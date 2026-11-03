Summary

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common adult leukemia in Western countries and has been transformed by targeted therapy. Inhibitors of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and of B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) have largely replaced chemoimmunotherapy, and most patients who need treatment now receive chemotherapy-free regimens. Two principles remain fundamental: diagnosis does not oblige treatment, since observation is correct for patients without active disease; and tumor biology, particularly tumor protein p53 (TP53) status and immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable region (IGHV) mutation status, guides both prognosis and treatment choice.

These advances carry a price. The annual wholesale acquisition cost of acalabrutinib is about $187,000 and of zanubrutinib about $183,000, and because BTK inhibitors are given continuously until progression, the cumulative cost over years of therapy is substantial (1). For much of the world these drugs are unobtainable.

CLL is also one of the more interesting diseases for metabolic oncology. Unlike many rapidly proliferating solid tumors, CLL is not predominantly glycolytic: circulating CLL cells depend substantially on mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), and mitochondrial reprogramming is a documented mechanism of resistance to venetoclax. Within the Five-Axis Metabolic Approach, the mitochondrial axis therefore has the strongest biological rationale in CLL, followed by the glucose and insulin axis. None of the Five-Axis agents has shown antileukemic activity in patients, and this review concludes that when BTK inhibitors are unavailable, the gap should be filled by inexpensive but proven therapy, chiefly observation, chlorambucil with an anti-CD20 antibody, generic ibrutinib, or fixed-duration venetoclax, rather than by a metabolic regimen. The legitimate contributions of integrative care in CLL are infection prevention, preservation of muscle and nutritional status, metabolic health, and symptom management.

1. Introduction

CLL is a mature B-cell malignancy characterized by the progressive accumulation of clonally expanded, immunologically dysfunctional lymphocytes in the blood, bone marrow, lymph nodes and spleen (2). It generally follows an indolent course, but its biological behavior is highly heterogeneous: some patients remain asymptomatic for decades, while others develop rapidly progressive disease.

Over the past decade, treatment has shifted decisively from cytotoxic chemotherapy toward agents directed at the pathways on which CLL cells depend for survival, principally BTK within the B-cell receptor (BCR) pathway and the antiapoptotic protein BCL-2 (3). Management is correspondingly individualized, incorporating clinical stage, molecular genetics, disease kinetics, comorbidity and patient preference.

Two themes run through this review. The first is the distinction between controlling the leukemic clone and caring for the patient, since immune dysfunction and infection account for much of the morbidity and mortality in CLL regardless of how well the clone is controlled. The second is cost: the targeted agents that define modern practice are among the most expensive drugs in oncology, and a review written only for settings where they are freely available would be of limited use to most of the world’s patients.

2. Epidemiology

Table 1. Epidemiological features of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Incidence rises sharply with age, and CLL is uncommon below 40 years. Improvements in survival reflect earlier diagnosis, better supportive care and effective targeted treatment.

The cause remains incompletely understood. Recognized associations include increasing age, male sex, European ancestry and a family history of CLL or related lymphoproliferative disorders (5). Inherited susceptibility contributes to familial clustering, although most cases are sporadic. Unlike several other hematological malignancies, CLL has no clearly established major modifiable environmental cause, which is relevant when considering what lifestyle or metabolic intervention could plausibly achieve.

3. Pathophysiology and Tumor Biology

CLL arises from mature B lymphocytes that acquire genetic and epigenetic abnormalities promoting prolonged survival, altered signaling and resistance to apoptosis. The malignant cells accumulate largely because they evade programmed cell death rather than because they divide rapidly, which has direct implications for which therapeutic strategies succeed.

Three processes are central:

B-cell receptor signaling. CLL cells depend on signaling through the BCR pathway, including BTK, phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and downstream survival networks. This dependence is the basis of BTK inhibitor therapy.

BCL-2 overexpression. CLL cells commonly express high levels of BCL-2, which protects them from mitochondrial apoptosis. Venetoclax inhibits BCL-2 directly and restores the apoptotic pathway.

