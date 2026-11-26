Key points

Persistent high-risk HPV infection causes most cervical cancers. Vaccination, screening, and treatment of precancer can prevent the large majority of cases.

Early disease is usually curable with surgery. Locally advanced disease is curable with cisplatin-based chemoradiation plus brachytherapy; pembrolizumab or induction chemotherapy improves survival in selected patients.

Integrative care has a real, guideline-supported role in reducing fatigue, distress, pain, malnutrition, and treatment-related symptoms, and in helping patients complete therapy.

Integrative care is an adjunct to standard treatment, never a stand-alone alternative.

Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals (including the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach) have biological rationale but no clinical evidence of improved survival in cervical cancer.

1. Introduction

Cervical cancer is among the most preventable and potentially curable solid malignancies, yet it remains a major cause of cancer death worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) causes the overwhelming majority of cases. Most HPV infections clear spontaneously; malignant transformation generally requires viral persistence, immune evasion, and additional molecular alterations.

Treatment has advanced through fertility-sparing surgery, image-guided brachytherapy, immunotherapy, antibody–drug conjugates, and molecularly selected agents. It must be individualized according to histology, stage, tumor size, nodal status, comorbidities, and fertility preferences.

Because the molecular biology of cervical cancer is well characterized, it has also attracted interest from metabolic and integrative oncology. This review addresses both. It distinguishes three things that are often conflated: established supportive-care benefits of integrative medicine, promising preclinical anticancer mechanisms of repurposed drugs and natural compounds, and unproven clinical hypotheses. The central message is that integrative care works best—and safely—when it is added to, coordinated with, and never substituted for evidence-based cancer treatment.

2. Epidemiology

GLOBOCAN 2022 estimated approximately 662,000 new cervical cancer cases and 349,000 deaths worldwide, making it the fourth most common cancer in women for both incidence and mortality [1]. About 94% of cervical cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries [2], with the highest burden in sub-Saharan Africa and substantial disease in parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia (Figure 1).

This burden is shaped as much by health-system capacity as by viral epidemiology. Countries with organized screening and reliable follow-up have far lower rates of invasive disease than those where women are evaluated only after symptoms develop. Mortality also reflects access to pathology, staging, radiotherapy, brachytherapy, and timely management of complications. A country may introduce HPV vaccination yet continue to experience substantial mortality for decades unless it simultaneously detects and treats existing precancer.

In the United States, approximately 13,500 invasive cases and 4,200 deaths are projected for 2026, and the median age at diagnosis is 50 years [3]. Screening and treatment of precancerous lesions have markedly reduced incidence, although disparities persist.

Epidemiological comparisons require attention to age standardization, registry quality, and calendar year. Crude case numbers rise with population growth and aging even when age-standardized rates fall, and incomplete registries can underestimate incidence where diagnostic services are limited. These points matter when comparing countries or interpreting claims of unusually high survival at a particular center.

Figure 1. Age-standardized rate of new cervical cancer cases per 100,000 women, 2022. Data: Global Cancer Observatory (2024), via Our World in Data.

3. Causes, risk factors, and tumor biology

Human papillomavirus

Persistent infection with oncogenic HPV is the principal causal factor. HPV 16 and 18 account for approximately 70% of cases worldwide; other high-risk types include 31, 33, 35, 45, 52, and 58. Most infections become undetectable within one to two years, while a minority persist and progress to cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) or invasive cancer.

The transformation zone is especially vulnerable because its metaplastic epithelium is exposed to persistent infection. Viral persistence predicts high-grade disease better than a single positive test, so screening algorithms incorporate genotype, cytology, prior results, and persistence over time rather than treating every positive test as evidence of cancer.

Cofactors

Immunosuppression (including HIV infection) reduces HPV clearance and increases progression risk. Smoking adds carcinogenic exposure and impairs local immunity. High parity, prolonged oral contraceptive use, and sexual exposure patterns influence risk in some populations, and limited access to screening delays detection of treatable precancer (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Major risk factors for cervical cancer and their clinical significance.

