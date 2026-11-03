Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

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Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
2h

I've had CLL since 2015, although it was not diagnosed until the start of Covid in Feb. 2020 because of two stupid doctors who blew off the high lymph counts I had in 2015 and 2017, saying "you must have a cut".

I haven't been back to a doctor since I was diagnosed. I requested all my records and researched what everything meant. I think I must have the most indolent case of CLL there has ever been. My highest lymphocyte count was 15.9 in Jan. '21, but ivermectin and fenbendazole, then green tea and curcumin have gotten it to 9.8. where it has stayed since December '25. I luckily have all the good markers, and also have 71% smudge cells. That's with using albumin, so really they are at 100%.

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