The tumor microenvironment. Interactions with stromal cells, macrophages, T lymphocytes and nurse-like cells within lymph nodes and bone marrow provide essential survival signals (6). CLL is therefore not simply a disease of circulating lymphocytes: tissue niches drive disease persistence and drug resistance, and they also alter the metabolism of the malignant cells, as discussed in Section 10.

Table 2. Prognostically important genetic abnormalities in CLL

IGHV mutation status is a particularly durable prognostic marker: patients with mutated IGHV typically follow a more indolent course (9). TP53 sequencing and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) for del(17p) are complementary, since a clinically significant TP53 mutation may be present without del(17p) (8).

4. Clinical Presentation

CLL is frequently detected incidentally when a complete blood count (CBC) shows persistent lymphocytosis, and between a quarter and a half of patients are asymptomatic at diagnosis.

Table 3. Common clinical manifestations

Immune dysfunction. CLL causes substantial immune dysregulation even in untreated patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, impaired antibody responses, recurrent respiratory infection, autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia are all common, and infection is a leading cause of death (11). In a Danish nationwide cohort, a substantial proportion of patients had a serious infection before any CLL treatment was given, and infection before treatment predicted shorter survival (12). Patients also have an increased risk of second cancers, particularly non-melanoma skin cancer.

Richter transformation. Approximately 2–10% of patients develop Richter transformation, most often to diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (13). Warning signs include rapidly enlarging nodes, new systemic symptoms, a markedly raised lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) and rapid clinical deterioration. Diagnosis requires tissue biopsy, often guided by positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT), and management differs from that of CLL.

5. Diagnosis

Diagnosis requires a persistent clonal B-lymphocyte count of at least 5 × 10⁹/L with a characteristic immunophenotype (2). Evaluation comprises a CBC, peripheral blood smear and flow cytometry. The smear typically shows small mature-appearing lymphocytes with condensed chromatin and scant cytoplasm; smudge cells are common but not specific.

Table 4. Typical CLL immunophenotype

Coexpression of CD5 and CD23 on clonal B cells is characteristic. Atypical cases require further testing to exclude mantle cell lymphoma and other mature B-cell neoplasms.

Related entities. Monoclonal B-cell lymphocytosis denotes a clonal B-cell population below 5 × 10⁹/L without lymphadenopathy, organomegaly or cytopenias attributable to the clone. Small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) has the same biology and immunophenotype as CLL but presents with lymphadenopathy or tissue involvement and fewer than 5 × 10⁹/L circulating clonal B cells (2).

Before treatment, testing should include FISH for del(17p) and other recurrent abnormalities, TP53 sequencing, IGHV mutation status, serum immunoglobulins, renal and hepatic function, and hepatitis B screening when anti-CD20 therapy is planned. Bone marrow biopsy is not routinely required but helps evaluate unexplained cytopenias.

6. Staging and Prognosis

Two clinical staging systems remain in use. The Rai system classifies patients by lymphocytosis alone (stage 0, low risk), lymphocytosis with lymphadenopathy (I) or organomegaly (II, both intermediate risk), and disease-related anemia (III) or thrombocytopenia (IV, both high risk) (14). The Binet system classifies patients by the number of involved lymphoid regions and the presence of anemia or thrombocytopenia: stage A (fewer than three regions, no cytopenia), stage B (three or more regions, no cytopenia) and stage C (anemia below 10 g/dL or platelets below 100 × 10⁹/L) (15).

Neither system captures the prognostic weight of TP53 abnormalities or IGHV status. The CLL International Prognostic Index (CLL-IPI) incorporates age, clinical stage, serum beta-2 microglobulin, IGHV status and TP53 abnormality, and remains useful for risk stratification, although its original survival estimates predate widespread targeted therapy (10).

Population survival figures conceal substantial heterogeneity. Patients with favorable molecular features may remain treatment-free for many years, whereas those with TP53 abnormalities, complex karyotype or resistant disease fare considerably worse.