Molecular mechanisms

The HPV E6 oncoprotein promotes degradation of p53, impairing apoptosis and DNA-damage responses. E7 inactivates the retinoblastoma protein (pRb), releasing E2F transcription factors and driving cell-cycle progression. These changes promote genomic instability and interact with downstream networks, particularly PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling. Viral integration is common but not universally required.

Several additional features are relevant to the therapeutic hypotheses discussed in Sections 10 and 11:

Altered glucose metabolism. Many cervical cancers show increased glucose uptake and aerobic glycolysis (the Warburg effect), with higher GLUT1 expression and lactate production. FDG-PET avidity is consistent with this phenotype but does not establish exclusive dependence on glycolysis.

Mitochondrial function. Tumor cells generally retain functional mitochondria; oxidative phosphorylation and redox regulation contribute to survival and treatment resistance, and the balance with glycolysis varies between tumors.

Hypoxia. Tumor hypoxia reduces radiation effectiveness and activates HIF-1α, VEGF, and other adaptive pathways.

Immune escape. HPV antigens could facilitate immune recognition, but tumors evade it through PD-L1 expression, immunosuppressive cell populations, and altered cytokine signaling—the rationale for immune checkpoint inhibition.

These pathways offer many experimental targets, but their presence does not by itself establish that blocking them with repurposed medications improves outcomes.

4. Pathology

Most cervical cancers arise in the transformation zone near the squamocolumnar junction. Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for approximately 70–80% of cases and adenocarcinoma for roughly 20–25% in many series; HPV 18 is disproportionately associated with glandular tumors. Adenocarcinomas include HPV-associated and HPV-independent subtypes, such as gastric-type adenocarcinoma. Neuroendocrine carcinomas are rare but aggressive (Figure 3).

Pathology reports should document histological type, tumor dimensions, depth of stromal invasion, lymphovascular space invasion, margin status, and—in surgical specimens—parametrial and nodal involvement. These details determine whether fertility-preserving surgery is reasonable and whether postoperative radiation or chemoradiation is needed. Rare histologies warrant specialist review because their behavior and management differ from typical HPV-associated squamous carcinoma.

Figure 3. Major histological subtypes of cervical cancer (illustrative images).

Figure 4. The spectrum from cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) to invasive carcinoma.

5. Clinical presentation

Early cervical cancer is often asymptomatic. The characteristic symptom is abnormal vaginal bleeding—postcoital, intermenstrual, or postmenopausal. Other presentations include watery or blood-stained discharge, pelvic discomfort, and dyspareunia. Symptoms may initially be mistaken for infection, hormonal bleeding, or benign cervical changes. Postcoital bleeding is particularly important, but its absence does not exclude malignancy, and a visible or friable lesion should be biopsied even after a recent reassuring screening result.

Locally advanced disease may cause pelvic or back pain, urinary symptoms, hematuria, constipation, rectal bleeding, leg swelling, hydronephrosis, and occasionally vesicovaginal or rectovaginal fistulas. Some patients present through emergency services with hemorrhage, obstructive uropathy, infection, or severe pain, requiring stabilization or relief of obstruction before definitive treatment. Distant spread can involve lymph nodes, lung, liver, or bone.

6. Diagnosis and staging

Diagnosis requires biopsy of a suspicious lesion; HPV testing and cytology are screening tests, not substitutes for tissue diagnosis. Colposcopy with directed biopsy is standard, and conization may establish depth of invasion in selected cases.

Staging (FIGO 2018) requires multidisciplinary interpretation of examination, pathology, and imaging (Figure 5). Pelvic MRI defines the primary tumor and parametrial extension; PET-CT or CT can reveal nodal or distant spread that changes radiation fields or treatment intent. Imaging is imperfect for microscopic nodal disease. In selected early-stage surgical candidates, sentinel lymph-node mapping with pathological ultrastaging improves nodal assessment while reducing the morbidity of extensive dissection. Cystoscopy or proctoscopy is reserved for suspected organ invasion.

Figure 5. FIGO 2018 staging of cervical cancer.

