selective presentation of the evidence by vaccine manufacturers or public-health authorities.

The truth matters. The potential consequences affect millions of healthy young people around the world.

Given these concerns, the safety and efficacy of HPV vaccines should not simply be assumed. They should remain open to rigorous, transparent, and independent scientific scrutiny—particularly when these vaccines are being administered to healthy children and adolescents on a population-wide basis.

The emerging burden of obesity-associated cancers

As countries urbanize and their economies and diets change, several exposures shift at once:

More energy-dense, highly processed food.

Rising obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Less physical activity at work and at leisure.

Changes in reproductive patterns and longer life expectancy.

In some populations, more tobacco and alcohol use.

These changes may contribute to rising rates of colorectal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial, kidney and other adiposity-related cancers. Caution is needed, however: rising case numbers also reflect population growth, aging, better diagnostic services and better registration. Metabolic dysfunction is an important contributor, but population trends do not show that it is the main cause of every cancer that is increasing.

10. The survival divide

Perhaps the clearest difference between rich and poor countries is not which cancers develop but what happens after diagnosis. The gap is widest for cancers that are often curable, including breast and cervical cancer, childhood leukemia and several lymphomas, where timely diagnosis and treatment strongly influence outcome.

An important limitation: there is no reliable, internationally comparable 20-year series of all-cancer survival for low-income countries, because many lack comprehensive registries and long-term follow-up. The most defensible comparisons therefore use survival for specific cancers (18,19).

Breast cancer: the clearest example

Table 10. Lifetime breast cancer risk for women by Human Development Index (HDI)

Women in low-HDI countries are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer but more likely to die from it. Current survival figures confirm the gap:

2017–2021 (Nature Medicine, 2026): median five-year survival was about 87% in high-income countries vs 42% in low-income countries , a gap of roughly 45 percentage points (20). These are median country estimates within World Bank income groups, not population-weighted rates.

2010–2014 (CONCORD-3): five-year survival approached 90% in the United States and Australia but was about 40% in South Africa . CONCORD-3 covered 37.5 million patients in 71 countries; survival improved in many countries, but large inequalities persisted. South Africa is a middle-income country, showing that wide gaps exist beyond the poorest nations (18).

Sub-Saharan Africa (SURVCAN-3, 2024): in low-HDI registry areas of 11 countries, five-year survival was about 53% for breast cancer and 32% for cervical cancer (21).

Table 11. Summary of the survival gap

Table 12. 5-year survival after cancer diagnosis last 2 decades

Why survival is lower in poorer countries

• Late diagnosis. Limited screening, delayed referral, cost, and poor access to imaging and pathology mean many patients present with advanced disease.

• Limited access to treatment. Surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapies may be unavailable, unaffordable or too far away.

• Interrupted treatment. Drug shortages, travel costs and lack of reliable health coverage prevent many patients from completing therapy.

• Inadequate supportive care. Poorly managed infection, malnutrition and treatment toxicity cause preventable deaths.

A 2020 Lancet Oncology modeling study of 11 major cancers in 200 countries found that differences in access to imaging, surgery, radiotherapy, systemic therapy and quality of care explained much of the international survival gap. Expanding access to established services could substantially improve survival in lower-income countries (22). The interventions needed are mostly not new or high-tech: earlier diagnosis, reliable pathology, timely surgery, radiotherapy and essential cancer medicines.

11. Global mortality trends and future burden

Cancer mortality, 1990–2023

The Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 compared age-standardized cancer death rates by World Bank income group (14). Because these rates adjust for age structure, the comparison is particularly informative. Cancer mortality fell substantially in high-income countries but rose in lower-middle-income countries over the same period. The estimate for low-income countries is highly uncertain (95% uncertainty interval, −0.3% to +31.1%), reflecting weak death registration and cancer surveillance.

Projections to 2050

IARC projects that annual new cancer diagnoses worldwide will rise from about 20 million in 2022 to more than 35 million in 2050 (13,16). The proportional increase is greatest in the poorest countries: about 142% in low-HDI countries and about 99% in medium-HDI countries. These are changes in case numbers, not age-adjusted rates, and much of the increase reflects population growth and aging, alongside changing risk factors.

These projections are not inevitable. Tobacco control, screening, timely diagnosis and access to effective treatment could change them materially.

12. Implications for prevention and care

No single strategy fits every setting, but one conclusion holds everywhere: because incidence is rising and drug treatment adds relatively little to overall survival, prevention offers the greatest opportunity to reduce the burden of cancer.

In the United States, the main opportunities lie in reducing obesity-associated, tobacco-related and alcohol-related cancers, and in addressing the rise of colorectal cancer in younger adults. New cancer drugs should be judged by whether they meaningfully extend survival or improve quality of life, not by surrogate endpoints alone.

In lower-income countries, cancer control must tackle infection-associated cancers and, at the same time, the growing burden of cancers linked to aging, urbanization and changing metabolic risk.

These priorities are complementary. Hepatitis B vaccination, tobacco control, access to nutritious food, physical activity, screening, early diagnosis and effective treatment all matter everywhere.

Conclusion

The overall risk of cancer is increasing. Annual new diagnoses in the United States rose by about 20% between 2013 and 2024, passed two million for the first time, and are projected to reach 2.11 million in 2026. Incidence is rising in women, in younger adults and for most of the common cancers, including breast, prostate, uterine, pancreatic and early-onset colorectal cancer. The number of Americans who die of cancer each year is also still rising.

Survival has improved only marginally. Five-year survival rose by roughly 4 to 5 percentage points over the past two decades, to about 70%, and part of that gain reflects earlier diagnosis and overdiagnosis rather than longer lives. The fall in the age-adjusted death rate since 1991 is real, but it owes most to reduced smoking and earlier detection.

Chemotherapy has had a minimal effect on overall survival. Cytotoxic chemotherapy accounts for only about 2% of five-year survival in adults with cancer, with meaningful benefit confined largely to a few uncommon cancers. Newer drugs approved for solid tumors have added a median of about two months of life, and many reach the market without evidence of any survival or quality-of-life benefit.

Globally, the same forces are playing out with even less favorable outcomes. Diagnoses are projected to rise by more than 75% by 2050, lower-income countries face both infection-related and “Western” cancers, and survival for curable cancers such as breast cancer is less than half that of high-income countries.

The lesson is clear: we will not treat our way out of the cancer epidemic. The priority must be prevention (tobacco control, metabolic health, physical activity, healthy diet, limited alcohol and vaccination against cancer-causing infections) together with early detection and honest evaluation of what cancer treatments actually deliver.

A note on the data

U.S. mortality figures are final CDC data for 2024 and provisional data for 2025. U.S. cancer incidence and mortality figures for 2026 are ACS projections based on registry data through 2022. International comparisons rely mainly on GLOBOCAN 2022 and GBD 2023. World Bank income groups and Human Development Index categories are related but not interchangeable.

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References

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