7. When Should Treatment Begin?

One of the most important principles in CLL is that early treatment of asymptomatic disease does not prolong life. This has been tested directly: in the CLL7 trial, early fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab (FCR) in Binet stage A patients at high risk improved event-free survival but not overall survival, at the cost of toxicity (16).

Treatment is indicated for clinically significant progression (2):

Progressive marrow failure causing anemia or thrombocytopenia.

Massive, symptomatic or progressively enlarging nodes or spleen.

Rapidly progressive lymphocytosis, such as a doubling time under 6 months, after excluding other causes.

Significant constitutional symptoms attributable to CLL.

Autoimmune cytopenias responding poorly to appropriate treatment.

Symptomatic extranodal disease.

A high absolute lymphocyte count alone is not an indication for treatment. Patients under observation are typically assessed with clinical review and a CBC every 3–6 months.

This principle matters greatly to the questions of cost and of integrative care considered later. A large proportion of patients with CLL require no antileukemic drug at the time of diagnosis, and for them the absence of an expensive targeted agent is not an immediate threat to survival.

8. Modern Targeted Treatment

Two pathways dominate: BTK inhibition, which disrupts BCR signaling and the tissue interactions that sustain CLL cells, and BCL-2 inhibition, which restores mitochondrial apoptosis.

Table 5. Principal agents in current use

BTK inhibitors. In ELEVATE-TN, acalabrutinib with or without obinutuzumab substantially improved progression-free survival compared with chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in treatment-naive patients (17), and in SEQUOIA zanubrutinib improved progression-free survival compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (18). Both second-generation agents are preferred over ibrutinib because of better cardiovascular tolerability; in the head-to-head ALPINE trial in relapsed disease, zanubrutinib improved progression-free survival and caused less atrial fibrillation than ibrutinib (19). BTK inhibitors are given continuously until progression or unacceptable toxicity unless used within a fixed-duration combination. Important adverse effects include bleeding, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, infection and cytopenias.

Venetoclax. Venetoclax exploits the dependence of CLL cells on BCL-2. In CLL14, 12 months of venetoclax plus obinutuzumab produced markedly longer progression-free survival than chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab, with a high rate of undetectable measurable residual disease and prolonged treatment-free remission after therapy stopped (20). In relapsed disease, venetoclax plus rituximab was superior to bendamustine plus rituximab (21). The principal hazard is tumor lysis syndrome, particularly with high tumor burden or impaired renal function, which requires structured dose escalation, hydration and biochemical monitoring.

Combination targeted therapy. In the AMPLIFY trial, fixed-duration acalabrutinib plus venetoclax, with or without obinutuzumab, improved progression-free survival compared with investigator-selected chemoimmunotherapy in previously untreated patients without del(17p) or TP53 mutation (22). The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved acalabrutinib plus venetoclax in February 2026. In GAIA/CLL13, venetoclax-containing combinations improved undetectable measurable residual disease rates and progression-free survival relative to chemoimmunotherapy (23).

Pirtobrutinib. Pirtobrutinib binds BTK non-covalently and retains activity against some forms of resistance to covalent inhibitors. On 2 October 2026 the FDA approved it for previously untreated CLL/SLL without known del(17p), based on BRUIN CLL-313, in which 282 patients were randomized to pirtobrutinib or bendamustine plus rituximab. Median progression-free survival was not reached with pirtobrutinib versus 33.5 months with chemoimmunotherapy (hazard ratio 0.20; 95% confidence interval 0.11–0.37). These data do not establish superiority over other modern first-line targeted regimens, and full peer-reviewed publication is awaited.

Does chemotherapy still have a role? A substantially diminished one. FCR produced durable remissions in young, fit patients with mutated IGHV, with a plateau in the progression-free survival curve suggesting functional cure in a subset (24). Targeted regimens have displaced it in high-income settings because of FCR’s infections, prolonged immunosuppression and therapy-related myeloid malignancy. As Section 9 discusses, chemoimmunotherapy retains real value where targeted agents are unaffordable.