7. Stage-directed treatment

Figure 6 summarizes the usual approach by clinical setting [4]. Throughout, the guiding principle is to choose a single definitive strategy where possible, deliver it completely and on schedule, and integrate supportive care from the outset.

Figure 6. Stage-directed treatment of cervical cancer.

Early-stage disease

The goal is durable local control with minimal long-term harm. For stage IA1 disease without lymphovascular space invasion, conization with negative margins or simple hysterectomy may be adequate. Selected patients who wish to preserve fertility may undergo conization or radical trachelectomy with appropriate nodal assessment, depending on tumor size, depth, margins, histology, and nodal findings.

Radical hysterectomy remains appropriate for selected early-stage tumors. The randomized LACC trial found inferior survival after minimally invasive compared with open radical hysterectomy, cautioning against assuming that smaller incisions produce equivalent oncologic outcomes [5]. The SHAPE trial showed that simple hysterectomy was noninferior to radical hysterectomy for pelvic recurrence in carefully selected low-risk disease, with less urinary dysfunction—but this applies to a narrowly defined population, not to all stage IB cancers [6].

High-risk postoperative features—positive nodes, margins, or parametrial involvement—generally prompt adjuvant chemoradiation. When both radical surgery and pelvic chemoradiation are likely, choosing one definitive modality may reduce cumulative toxicity.

Locally advanced disease

For many stage IIB–IVA cancers, the curative foundation is external-beam radiotherapy (typically about 45–50.4 Gy) with concurrent weekly cisplatin (commonly 40 mg/m²) followed by image-guided brachytherapy. Intensity-modulated radiotherapy improves dose conformity. Brachytherapy is essential and should not routinely be replaced by an external-beam boost. Treatment is generally completed within about seven to eight weeks.

Successful chemoradiation depends on coordinated delivery, not drug selection alone: assessment of renal function, hydration planning, blood-count monitoring, management of anemia, and early recognition of urinary obstruction. Prolonged interruptions can compromise local control, so transport, scheduling, and access to brachytherapy are important determinants of outcome—and supportive care that helps patients complete treatment on time has direct oncologic value.

Immunotherapy and induction chemotherapy

KEYNOTE-A18. In this phase III trial of 1,060 patients with high-risk locally advanced disease, adding pembrolizumab to chemoradiation, followed by maintenance pembrolizumab, improved 24-month progression-free survival (68% vs 57%) [7]. At the second interim analysis, 36-month overall survival was 82.6% vs 74.8% [8]. The FDA approved this regimen in January 2024 for FIGO 2014 stage III–IVA disease—a narrower population than the trial enrolled [9].

INTERLACE. Six weekly cycles of carboplatin and paclitaxel before standard chemoradiation improved 5-year progression-free survival (72% vs 64%) and overall survival (80% vs 72%) among 500 patients, at the cost of more grade ≥3 adverse events (59% vs 48%) [10]. Whether induction chemotherapy should be combined with pembrolizumab-based chemoradiation remains unresolved.

Recurrent or metastatic disease

At recurrence, the first question is whether disease is isolated and amenable to local salvage. Central pelvic recurrence after radiation may occasionally be treated with highly selected exenterative surgery, and oligometastatic lesions may be considered for focal therapy. For disseminated disease, prior platinum and immunotherapy exposure, PD-L1 status, performance status, neuropathy, renal function, and fistula risk guide systemic treatment.

For eligible PD-L1–positive disease, first-line therapy commonly combines pembrolizumab with paclitaxel and cisplatin or carboplatin, with or without bevacizumab [11]. In the final KEYNOTE-826 analysis, median overall survival was 26.4 vs 16.8 months in the overall population [12]. Bevacizumab adds antiangiogenic activity [13] but increases bleeding, hypertension, thrombosis, perforation, and fistula risks.

After prior systemic therapy, tisotumab vedotin—a tissue-factor–directed antibody–drug conjugate—improves survival; toxicities include ocular events, neuropathy, and bleeding [14]. Trastuzumab deruxtecan may be appropriate for qualifying HER2-positive tumors under a tissue-agnostic indication, with pneumonitis as a serious risk. Cemiplimab has shown benefit after platinum chemotherapy and is available in some jurisdictions, but it is not FDA-approved for cervical cancer.

