Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 8

Paul Marik’s perspective on the metabolic prevention of cancer is very interesting. I believe there is a particularly important point here: there is growing evidence that the metabolic environment—insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia, excess adiposity, chronic inflammation, and a sedentary lifestyle—can influence the risk and progression of certain cancers.

That is why addressing these factors before cancer develops may make far more sense than waiting for it to manifest. A high-quality diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body composition, good sleep, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption are all part of a preventive strategy with strong scientific backing.

I believe the most promising path forward is an integrative intervention that takes into account metabolism, nutrition, exercise, sleep, gut health, inflammation, and other modifiable factors—always as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, conventional cancer prevention, screening, and treatments.

https://www.wcrf.org/living-well/health-professionals-hub/support-for-your-learning/webinars/cancer-prevention-recommendations/?utm.com

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/obesity?utm.com

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Bob Thrasher's avatar
Bob Thrasher
Oct 8

The HPV vaccine does not meaningfully contribute to reducing cancer deaths. Only 4,000 deaths from cervical cancer vs 619,000 total. People need to balance that against the vaccine harms. With numbers like that, vaccines, in total, probably don't significantly improve life expectancy.

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