Author’s Comment

I anticipated some negative feedback to the first post of this series. Several of the interventions reviewed have developed intensely devoted, almost cult-like followings, and my conclusions clearly touched a nerve with some of their more ardent advocates.

I have no vested interest in promoting or discrediting any particular therapy. My moral and ethical obligation is to follow the evidence wherever it leads and to present that evidence as honestly, objectively, and scientifically accurately as I can. If credible new evidence proves me wrong, I will acknowledge it and revise my conclusions accordingly.

There is, however, another obligation that I take just as seriously: protecting vulnerable patients with cancer. A cancer diagnosis creates fear, urgency, and an understandable willingness to try almost anything that offers hope. Unfortunately, this vulnerability also creates opportunities for charlatans who promote poorly supported or ineffective treatments, often at considerable financial cost.

Patients deserve hope, but they also deserve the truth. My goal is to distinguish genuinely promising therapies from unsupported claims, credible scientific inquiry from speculation, and responsible innovation from exploitation. Whether a treatment is conventional, repurposed, integrative, or alternative, the standard must always be the same: What does the evidence actually show?

Alternative Cancer Therapies: What Does the Evidence Show?”

Green = investigational; Yellow weak/preclinical; Red = disapprove/dangerous

Pao Pereira

Pao extract is the extract of the bark of a tree that grows in the Amazon rain forest, Geissospermum vellosii Allemao (familiarly known as Pao Pereira), which has been used as a medicine by South American Indian tribes. In the 1990s, Mirko Beljanski reported that Pao extract had anticancer effects against melanoma and glioblastoma cells in vitro. (1, 2) Francois Mitterrand, the former President of France, was apparently treated somewhat successfully with Pao extract for metastatic prostate cancer. (3)

Pao extract has subsequently been evaluated against several cancer cell lines. Chang et al demonstrated that Pao extract suppressed castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) cell growth in a dose- and time-dependent manner, through induction of apoptosis and cell cycle arrest. (4). Chen et al investigated two plant extracts from the medicinal plants Pao Pereira (Pao) and Rauwolfia vomitoria (Rau) each for their activities against ovarian CSCs. (5) Both Pao and Rau inhibited overall proliferation of human ovarian cancer cell lines and had limited cytotoxicity to normal epithelial cells. Furthermore, both Pao and Rau treatment significantly reduced the ovarian cancer stem cell population. Nuclear β-catenin levels were decreased, suggesting suppression of Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Similarly, Dong et al demonstrated that an extract of Pao inhibited proliferation of human pancreatic cancer cell lines and had limited cytotoxicity to normal epithelial cells. (6)

Despite the in-vitro and animal model data, there is no human data to support the safety and efficacy of Pao Pereira in patients.

Addendum: The François Mitterrand anecdote regarding Pao Pereira is sourced solely to a book published by the Beljanski Foundation (ref. 3) — a self-published, promotional source from an organization with a financial and reputational stake in Pao Pereira's reputation. Given the strict sourcing standards applied elsewhere in this piece, this anecdote should be read as unverified and non-independent, not as a peer-reviewed citation.

Dandelion Extracts

Dandelion (Taraxacum genus), named “Pugongying” in China, is a perennial plant belonging to the Asteraceae family. In Asia, the Taraxacum genus is widely cultivated and also found wild in most parts of China, North Korea, Mongolia, and Russia. (7) It grows in temperate regions globally, including on lawns, on roadsides, on disturbed banks and shores of waterways, and in other areas with moist soils.

As an edible medicinal herb and vegetable, dandelion has long been utilized for centuries in traditional medicine, folk remedies, and substitution therapies in many countries to treat diverse diseases. Dandelion extract has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, immune enhancing, anti-oxidative, anti-depressant, and anti-cancer properties. Dandelion extract contains multiple bioactive compounds including sesquiterpenoids, phenolic compounds, essential oils, saccharides, flavonoids, sphingolipids, triterpenoids, sterols and coumarins. (7)

Li et al demonstrated that dandelion seed extract significantly inhibited growth, proliferation, migration, invasion, and angiogenesis and induced the apoptosis in human esophageal squamous carcinoma (ESCC) cells. (8) (9) Lin et al demonstrated that dandelion exerted cytotoxic effects against breast cancer cell lines (including TNBC) by induction of apoptosis, the reduction of cell proliferation and the disruption of the mitochondrial membrane potential. (10) Ovadje et al demonstrated that dandelion root extract affects colorectal cancer proliferation and survival through the activation of multiple death signaling pathways. (11) Zhu et al demonstrated that that dandelion root extract specifically and effectively suppresses proliferation and migration in human gastric cells without inducing toxicity in noncancerous cells. (12) Deng et al demonstrated that dandelion may serve as a promising therapeutic strategy for breast cancer by modulating the tumor immune microenvironment. (13)

Despite the in vivo and in vitro data demonstrating the anti-cancer activity of dandelion extract there are no clinical studies to support the use of this botanical.

DMSO

A note to my subscribers:

DMSO is one of the most controversial topics in integrative oncology, and discussions about it often evoke strong opinions. Based on my review of the available evidence, I do not believe there is convincing clinical evidence that DMSO is an effective anticancer therapy or that it currently has a role within my multi-targeted approach to cancer treatment. I recognize that many thoughtful clinicians and patients hold a different view.

Because my position on DMSO is well known, I have received criticism and, on occasion, personal threats. I briefly considered omitting DMSO from this review to avoid further controversy. Ultimately, I decided against doing so. My commitment is to evaluate the evidence as objectively as possible and to present my conclusions honestly, even when they are unpopular. Scientific progress depends on the open exchange of ideas and the willingness to critically examine competing hypotheses.