Palliative care should be integrated early alongside active anticancer treatment, not reserved for the final weeks of life.

Precision molecular oncology

Molecular profiling can identify rare but meaningful opportunities in recurrent or metastatic disease, but a biologically interesting alteration is not the same as a clinically actionable target (Figure 7). PIK3CA and PTEN pathway alterations are common yet do not currently justify routine PI3K-directed therapy. PD-L1 testing directly informs immunotherapy decisions, whereas HER2 expression or amplification, MSI-H/dMMR, NTRK fusions, selected high tumor mutational burden, and KRAS mutations may open biomarker-directed options or clinical-trial eligibility. Proposed therapy should be matched to the specific biomarker, line of treatment, approval status, and strength of evidence.

Figure 7. Potentially actionable molecular alterations in cervical cancer.

8. Prognosis

Prognosis depends on stage, tumor size, nodal status, histology, depth of invasion, and—critically—treatment completion. U.S. five-year relative survival is approximately 92% for localized, 64% for regional, and 20% for distant disease [3]. SEER extent categories are not equivalent to FIGO stages, and population estimates do not predict an individual outcome.

9. Complications and survivorship

Surgery can cause urinary dysfunction, lymphedema, sexual dysfunction, and infertility. Pelvic radiotherapy may cause cystitis, proctitis, persistent bowel urgency, vaginal dryness or stenosis, premature ovarian insufficiency, and pelvic insufficiency fractures. Cisplatin may produce nephrotoxicity, hearing impairment, and neuropathy; checkpoint inhibitors can cause immune-mediated organ injury. Patients also face fatigue, sleep disturbance, fear of recurrence, and financial hardship.

Survivorship care therefore extends well beyond surveillance imaging. Proactive counseling, vaginal and pelvic-floor rehabilitation, symptom-directed medications, attention to metabolic and cardiovascular health, and psychosocial support all improve quality of life. Follow-up should focus on symptoms and examination findings rather than routine tests unlikely to change management. Many of these needs are exactly where integrative care contributes most, as discussed next.

10. Integrative care: a supportive adjunct, never a substitute

Integrative oncology combines evidence-informed lifestyle interventions, mind–body practices, and carefully selected natural products with conventional cancer treatment. Its purpose is to help patients tolerate and complete curative therapy, control symptoms, preserve physical function, and improve quality of life. In cervical cancer, the strongest evidence for integrative care is not for tumor eradication—it is for supportive care.

Why “adjunct, not alternative” matters

Cervical cancer is frequently curable, and cure depends on completing surgery or chemoradiation with brachytherapy as planned. Anything that delays, interrupts, or replaces that treatment carries a real cost.

The evidence on this point is consistent. In a U.S. National Cancer Database study of nonmetastatic breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers, patients who chose alternative medicine instead of conventional treatment had substantially worse survival [15]. Integrative care helps when it supports standard treatment; it harms when it displaces it.

Where integrative care helps

Cervical cancer and its treatment commonly cause fatigue, pelvic pain, sleep disturbance, anxiety, sexual dysfunction, weight loss during chemoradiation, and long-term bowel and bladder symptoms. Joint guidelines from ASCO and the Society for Integrative Oncology (SIO) support several integrative approaches for these problems (Table 1).

Table 1. Evidence-supported integrative interventions as adjuncts to standard care

These benefits are clinically meaningful even though none of these interventions has been shown to eradicate cancer. Notably, the ASCO guideline found that exercise during treatment improves fitness, strength, fatigue, and quality of life, but that evidence is still lacking on whether it improves treatment efficacy or survival [18].

Nutrition: low-glycemic and ketogenic diets

The first goal of nutritional care is to maintain adequate energy and protein intake and to prevent malnutrition during treatment [21]. Beyond this, there is growing interest in diet as a way of targeting tumor metabolism.

