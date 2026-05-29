Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Tony
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It is confusing being out here trying to interpret all the good info coming from a few Substack authors that I subscribed to, including yours. I've been trying a form of this protocol through an online clinic, and I haven't have much success yet fighting my metastatic prostate cancer. I been implementing the protocol in one form or another since late August. I was doing the protocol 7 days a week, then went to 5 on 2 off. I have read about the importance of Pulsing. Today I read another article about it is easy to make mistakes in taking the pills at the wrong time. My question is what would be the best protocol for prostate cancer that has been in my bones since 2023, and is continuing to progress pretty rapidly. I would like the know the times of the day to take each pill, and whether to take it with food or not and what type of food is best. Even though I feel I am on the right track, and I take the right meds I think I may be implementing the protocol the wrong way. I also think I may add chemo, which I did in 2024, and start taking ADT again that I stopped in may 2025. Your thoughts would be really appreciated.

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