I also recognize that science is continually evolving. It is entirely possible that future high-quality evidence could demonstrate a clinically meaningful role for DMSO in cancer treatment. I have changed my views in the past when new evidence warranted it, and I will do so again if compelling clinical data emerge. My goal is not to defend a fixed position, but to follow the best available evidence wherever it leads.

What DMSO is:

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a powerful solvent used in labs, in some drug formulations, and as a cryoprotectant for cells and stem-cell products.(14)

In routine medical use, its main FDA‑approved indication in the U.S. is for interstitial cystitis (a bladder condition), not for cancer treatment.

There is currently no evidence in humans that DMSO can treat or cure cancer.

Bottom line up front: The five findings that matter

1. No human evidence of anti-tumor efficacy exists. There are no credible clinical trials demonstrating that DMSO shrinks tumors or extends survival in any cancer.

2. Real supportive-care evidence exists. Topical DMSO 99% is a recognized antidote for anthracycline extravasation and appears in ESMO/EONS clinical practice guidelines. (15)

3. Robust laboratory evidence demonstrates that DMSO has important biological activity. It is the classic differentiation-inducing agent for Friend erythroleukemia and HL-60 promyelocytic leukemia cells and has also been shown to upregulate the tumor suppressor HLJ1 in lung adenocarcinoma cells. (16, 17) The differentiation effect was first described by Friend and colleagues in 1971 and has since been independently reproduced in well over 150 experimental studies spanning more than five decades. This represents a robust, reproducible laboratory observation. However, despite the consistency of these experimental findings and their extensive citation in the scientific literature, they have not translated into convincing clinical evidence of antitumor activity in humans. Repeated confirmation that DMSO induces differentiation in leukemia cell lines strengthens confidence in the underlying biology, but it does not establish that DMSO is an effective cancer treatment. Laboratory reproducibility and clinical efficacy are distinct standards of evidence, and no amount of repeated citation can substitute for well-conducted human clinical trials demonstrating meaningful patient benefit.

4. There is a documented harm pathway. DMSO displaces ligands on platinum drugs and inactivates cisplatin, carboplatin and oxaliplatin.(18) A patient self-dosing DMSO alongside platinum chemotherapy is plausibly sabotaging treatment.

5. It has exactly one FDA-approved human indication: intravesical Rimso-50 for interstitial cystitis, approved in 1978 without randomized trial support. That approval is frequently misquoted in cancer marketing as evidence that DMSO is an approved bladder treatment. It is not a bladder cancer treatment.

Comment from Expert Reviewer who evaluated the “published” literature.

A brief history of DMSO

Dimethyl sulfoxide, or DMSO for short, was first discovered in the late 19th century as a by-product from the kraft process for making paper from wood pulp. Around the same time, Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev synthesized it in the laboratory. His synthesis is still used to date in making DMSO, now a popular solvent (a substance used to dissolve other substances) for industrial use, as well as in laboratories.

But it was organ transplantation research that paved the way for scientific interest in DMSO’s potential uses in medicine. Scientists found that freezing biological material like cells and tissues (cryopreservation) could preserve their biological function in the long run, but whole organs became seriously damaged from the same freezing process. This greatly limited the potential applications of organ transplantation, since it ruled out long-term preservation of organs. Thus began the quest for a cryoprotectant, or a substance that could protect organs from the damage caused by freezing. In 1959, researchers in the UK reported in Nature that DMSO protected red blood cells from damage caused by freezing.(19) Around the same time, Stanley Jacob, an assistant professor at the University of Oregon Medical School, was looking for a way to preserve whole kidneys.

Jacobs came across the Nature study and decided to examine DMSO for its potential in protecting kidneys from freezing damage. Along the way, he also conducted studies to explore the potential pharmacological properties of DMSO. He found that DMSO appeared to relieve pain. Furthermore, it was rapidly absorbed through the skin, and in the process, transported other molecules along with it. These findings, along with others, sparked the interest of pharmaceutical companies.

When Merck submitted its DMSO data to the FDA, it included a report from a veterinary at the University of Pennsylvania who had found that DMSO caused abnormal changes in the eyes of laboratory animals. Meanwhile, a woman in Ireland had used DMSO to heal a sprained wrist and had died three days later, possibly because she was allergic to the substance. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sounded the alarm after animal studies emerged showing that DMSO caused abnormal changes in the eyes. Considering the then-recent harms caused by thalidomide and the concerning safety data about DMSO from animal studies, the FDA decided to err on the side of caution and denied the new drug application for DMSO. The agency also went one step further and banned all human testing of DMSO, but this ban was lifted in 1966, and studies in humans once again resumed, albeit with some restrictions.

Today, DMSO is used in various medical applications, notably as a cryoprotectant employed in stem cell and organ transplantation.(20) It’s also used in veterinary medicine to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. DMSO is used as a solvent for topical therapies in humans, for example in a topical pain relief medication that’s been approved by the FDA. However, the therapeutic effects of DMSO itself remain poorly established in humans. To date, the FDA has approved DMSO as a therapy for only one condition: interstitial cystitis, a type of inflammatory condition that affects the bladder. It should be noted that for this application, DMSO needs to be administered directly into the bladder using a catheter and be expelled after 15 minutes by urinating.

