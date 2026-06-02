Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
10h

Thank you, Dr. Marik! This is called working together for the good of those who have the “C” word in their life right now! It took me personally a long time to realize I didn’t have to think cancer all the time. My oncologist told me my classification was “0” but they treated me like I had a full blown cancer especially the radiologist oncologist! In October it will be 19 years from abnormal mammogram. Hormone driven DUCI. I am blessed!

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Aegean
11h

A lot of the gut Microbiome specialists recommend glutamine supplementation. As I understand it from this post and others, supplementing with glutamine would be a bad idea.

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