As described in Section 3, cervical cancer frequently shows increased glucose uptake, enhanced aerobic glycolysis, and lactate production—the Warburg phenotype. These abnormalities are linked to HPV-driven oncogenic signaling, PI3K/AKT/mTOR activation, increased GLUT1 expression, and adaptation to hypoxia. This provides a compelling biological rationale for investigating low-glycemic and ketogenic diets as adjunctive interventions: reducing excessive glucose and insulin signaling may, in theory, constrain tumor growth and modify treatment resistance. However, cervical cancer cells retain considerable metabolic flexibility, and dietary carbohydrate restriction neither eliminates circulating glucose nor guarantees reduced tumor glycolysis.

Preclinical research supports the importance of glucose metabolism in cervical cancer, but direct clinical evidence that low-glycemic diets improve tumor response or survival is lacking. The randomized KOMPARC trial provides preliminary evidence that a ketogenic diet can be implemented during pelvic radiotherapy in selected patients with cervical and endometrial cancer; however, the preliminary report was small and was not designed to show improved cancer outcomes [22]. A separate 2026 randomized trial in locally advanced cervical cancer found that an anti-inflammatory diet, compared with a low-residue diet during chemoradiation, improved some gastrointestinal and inflammatory outcomes; the complete response rate was numerically higher (70.7% vs 54.8%) but not statistically significant [23]. That study did not specifically evaluate carbohydrate restriction.

Clinical perspective: A nutritionally adequate, minimally processed, low-glycemic dietary pattern is a reasonable supportive strategy, particularly for patients with diabetes or insulin resistance. More restrictive ketogenic diets remain investigational and require careful nutritional monitoring during chemoradiation. The biological rationale is substantial, but whether dietary metabolic manipulation improves cervical cancer survival remains an important unanswered clinical question.

Physical activity

Regular, appropriately adapted exercise reduces cancer-related fatigue and preserves physical function [16, 17]. Programs should be individualized for anemia, pain, lymphedema, bone health after pelvic radiation, and performance status. Prehabilitation before surgery and structured rehabilitation afterward are practical entry points.

Mind–body therapies

Mindfulness, relaxation techniques, yoga, and psychological interventions can reduce anxiety and depressive symptoms and improve quality of life [19]. They also give patients a constructive sense of agency during a demanding treatment course.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture may be considered for selected treatment-related symptoms, particularly pain [20], after checking platelet and neutrophil counts, infection risk, and local tissue integrity. It is a symptom-management tool, not a cancer-directed treatment.

Safety: supplements and natural products during treatment

Natural products require the same scrutiny as any medication, and the risks are greatest during active treatment.

Disclose everything. Patients should tell their oncology team about all supplements, herbs, and over-the-counter products.

Be cautious with high-dose antioxidants during chemoradiation. Cisplatin and radiation kill tumor cells partly through oxidative damage. In a prospective study within a breast cancer chemotherapy trial, antioxidant supplement use before and during treatment was associated with a higher risk of recurrence [24]. Although observational and not specific to cervical cancer, this supports avoiding high-dose antioxidants during treatment unless the oncology team agrees.

Watch for liver injury and interactions. Concentrated green tea extracts and high-dose turmeric products have been linked to liver injury, and several botanicals alter drug metabolism.

Distinguish food from supplements. Drinking green tea or using turmeric in cooking is reasonable; concentrated extracts are pharmacologically different.

Integrative care across the care pathway

Table 2. The role of integrative care and of repurposed metabolic agents by clinical setting.

Integrative care in practice: a summary 1. Begin evidence-based cancer treatment without delay; integrative care is built around it. 2. Start an individualized exercise program early—before surgery or at the start of chemoradiation—and continue into survivorship. 3. Arrange early nutritional screening and dietitian support, especially during pelvic chemoradiation. 4. Offer mindfulness, yoga, relaxation, or psychological therapy for anxiety, depression, and distress. 5. Use acupuncture, massage, or other modalities for specific symptoms such as pain, with appropriate safety checks. 6. Review all supplements with the oncology team; avoid high-dose antioxidants and unvetted botanicals during active treatment. 7. Address pelvic-floor, sexual, bowel, and bladder health and metabolic risk throughout survivorship. 8. Discuss any repurposed drugs or metabolic agents with the oncology team so they can be used as coordinated adjuncts and monitored for toxicity and interactions.

11. Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals as adjuncts

The biological features described in Section 3—PI3K/AKT/mTOR activation, altered glucose metabolism, mitochondrial dependence, hypoxia, and immune escape—provide plausible targets for repurposed medications and natural compounds (Table 3). However, biological plausibility, antitumor activity in cell cultures, and clinical efficacy are three different levels of evidence.

The Five-Axis Metabolic Approach proposes targeting several processes simultaneously—glucose and metabolic signaling (metformin), mitochondrial function (doxycycline), mitosis (mebendazole), stress signaling (propranolol), and circadian and redox regulation (melatonin)—on the rationale that cancer cells are metabolically flexible and may bypass a single blocked pathway. It is a mechanistically motivated, investigational strategy, and there are no clinical trials showing that this combination improves cervical cancer outcomes.

The agents listed in Table 3 are intended as adjuncts to standard-of-care treatment, not as replacements for established therapies. When clinically appropriate, they may be introduced early in the treatment course, although evidence that they improve outcomes remains limited. In patients whose disease progresses despite conventional treatment, carefully individualized intensification of adjunctive therapy may be considered, with close attention to toxicity, drug interactions, and the availability of further evidence-based treatment options.

Table 3. Repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals proposed for cervical cancer.

12. Prevention

Primary prevention includes HPV vaccination, smoking cessation, and HIV prevention and treatment. Secondary prevention relies on HPV testing and/or cytology followed by timely treatment of precancer. The WHO elimination strategy sets 90-70-90 targets: 90% of girls fully vaccinated by age 15, 70% of women screened with a high-performance test by ages 35 and 45, and 90% of women with precancer or cancer treated. The elimination threshold is fewer than four new cases per 100,000 women per year [2].

HPV vaccination: the importance of geographic risk–benefit assessment

A note to the reader

This is a highly politicized and emotionally charged subject, one that understandably generates strong and often opposing views. I have made every effort to provide an honest, balanced, and evidence-based review of the available literature. I recognize that not everyone will agree with my interpretation or conclusions, but I hope this review encourages thoughtful, respectful, and open-minded discussion.

The risk–benefit assessment of HPV vaccination should account for large geographic differences in cervical cancer incidence, mortality, screening availability, and access to treatment.

The original quadrivalent Gardasil trials frequently used aluminum-adjuvant-containing controls rather than inert saline placebos—a methodological limitation when evaluating adverse effects attributable to the complete vaccine formulation. Autoimmune and other serious medical events occurred in both trial groups, underscoring the importance of long-term safety surveillance and comparison with unvaccinated populations. Furthermore, systematic collection of all adverse events was limited to about two weeks after each dose; beyond that window, only serious adverse events and new medical conditions were recorded. Because of the deception perpetrated by Merck, the true side-effect profile of the HPV vaccine is unknown.

Evidence that vaccination prevents invasive cancer comes from population registries rather than randomized trials: reducing invasive cervical cancer, although the main purpose of HPV vaccination, was not an endpoint of the trials that led to licensing. Registry studies adjust for factors such as education and income but cannot fully exclude differences between women who are and are not vaccinated, or in their screening behavior. With that caveat, long-term population studies from Sweden and England show substantial reductions in invasive cervical cancer after vaccination, particularly when given before HPV exposure [25, 26]. Age at vaccination matters: protection is greatest when vaccination occurs before about age 17 and is weaker and less consistent when given after age 20 [25, 27].

The absolute benefit is likely greatest where incidence and mortality are high—particularly parts of sub-Saharan Africa with limited access to screening and curative treatment. In Western countries with effective screening, baseline risk is lower, but meaningful additional protection has nevertheless been demonstrated.