Claims of DMSO’s analgesic effects not backed by evidence

The scarcity of evidence hasn’t stopped many from claiming that DMSO is a miracle cure for conditions ranging from arthritis to cancer. In fact, such claims have circulated for decades, occasionally achieving a breakthrough in mainstream awareness, such as when the news program “60 Minutes” ran a segment about DMSO in the 1980s. Social media posts have recently revived interest in using DMSO to treat a variety of medical problems. A social media post has encouraged people to use DMSO for pain relief, citing anecdotal evidence. While there are many anecdotes about DMSO’s ability to provide effective pain relief, these accounts are difficult to verify and don’t provide reliable evidence for DMSO’s effectiveness.

Clinical evidence about DMSO’s ability to relieve pain is scarce. A meta-analysis published in 2011 looked at clinical trials examining the effectiveness of DMSO in reducing pain experienced by people with osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint condition that causes pain and swelling.(21) The authors of the meta-analysis found only two randomized controlled trials that addressed this question. They reported finding no evidence that DMSO was effective at providing pain relief for people with osteoarthritis, although they also cautioned that “No definitive conclusions can currently be drawn from the data due to the mixed findings and the use of inadequate dosing periods”. A study from 2009 found that DMSO alone didn’t provide more pain relief compared to a placebo in people with osteoarthritis.(22)

DMSO for cancer

Mechanistic effects in cancer cell biology

Cell cycle modulation and growth inhibition

DMSO at low concentrations (e.g., ~1–2%) can slow proliferation of cancer cells by inducing cell cycle arrest, often accumulating cells in G1/S phases and affecting regulators like cyclin-dependent kinases and Rb phosphorylation. (23)

This is a biochemical effect observed in many cell lines but varies by cell type and concentration.

Alteration of cellular metabolism and oxidative state

DMSO influences reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitochondrial function. In some models, it can reduce proliferation and increase apoptosis via oxidative stress and mitochondrial disruption at higher doses. (24)

These effects relate to DMSO’s physicochemical impact on membranes and intracellular redox pathways.

Differentiation induction. One of the earliest research angles was differentiation therapy:

DMSO can promote differentiation or phenotypic changes in leukemia and solid tumor cells (e.g., morphological changes, expression of differentiation markers). (14)

The idea: pushing malignant cells toward a more differentiated, less proliferative state — a concept of differentiation therapy. However, translation to clinical effect remains unproven.(25)

DMSO for cancer: What evidence shows:

Lab studies (cells in dishes and animal models) show that DMSO can slow cancer cell growth, reduce invasion and migration, and modulate tumor‑related immune cells.(26)

These kinds of results are common for many compounds; most never become effective human cancer drugs.

A 2023 scientific review concluded that DMSO has several anti‑cancer and “differentiation‑inducing” effects in experimental systems and might enhance some conventional treatments, but this is largely theoretical and preclinical.(14)

There is currently no evidence that DMSO reverses the Warburg effect in patients.

A frequently cited 2011 study investigating high-dose DMSO in a mouse model of T-cell lymphoma is often presented as evidence that DMSO possesses direct anticancer activity. However, a careful appraisal of the experimental design, dosing, and outcomes indicates that the study has been considerably overinterpreted. As reviewed below, the findings do not justify the broad claims that have subsequently been made regarding DMSO as a cancer treatment.

Where the biology is real, but the translation failed

Differentiation induction

DMSO is the historical prototype of differentiation therapy. It drives Friend murine erythroleukemia cells to synthesize hemoglobin and pushes HL-60 promyelocytic leukemia cells to terminal granulocytic maturation, with c-myc downregulation, by mechanisms that parallel retinoic acid. (16, 17)

However, the disease context is important. The concept of differentiation therapy that DMSO helped establish in vitro ultimately led to a curative treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), but the successful clinical agents were all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide, not DMSO. A 2023 review proposed revisiting DMSO as an inexpensive adjunctive differentiation-inducing agent.(14) However, this publication is a hypothesis-generating review, not evidence of clinical efficacy, and it was authored by the same research group that published the palliative-care case series. Consequently, it should be viewed as a proposal for future investigation rather than evidence supporting the clinical use of DMSO as an anticancer therapy.

The concentration problem is the crux of the entire field.

In vitro, induction of cellular differentiation typically requires DMSO concentrations of approximately 1–2% (v/v), equivalent to about 130–280 mM. Achieving and sustaining these concentrations in human plasma is not simply a matter of increasing the dose; it becomes a question of systemic toxicity and clinical feasibility. Consequently, extrapolating these in vitro findings to a therapeutic protocol for humans requires a substantial assumption that has never been validated experimentally. Although this is an inference rather than a proven explanation, it is the most commonly cited reason why the promising laboratory effects of DMSO have not translated into successful clinical cancer therapy.

Combining DMSO with other agents.

A post on social media has encouraged combining ivermectin and DMSO to treat cancer, claiming “This is because DMSO makes cancer therapies much more potent and possible for low (non-toxic) doses”. In principle, combining ivermectin with DMSO can increase ivermectin’s penetration through the skin, potentially giving higher local or even systemic levels from a topical mix. There are animal and lab reports of formulations that include ivermectin with low percentages of DMSO as part of complex preparations, but robust human clinical trials of simple “ivermectin + DMSO” creams or gels for general use are lacking.(27) Using unknown strengths of ivermectin plus high‑concentration DMSO could theoretically result in overdose or unexpected systemic exposure, especially if applied over large areas or broken skin. This combination should not be taken orally as its biological effects are unknown.

