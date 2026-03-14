Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Be This Person!'s avatar
Be This Person!
7h

Twice I tried to talk to my oncologist about CSC’s and both times she did not utter a word back about them. She knew I was right. I had TNBC, Stage 3, Grade 3. I immediately started taking IVM and Fenben, along with several other supplements on the list. After just 2 chemo treatments, the tumor and lymph nodes began melting away. I was finally able to get an MRI last week, after 9 of 12 treatments. Results…”RESOLUTION” of breast mass and all lymph nodes. No more chemo for me. Now some minor surgery to remove the clips and further test the tissue for residual disease. I believe it will all be clean. Thank you Dr. Marik for your work!

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
7h

Profound information Dr. Marik. So very grateful for the information. Many Blessings

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