In summary: the original trial design warrants legitimate methodological criticism, but the totality of subsequent evidence supports HPV vaccination as an effective cancer-prevention intervention. Its absolute benefit varies substantially by population, and a precise ratio of cervical cancer deaths prevented to serious vaccine-attributable harms has not been established for either Western countries or high-risk African regions. Vaccination does not treat established infection or cancer, and it should not replace regular cervical screening (Pap smear and/or HPV testing), which is simple, inexpensive, and effective. Everyone offered the HPV vaccine should give truly informed consent, including being told that the precise risk–benefit ratio is not known.

13. Resource-limited settings

Cervical cancer control depends on investment across the whole care pathway. Screening without diagnostic follow-up leaves high-grade lesions untreated; diagnosis without radiotherapy leaves curable cancers without effective treatment. In many regions, equipment maintenance, trained radiation staff, reliable pathology, brachytherapy access, and transport assistance may have greater near-term impact than costly new systemic agents. Pragmatic referral networks, quality assurance, and supportive and palliative care are as important as the availability of any individual drug.

14. Future directions

Active research includes therapeutic HPV vaccines targeting E6/E7, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte and engineered T-cell therapies, new antibody–drug conjugates, HER2- and PI3K-directed treatment, circulating HPV tumor DNA for monitoring, adaptive radiation techniques, and the optimal sequencing of immunotherapy and induction chemotherapy. Well-designed trials of metabolic and repurposed agents as adjuncts to standard therapy are also justified. In every case, biological promise must be confirmed in rigorous clinical studies.

15. The bottom line

Cervical cancer has a well-characterized infectious cause and a long precancerous phase, creating exceptional opportunities for prevention and cure. Early disease is usually curable with surgery; locally advanced disease can be cured with chemoradiation and brachytherapy; and immunotherapy and induction chemotherapy improve outcomes in selected patients. The greatest global challenge remains equitable access to proven screening and treatment.

Integrative care has a genuine and growing evidence base—but for supportive care: reducing fatigue and distress, controlling pain, maintaining nutrition and physical function, helping patients complete treatment, and improving long-term quality of life. Used this way, alongside and coordinated with standard oncology care, it makes treatment more tolerable and survivorship more complete.

For patients with potentially curable cervical cancer, surgery or definitive chemoradiation with brachytherapy must remain the foundation of treatment. Integrative care is the support built around that foundation—never a substitute for it.

Share

References

1. Bray F, Laversanne M, Sung H, et al. Global cancer statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2024;74(3):229–263. doi:10.3322/caac.21834

2. World Health Organization. Cervical cancer: fact sheet. who.int

3. National Cancer Institute. SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Cervical Cancer. seer.cancer.gov

4. National Cancer Institute. Cervical Cancer Treatment (PDQ®)—Health Professional Version. cancer.gov

5. Ramirez PT, Frumovitz M, Pareja R, et al. Minimally invasive versus abdominal radical hysterectomy for cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2018;379(20):1895–1904. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1806395

6. Plante M, Kwon JS, Ferguson S, et al. Simple versus radical hysterectomy in women with low-risk cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2024;390(9):819–829. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2308900

7. Lorusso D, Xiang Y, Hasegawa K, et al. Pembrolizumab or placebo with chemoradiotherapy followed by pembrolizumab or placebo for newly diagnosed, high-risk, locally advanced cervical cancer (ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047/KEYNOTE-A18): a randomised, double-blind, phase 3 clinical trial. Lancet. 2024;403(10434):1341–1350. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(24)00317-9

8. Lorusso D, Xiang Y, Hasegawa K, et al. Pembrolizumab or placebo with chemoradiotherapy followed by pembrolizumab or placebo for newly diagnosed, high-risk, locally advanced cervical cancer (ENGOT-cx11/GOG-3047/KEYNOTE-A18): overall survival results from a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2024;404(10460):1321–1332. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(24)01808-7

9. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FDA approves pembrolizumab with chemoradiotherapy for patients with FIGO 2014 stage III–IVA cervical cancer. January 2024. fda.gov