Another post on social media highlighted the results of a clinical trial that compared a vitamin C and DMSO combination to standard of care for treating skin cancer.(28) The trial did find that the vitamin C and DMSO combination resolved skin cancer lesions in about 86% of participants eight weeks post-treatment, as opposed to 57% of participants in the group that received standard care. However, it’s also worth noting that the study found no difference between the vitamin C and DMSO combination and standard of care at 12 weeks post-treatment. Furthermore, the trial was quite small: there were just 13 patients in the group receiving vitamin C and DMSO, and 12 in the standard care group. The study authors also added that “potentially high-risk areas of the body were excluded from enrollment so the anatomic distribution of basal cell carcinomas in the study did not reflect occurrence in the general population. DMSO is a great solvent, and it can be used as an effective “vehicle” to transport active drugs through the skin. Because DMSO is such a potent solvent, it is likely that DMSO acted by increasing the concentration of vitamin C in the skin lesions. DMSO enhanced skin penetration of Finasteride loaded liposomes for the treatment of androgenic alopecia.(29) DMSO penetrates the skin very quickly and very efficiently, gets into the bloodstream, and reaches the lungs, where it is chemically transformed into dimethyl sulfide, which is exhaled. This makes ones breath smell of garlic, which like DMSO contains a lot of sulfur.

Totality of Human data of DMSO and Cancer

Reported human use in cancer is mostly small, uncontrolled or palliative studies (for example, for pain relief), which are not enough to show that it improves survival or controls tumor growth.(14)

An open-label study of 26 terminal cancer patients reported benefit from DMSO + sodium bicarbonate for refractory cancer pain. No randomization or control group. (30)

Nine patients with advanced nonresectable biliary tract carcinomas were treated with a combination of dimethyl sulfoxide-sodium bicarbonate (DMSO-SB) infusion and S-adenosyl-L-methionine (ademetionine) oral supplementation as palliative pharmacotherapy (no control group). (31) The results of this 6-month study indicated that the investigated combination treatment improved pain control, biochemical blood parameters, and quality of life for the patients. Moreover, this method of treatment led to a 6-month progression-free survival for all investigated patients.

Only one study in the English literature, published in 1993 (over 30 years ago), has evaluated the effect of DMSO on survival in cancer patients. (32) It was a single‑center “prospective” trial in Iraq that enrolled patients with advanced Dukes D colon cancer after palliative surgery. Participants were randomized to a control group or to receive either allopurinol or oral DMSO 500 mg four times daily. In 193 evaluable patients, both DMSO and allopurinol were reported to improve 5‑year survival. However, the trial was authored by a single investigator, which is highly unusual for a study of this complexity and raises substantial concerns about its validity. Importantly, these findings have never been independently replicated.

Apart from the study by Salim (cited above) there are no case series or well controlled clinical trials (observational or interventional) showing that DMSO treats cancer or prolongs survival. (14)

There are no well-controlled clinical trials showing that adding DMSO to standard chemotherapy improves cancer outcomes, and some data suggest it can reduce the effectiveness of certain drugs like cisplatin. DMSO chemically reacts with cisplatin and can markedly change or reduce its anticancer activity, so they generally should not be combined. (18)

Where DMSO is used

DMSO is FDA‑approved for interstitial cystitis (a bladder condition) and widely used as a solvent and cryopreservative (for example, in stem‑cell products), not as an anti‑cancer drug.

DMSO is a potent solvent. DMSO may increase the absorption of drugs such as vitamin C and Ivermectin when applied topically. However, when combined with other drugs such as cisplatin, DMSO decreases the activity of cisplatin.

Small clinical reports suggest IV DMSO combinations may help with refractory cancer‑related pain and with pain from chemotherapy extravasation; this is palliative support, not tumor treatment.

Safety and practical takeaways

Just as the evidence supporting DMSO’s effectiveness as a cancer treatment remains uncertain, important questions also remain regarding its safety . Some researchers have reported eye toxicity—even at low doses like 0.1%—while others write that no such toxicity was observed in their studies.

DMSO can change how other drugs are absorbed and distributed, which raises interaction and dosing concerns if combined with chemotherapy or targeted agents.

Side effects can include skin irritation, garlic‑like body odor, gastrointestinal upset, and, at higher doses or IV use, more serious reactions.​

A case report describes recurrent cerebral hemorrhages in a patient who used DMSO for self-management of low mood and pain. (33)

In a rat model DMSO induces hemolysis and pulmonary hypertension.(34)

Conclusions

There is no robust clinical evidence supporting DMSO as an effective anticancer agent in people.

Some laboratory and preclinical studies suggest biological effects on cancer cells, but these are far from proving efficacy as a cancer treatment.

Because there is no solid evidence of benefit against cancer and real potential for harm or interaction, DMSO is recommended only within well‑designed clinical trials or for established medical indications.

Finally, DMSO is not supported within the 5-axis metabolic trap model.

Bottom line: DMSO is a valuable laboratory reagent and pharmaceutical excipient with established roles in drug formulation and stem cell cryopreservation, and it has a limited approved topical indication in clinical medicine. In contrast, there is currently no convincing clinical evidence that DMSO has direct anticancer efficacy. While its biological effects warrant continued investigation, its use as a cancer treatment cannot be recommended on the basis of the available evidence and should remain confined to properly conducted clinical research.

The area where DMSO may have the greatest future potential is as an adjunctive drug-delivery enhancer, helping improve tissue penetration of selected anticancer agents. Determining whether this strategy provides meaningful clinical benefit will require well-designed animal studies followed by clinical trials.

Shark Cartilage

Since the publication of W Lane’s ‘Sharks Don’t Get Cancer’ in 1992, shark cartilage was touted as the new “cancer cure” of the 1990s. In 1995, the annual world market for shark cartilage products exceeded US $30 million, and dozens of products, usually as food supplements, are on the market. (35)

The promotion of crude shark cartilage extracts as a cure for cancer has contributed to at least two significant negative outcomes: a dramatic decline in shark populations and a diversion of patients from effective cancer treatments. (36)

An alleged lack of cancer in sharks constitutes a key justification for its use. (36) The proponents of this therapy assume that since the largest part of sharks’ bulk is cartilage, something in shark cartilage must account for the rarity of cancer in this animal. Therefore, the argument goes, if patients simply ingest an arbitrary quantity of this cartilage (which presumably has been ground up and made into pills), cancer will regress. The explanation is simple and superficially appealing and offers hope that a nontoxic substance can eliminate cancer. Unfortunately, the claims for the benefits of shark cartilage are completely unsubstantiated by any objective data from controlled clinical trials.

The proposed mechanisms of antitumor action of shark cartilage includes direct or indirect inhibition of angiogenesis. Two glycoproteins, sphyrnastatin 1 and 2, have been isolated from cartilage of the hammerhead shark and reported to have strong antiangiogenic activity and to inhibit tumor neovascularization. (37)

Miller et al performed a phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of shark cartilage in the treatment of advanced cancer. (38) Sixty patients were treated with shark cartilage at a dose of 1 g/kg daily orally in three divided doses. Five patients were taken off the study because of gastrointestinal toxicity or intolerance to shark cartilage. Progressive disease at 12 weeks occurred in 27 patients. Five patients died of progressive disease while undergoing shark cartilage therapy. No complete (CRs) or partial responses (PRs) were noted. Median time to tumor progression in the entire study population was 7+/-9.7 weeks (mean, 11.4 weeks; range, 3.7 to 45.7 weeks). Ten (20%) of 50 assessable patients, or 16.7% of the 60 intent-to-treat patients, had stable disease (SD) for 12 weeks or more. The median time to tumor progression was 27 weeks, the mean was 28.8+/-9.9 weeks, and the range was 18.6 to 45.7 weeks. In this subset, FACT-G scores improved in four patients, were unchanged in four patients, and declined in two patients. Twenty-one adverse events (grade 1, eight events; grade 2, seven events; and grade 3, six events) were recorded, 14 of which were gastroenterological (nausea, vomiting, constipation).

The North Central Cancer Treatment Group trial studied patients with breast or colorectal carcinoma receiving standard care and who were randomized to receive a shark cartilage product or an identical-appearing and smelling placebo 3 to 4 times each day. (39) Data on a total of 83 evaluable patients were analyzed. There was no difference in overall survival between patients receiving standard care plus a shark cartilage product versus standard care plus placebo. Likewise, there was no suggestion of improvement in quality of life for patients receiving shark cartilage, compared with those receiving placebo.

Essiac and Flor-Essence

Essiac and Flor-Essence are herbal tea mixtures that have been used as anticancer treatments. They have been used to treat other health conditions, including diabetes, AIDS, and gastrointestinal diseases. There is, however, no clinical data to support the use of Essiac for any indication.

Constituents of Essiac: Burdock (Arctium lappa), rhubarb (Rheum palmatum), sheep sorrel (Rumex acetosella), and slippery elm (Ulmus rubra).

Constituents of Flor-Essence: Essiac, red clover (Trifolium pratense), blessed thistle (Carduus benedictus), kelp (Laminaria digitata), and watercress (Nasturtium officinale).(40, 41)

Essiac, a botanical formulation of four herbs, was popularized as a cancer treatment in the 1920s by Rene Caisse, a Canadian nurse (Essiac is Caisse spelled backwards). (40) It is believed that she obtained the formula from a patient who claimed to have learned about it from an Ojibwa healer, and who said that the mixture had cured her breast cancer. Caisse began to use the formula in the form of tea and as an injection to treat cancer patients. However, concerns about the use of Essiac led to an investigation by the Cancer Commission of Ontario in 1938, which failed to find evidence of Essiac’ s effectiveness. However, Caisse continued to offer it to patients and modified the original product to further promote its use by adding four more herbs.(40) The new formula, Flor-Essence, was thought to be more potent than Essiac, had improved taste, and could be taken orally by patients, thereby eliminating the need for injection. Essiac and its variant Flor-essence are manufactured by various companies and marketed worldwide in the form of powders, capsules, teas, and liquid extracts. More than 40 Essiac formulations are available in the United Kingdom, Australia, and North America.(42) Essiac and Flor-Essence is widely available in the USA with sales exceeding $8 million in 2000.(41)

Essiac and Flor-Essence, are sold as nutritional supplements and used by patients to treat chronic conditions, particularly cancer. Evidence of anticancer activity for the herbal teas is limited to anecdotal reports recorded for some 40 years in Canada. Individual case reports suggest that the tea improves quality of life, alleviates pain, and in some cases, impacts cancer progression among cancer patients. Although Essiac is currently unavailable for sale in Canada, the Canadian government allows Essiac to be sold to patients on compassionate grounds. A survey conducted in 2000 found almost 15% of Canadian women with breast cancer to be using some form of Essiac. (43)

Essiac exhibits significant immunomodulatory effects, specifically through stimulation of granulocyte phagocytosis, increases in CD8+ cell activation, and moderately inhibiting inflammatory pathways. (44) In vitro studies show that Essiac has antioxidant (45), and cytotoxic properties (44, 46); however, it also stimulated growth of human breast cancer cells.(47) Studies of its antiproliferative effects on prostate cancer cells also yielded conflicting results. (48, 49) A retrospective study of breast cancer patients found that Essiac did not improve quality of life or mood. (50) Essiac inhibits several CYP450 enzymes, most notably CYP1A2 and CYP2C19. (44)