10. McCormack M, Eminowicz G, Gallardo D, et al. Induction chemotherapy followed by standard chemoradiotherapy versus standard chemoradiotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer (GCIG INTERLACE): an international, multicentre, randomised phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2024;404(10462):1525–1535. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(24)01438-7

11. Colombo N, Dubot C, Lorusso D, et al. Pembrolizumab for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(20):1856–1867. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2112435

12. Monk BJ, Colombo N, Tewari KS, et al. First-line pembrolizumab + chemotherapy versus placebo + chemotherapy for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer: final overall survival results of KEYNOTE-826. J Clin Oncol. 2023. doi:10.1200/JCO.23.00914

13. Tewari KS, Sill MW, Long HJ 3rd, et al. Improved survival with bevacizumab in advanced cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2014;370(8):734–743. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1309748

14. Vergote I, González-Martín A, Fujiwara K, et al. Tisotumab vedotin as second- or third-line therapy for recurrent cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2024;391(1):44–55. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2313811

15. Johnson SB, Park HS, Gross CP, Yu JB. Use of alternative medicine for cancer and its impact on survival. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2018;110(1):121–124. doi:10.1093/jnci/djx145

16. Bower JE, Lacchetti C, Alici Y, et al. Management of fatigue in adult survivors of cancer: ASCO–Society for Integrative Oncology guideline update. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(20):2456–2487. doi:10.1200/JCO.24.00541

17. Campbell KL, Winters-Stone KM, Wiskemann J, et al. Exercise guidelines for cancer survivors: consensus statement from international multidisciplinary roundtable. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2019;51(11):2375–2390. doi:10.1249/MSS.0000000000002116

18. Ligibel JA, Bohlke K, May AM, et al. Exercise, diet, and weight management during cancer treatment: ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40(22):2491–2507. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.00687

19. Carlson LE, Ismaila N, Addington EL, et al. Integrative oncology care of symptoms of anxiety and depression in adults with cancer: Society for Integrative Oncology–ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(28):4562–4591. doi:10.1200/JCO.23.00857

20. Mao JJ, Ismaila N, Bao T, et al. Integrative medicine for pain management in oncology: Society for Integrative Oncology–ASCO guideline. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40(34):3998–4024. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.01357

21. Muscaritoli M, Arends J, Bachmann P, et al. ESPEN practical guideline: clinical nutrition in cancer. Clin Nutr. 2021;40(5):2898–2913. doi:10.1016/j.clnu.2021.02.005

22. Cintoni M, et al. Clinical tolerability and safety of ketogenic diet in patients with gynecological malignancies undergoing radiotherapy: preliminary results of a prospective, randomized, open-label trial (KOMPARC). Nutrients. 2026;18(2):312. doi:10.3390/nu18020312

23. Luvián-Morales J, Rueda-Escalona AA, Delgadillo-González M, et al. Benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet compared to a low-residue diet during concurrent chemoradiation therapy for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer: a randomized clinical trial. Front Nutr. 2026;13:1835417. doi:10.3389/fnut.2026.1835417

24. Ambrosone CB, Zirpoli GR, Hutson AD, et al. Dietary supplement use during chemotherapy and survival outcomes of patients with breast cancer enrolled in a cooperative group clinical trial (SWOG S0221). J Clin Oncol. 2020;38(8):804–814. doi:10.1200/JCO.19.01203

25. Lei J, Ploner A, Elfström KM, et al. HPV vaccination and the risk of invasive cervical cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020;383(14):1340–1348. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1917338

26. Falcaro M, Castañon A, Ndlela B, et al. The effects of the national HPV vaccination programme in England, UK, on cervical cancer and grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia incidence: a register-based observational study. Lancet. 2021;398(10316):2084–2092. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(21)02178-4

27. Kjaer SK, Dehlendorff C, Belmonte F, Baandrup L. Real-world effectiveness of human papillomavirus vaccination against cervical cancer. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2021;113(10):1329–1335. doi:10.1093/jnci/djab080

This article is educational and does not replace individualized medical assessment.

Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.