During the 1970s and 80s, several researchers in Canada and in the United States, including those at the National Cancer Institute, studied Essiac.(51, 52) All failed to find any evidence of effectiveness. In the mid-1970s, researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) were unable to detect anticancer activity of Essiac in 17 separate experiments that utilized a variety of animal leukemia and tumor models.(52) In 1983, the National Cancer Institute tested a liquid sample of Essiac after the Canadian Department of National Health and Welfare (Health Protection Branch) requested that it be tested in animals.(52) These studies revealed no anticancer activity in the mouse P388 lymphocytic leukemia tumor system and found lethal toxicity at the highest concentrations of Essiac administered to test animals. The 2004 in vivo study of Flor Essence in a rat model looked at mammary tumor development following administration of the herbal compound. Sprague-Dawley rats (N = 112) were assigned to one of three groups.(52) The control group (n = 35) received water only. The second group (n = 40) received 3% Flor Essence in their drinking water to provide a dose equivalent to that recommended in the popular literature. The third group (n =37) received 6% Flor Essence in their drinking water to investigate the dose-response relationship. Mammary tumors were induced by a 40 mg/kg of body weight dose of 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene. At 19 weeks, palpable mammary tumor incidence was higher (65% and 59.4%) in both Flor Essence groups, compared with controls (51%).(52, 53) The findings of this study are in keeping with the study by Kulp et al demonstrating the Essiac stimulated the in vitro growth of human breast cancer cells. (47)

In the early 1980s, the Canadian Department of National Health and Welfare conducted a retrospective review of data voluntarily submitted by physicians for 86 cancer patients who had obtained Essiac under Canada’s Emergency Drug Release Program between 1978 and 1982. (52) The Bureau found 47 patients who did not benefit from Essiac; 1 had subjective improvement, 5 required fewer analgesics, 4 had an objective response, and four were in stable condition. Among the remaining 25 patients, 17 had died, and the reports for 8 were considered unevaluable.

Despite unsubstantiated claims, Essiac remains a popular anticancer therapy today. There is a lack of both human safety and efficacy data for Essiac and Essiac formulations. Consumers should be aware that there are many varieties of Essiac formulas and only one trademarked Essiac, the formula of which is unknown. Adverse effects and interactions may occur from any of the constituents. Well-designed trials testing Essiac and assessing clinical outcomes are necessary to draw stronger conclusions. (42)

Gerson Therapy

Gerson therapy is an alternative, non–evidence‑based regimen for cancer that is not recommended as a cancer treatment.

What Gerson therapy is

It is a complex program built around an organic vegetarian diet, large amounts of freshly prepared fruit and vegetable juices, coffee enemas, and various supplements.(54, 55)

The theory is that cancer is caused by “toxins” and an imbalance of sodium and potassium in cells, and that detoxifying the liver and changing this balance will restore health and immunity.

Gerson therapy requires that the many details of its treatment plan be followed exactly. Some key parts of the regimen include the following: (55)

Drinking 13 glasses of juice a day. The juice must be freshly made from organic fruits and vegetables and be taken once every hour.

Eating vegetarian meals of organically grown fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Taking several supplements, including: Potassium. Lugol’s Solution (potassium iodide, iodine, and water). Coenzyme Q10 injected with vitamin B12. Vitamins A, C, and B3 (niacin). Flaxseed oil. Pancreatic enzymes. Pepsin (a stomach enzyme).

Taking coffee or chamomile enemas regularly to remove toxins from the body.

Preparing food without salt, spices, or oils, and without using aluminum cookware or utensils.

Evidence for effectiveness

There is no reliable scientific evidence that Gerson therapy can treat or cure cancer. A related “metabolic” regimen (Gonzalez therapy) tested in a controlled trial for pancreatic cancer showed patients lived much longer and had better quality of life on standard chemotherapy than on the alternative regimen.​(54)

Most of the published information on the use of Gerson therapy reports on retrospective studies. Dr. Gerson published a case series of 50 patients. He treated several different types of cancer in his practice. The reports include Dr. Gerson’s notes, with some X-rays of the patients over time. The follow-up was contact with patients by mail or phone and included anecdotal reports (incomplete descriptions of the medical and treatment histories of one or more patients).

In 1947 and 1959, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) reviewed the cases of a total of 60 patients treated by Dr. Gerson. The NCI found that the available information did not prove the regimen had any benefit.

The following studies of Gerson therapy have been published:(55)

In 1983-1984, a retrospective study of 38 patients treated with Gerson therapy was done. Medical records were not available to the authors of the study; information came from patient interviews. These case reviews did not provide information that supports the usefulness of Gerson therapy for treating cancer.

In 1990, a study of a diet regimen like Gerson therapy was done in Austria. The patients received standard treatment along with the special diet. The authors of the study reported that the diet appeared to help patients live longer than usual and have fewer side effects. The authors said it needed further study.

In 1995, the Gerson Research Organization did a retrospective study of their melanoma patients who were treated with Gerson therapy. The study reported that patients who had stage III or stage IV melanoma lived longer than usual for patients with these stages of melanoma. There have been no clinical trials that support the findings of this retrospective study.

Risks and harms

The very strict diet and frequent enemas can cause dehydration, dangerous electrolyte imbalances, infections, and, in severe cases, death. Reports of three deaths that may be related to coffee enemas have been published.

The large volume of fruit juice will cause hyperglycemia which has been unequivocally demonstrated to worsen outcome.

Using Gerson therapy instead of proven treatments can allow cancer to progress beyond the point where clinically rational therapy can help.

Role as “complementary” care

Some people are interested in aspects like eating more plant‑based food or reducing processed foods; those specific changes can sometimes be incorporated safely under guidance from a dietitian, but that is very different from the full Gerson protocol.

· The strongest human data suggests no benefit and possible harm when used as a primary treatment. There is Insufficient scientific evidence for the use of Gerson therapy for the treatment of cancer.

RIFE Machine

Rife machines have not been proven to treat or cure cancer, and major medical organizations and regulators advise against using them instead of accepted medical care.

What a Rife machine is

Rife machines are devices derived from ideas proposed in the 1930s by Royal Raymond Rife. The core claim is that specific electromagnetic frequencies can selectively destroy microorganisms—or cancer cells—by inducing a form of “resonant” damage, sometimes likened to shattering a glass with sound.

Modern Rife devices typically emit low-energy radiofrequency or electromagnetic signals through pads, handheld electrodes, or plasma tubes.

Evidence for cancer treatment

No credible clinical trials show that Rife machines treat or cure cancer.

The proposed mechanism (frequency-specific destruction of cancer cells in vivo) has not been demonstrated in reproducible laboratory or animal studies.

Published reports supporting Rife therapy are anecdotal, uncontrolled, or methodologically flawed .

Major medical organizations and regulatory agencies classify Rife machines as unproven and ineffective for cancer treatment.

In contrast, electromagnetic approaches that do have evidence (e.g., tumor-treating fields for glioblastoma) use entirely different physics, dosing, field geometry, and mechanisms, and should not be conflated with Rife concepts.

Summary

Reputable medical groups state that Rife machines cannot cure cancer and warn that choosing them over proven treatment can be harmful.

No major oncology or medical body recommends Rife machines as part of standard or complementary cancer care.

The FDA has sent warning and “untitled” letters to firms selling “Rife Frequency Generators and Zappers,” stating they violated the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by marketing them as cures for cancer and other serious diseases without approval.

Rife machines remain pseudoscientific devices with no demonstrated anticancer efficacy. Their continued promotion rests on historical anecdotes and modern marketing rather than biology or clinical evidence. In cancer care, hope should be paired with rigor—and Rife therapy does not meet that standard.

“Urine” therapy for cancer

Urine therapy is not an effective or safe treatment for cancer, and there is widespread condemnation of this practice.

What “urine therapy” is

“Urine therapy” (also called urotherapy or urophagia) usually means drinking your own urine, massaging it into the skin, or in extreme cases injecting it, with claims that it can cure cancer and other diseases.(56-58) There are also cultural variants such as drinking camel urine promoted in some traditional settings.(59)

What the evidence shows

Reviews of urine therapy report no high‑quality, controlled clinical trials showing that drinking or applying urine cures or slows cancer in humans.(57, 58)

The American Cancer Society explicitly states that available scientific evidence does not support claims that urine or urea in any form helps cancer patients.​

A recent observational study of camel urine in cancer patients found no clinical benefit and possible infectious complications.​(59)

Experimental lab studies sometimes find that certain components of urine or urine collected after exercise can affect cancer cells in a dish or in mice, but this is not evidence that drinking urine treats cancer in people. These early findings are being used to develop tests or drugs, not to use raw urine as a therapy.(57)

Risks and harms

Urine is not sterile; it normally carries bacteria and can be further contaminated as it leaves the body. Drinking it can introduce bacteria and toxins and cause gastrointestinal infections and other illness.

Drinking urine can worsen dehydration, strain the kidneys, and contribute to electrolyte imbalances and toxic build‑up of waste products.

Injection of urine has caused life‑threatening polymicrobial sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome in at least one reported case.​(60)

Using unproven methods like urine therapy can delay or replace evidence‑based cancer treatment, which is one of the most serious dangers.

Conclusion:

Do not drink, inject, or apply urine as a cancer treatment; it has no proven benefit and carries real risks.



Homeopathic cancer remedies

I had previoulsy stated that “There is no reliable evidence that any homeopathic remedy can cure cancer, slow its growth, or replace standard cancer treatment. Using homeopathy in place of scientifically proven therapies can allow cancer to progress and lower the chance of survival. (61-63)”

I have published an updated post on homeopathy. For reasons that remain unclear, my initial literature search overlooked several important peer-reviewed studies reporting both experimental and clinical benefits of homeopathy. These studies are now included and critically reviewed in the updated post, providing a more comprehensive and balanced assessment of the available evidence.

Colchicine

Colchicine, the main alkaloid of the poisonous plant meadow saffron (Colchicum autumnale L.), is a classical drug used for the treatment of gout and familial Mediterranean fever. (65-67) Colchicine exerts antiproliferative effects through the inhibition of microtubule formation by blocking the cell cycle at the G2/M phase and triggering apoptosis. (67) Colchicine interferes with numerous cellular activities, including cell migration, cell division, ion channel regulation and cell shape which are dependent on microtubule function. (65, 68) Colchicine has anti-inflammatory characteristics, which are mostly brought on by the disruption of leukocytes and microtubule downstream cellular functions. (65) Due to its toxicity colchicine is rarely used to treat cancer. Colchicine has a narrow therapeutic index, with no clear-cut distinction between nontoxic, toxic, and lethal doses, causing substantial safety concerns with this drug. (67, 69) Furthermore, drug accumulation and high dosages can be associated with severe, often fatal, consequences. (70) Although colchicine poisoning is sometimes intentional, unintentional toxicity is common and often associated with a poor outcome. (70) Due to its narrow therapeutic index and toxicity, colchicine is not recommended for routine use in patients with cancer.

Laetrile (amygdalin)

The use of Laetrile for the treatment of cancer is highly controversial, with claims of an organized coverup to suppress in-vitro efficacy data as well as conspiracy theories. In summary, while laetrile does have some in-vitro anti-cancer activity, reliable reproducible animal model data is lacking with no credible anti-cancer efficacy in patients. Furthermore, the potential of significant toxicity exists.

Amygdalin is a natural cyanogenic glycoside occurring in the seeds of some edible plants, such as bitter almonds and peaches. Bitter almonds have been used since ancient times to treat fevers, headache (via their purging activity) and as a diuretic. (71) Amygdalin is composed of two molecules of glucose, plus one molecule each of benzaldehyde and hydrogen cyanide. The anticancer activity of amygdalin is thought to be related to the cytotoxic effects of enzymatically released HCN and non-hydrolyzed cyanogenic glycosides.

In 1952, Ernst Theodore Krebs, Jr. synthesized a less harmful amygdalin derivative of amygdalin with one subunit of glucose, which he called Laetrile. The mixture of amygdalin and its modified form was described by Krebs as “vitamin B17”, although in the literal sense neither amygdalin nor Laetrile are vitamins. (71) In 1977, the U.S. FDA issued a statement indicating that there was no evidence of the safety and efficacy of Laetrile. It is forbidden to sell amygdalin and Laetrile in the U.S. and Europe.

Laetrile, which is derived from amygdalin, has been used as an alternative natural medicine in the treatment of cancer for over 30 years. The use of Laetrile/amygdalin in the treatment of cancer is controversial; on the one hand, this compound has in vitro anticancer activity; however, it can be toxic via enzymatic degradation and production of hydrogen cyanide. (71) Furthermore, despite studies demonstrating anti-cancer activity on cancer cell lines, the clinical evidence for the anticancer activity of amygdalin has not been established. Moreover, high dose exposures to amygdalin can produce cyanide toxicity. (71)

In vitro cell culture studies show several amygdalin activities that would be beneficial in cancer treatment.(72, 73) For example, amygdalin has the capacity to control apoptotic proteins and signaling molecules, which may be an explanation for a decrease in tumor proliferation. Amygdalin treatment increased expression of Bax, decreased expression of Bcl-2 and induced caspase-3 activation in human DU145 and LNCaP prostate cancer cells, (74) induced apoptosis of HeLa cervical cancer cells mediated by endogenous mitochondrial pathway, (75) and reduced adhesion and migration of UMUC-3 and RT112 bladder cancer cells through activation of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and modulation of β1 integrin. (76)

Laetrile was studied in a mouse model By Dr Konematsu Suguira at Sloan Kettering Cancer institute during the 1970’s. This research was never published in a peer reviewed paper but was promoted in the media by Ralf Moss a science writer originally employed by Sloan Kettering. In a series of 6 experiments with CD8F1 mice with spontaneous mammary adenocarcinomas Sugiura noted by macro-visual observation with some histology an overall average of 21% of mice with lung metastases when treated with 1,000--2,000 mg/kg/day of amygdalin compared with 90% of the control mice. (77) The significance attributed to these early observations is challenged by the negative findings of 3 independent investigators, by 2 out of 3 negative cooperative experiments in which Sugiura participated, and particularly by the blind experiment in which he and others under blind readings found no anticancer activity. (77) Control animals often lived longer than those treated with various doses and schedules of amygdalin.(78)

However, the accuracy of these negative findings has been questioned and a “coverup” has been suggested. In a documentary entitled “Second Opinion: Laetrile at Sloan-Kettering” Mr. Moss claims that “laetrile stopped the spread of cancer, yet they lied to us about it”

http://www.secondopinionfilm.com/

The true findings of Dr Suguira’s research are unclear as his data was never published nor has his work been reproduced by other investigators. However, the lack of proven clinical efficacy of laetrile (as outlined below) raises serious questions as to the validity of his findings.

In 1978 the National Cancer Institute (NCI) published a special report on Laetrile based on a national retrospective analysis. (79) Cases thought to have shown objective benefit from Laetrile were solicited by mail request to 385,000 physicians and 70,000 other health professionals in the US. Although it is estimated that at least 70,000 Americans used Laetrile, only 93 cases were submitted for evaluation. Twenty-six of these Laetrile cases had to be eliminated because of insufficient documentation. An equal number of conventionally treated cases selected from the institute’s files were added to the records to be analyzed. A panel of 12 oncologists, who had no knowledge of the actual treatments given, was then asked to evaluate the results of 160 courses of treatment (68 Laetrile, 68 chemotherapy, 24 “no treatment”) in the abstracted records from 93 patients. The panel judged six Laetrile courses to have produced a response (two complete and four partial). These results allow no definite conclusions supporting the anti-cancer activity of Laetrile.

In 1982, a clinical trial of 178 patients with cancer who were treated with Laetrile was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (80) No substantive benefit was observed in terms of cure, improvement, or stabilization of cancer, improvement of symptoms related to cancer, or extension of life span. The hazards of amygdalin therapy were evidenced in several patients by symptoms of cyanide toxicity. The paper concluded with this statement: “Amygdalin (Laetrile) is a toxic drug that is not effective as a cancer treatment.” Fatal and nonfatal toxicities from orally ingested cyanogenic glycosides have been reported worldwide.(78) A systematic review published in 2007 included 36 studies, none of which “proved the effectiveness of laetrile.” (75) A Cochrane systematic review published in 2015 failed to identify any studies that met their inclusion criteria. (81) The authors of this review concluded that “the claims that laetrile or amygdalin have beneficial effects for cancer patients are not currently supported by sound clinical data.” Based on the “best available” data the use of laetrile cannot be recommended.

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