Table 6. Treatment selection by clinical situation

Measurable residual disease. Measurable residual disease (MRD) testing by sensitive flow cytometry or molecular methods identifies persistent malignant cells after treatment, with undetectable MRD commonly defined as fewer than one CLL cell per 10,000 leukocytes. Undetectable MRD predicts longer progression-free survival, particularly with venetoclax-based regimens (20, 23), but outside validated protocols it should not by itself determine when therapy is stopped or restarted.

9. The Cost of Modern Therapy and the Problem of Access

The clinical gains described above come at a price that now shapes practice worldwide.

Table 7. Annual drug cost of continuous BTK inhibitor therapy (United States wholesale acquisition cost)

Source: reference 1.

Two features compound the problem. First, these are annual costs for a therapy given indefinitely, so a patient responding for 6 years may accrue more than a million dollars in drug costs. Second, CLL is a disease of older adults who frequently face substantial co-payments; financial toxicity in CLL was identified as a consequence of oral targeted therapy soon after these agents were introduced (25, 26).

Globally, the position is starker. The World Health Organization lists ibrutinib on the complementary list of its Model List of Essential Medicines as the representative BTK inhibitor for relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL, with zanubrutinib recognized as a therapeutic alternative, but listing does not confer affordability (27). In many low- and middle-income countries no BTK inhibitor is available through the public system at all, and patients are treated with chlorambucil, with chemoimmunotherapy if rituximab can be obtained, or not at all. Generic ibrutinib manufactured in countries that permit it has changed this picture substantially in some regions, with reported prices an order of magnitude below the originator, but availability is uneven and quality assurance varies.

The clinical question that follows is the subject of Section 11: what should be done for a patient who needs treatment when a BTK inhibitor cannot be obtained.

10. The Metabolic Biology of CLL

CLL is a more interesting subject for metabolic oncology than many solid tumors, for a specific reason: it is not predominantly a disease of aerobic glycolysis.

CLL cells depend on mitochondrial metabolism. Compared with normal B cells, CLL cells have increased mitochondrial mass, higher oxidative phosphorylation, greater mitochondrial reactive oxygen species production and a shifted redox balance (28). This basal oxidative phenotype distinguishes CLL from the glycolytic phenotype assumed by much of the metabolic cancer literature, and it means the Warburg framework is a poor guide here.

The microenvironment reprograms that metabolism. Contact with stromal cells increases oxidative phosphorylation in CLL cells and protects them from drugs, so the metabolic state of a circulating CLL cell differs from that of the same clone within a lymph node proliferation center (29). Any metabolically directed therapy must therefore reach the niche, not merely the blood.

Mitochondrial reprogramming drives venetoclax resistance. This is the most clinically important observation. Resistance to BCL-2 inhibition in lymphoid malignancies is accompanied by increased oxidative phosphorylation and altered mitochondrial structure and apoptotic priming, rather than only by BCL2 mutation (30), and single-cell studies of patients relapsing on venetoclax confirm multilayered adaptations including metabolic ones (31). Clonal evolution during venetoclax exposure has been documented directly (32).

Three conclusions follow, and they frame the Five-Axis discussion:

1. The mitochondrial axis, not the glucose axis, is the biologically appropriate primary target in CLL.

2. CLL already has a highly effective, approved therapy aimed at mitochondrial apoptosis, namely venetoclax. Any metabolic intervention must be judged against that benchmark, not against placebo.

3. The most defensible research hypothesis is not that metabolic agents treat CLL, but that they might delay or reverse resistance to venetoclax. This hypothesis cuts both ways, since interventions that lower mitochondrial activity could in principle reduce apoptotic priming and antagonize venetoclax rather than potentiate it.

11. The Five-Axis Metabolic Approach in CLL

The Five-Axis framework uses inexpensive repurposed drugs to target complementary processes in proliferation, metabolic adaptation, resistance and survival (33). Its appeal in CLL is both biological and economic: the complete regimen costs a few hundred dollars a year, against roughly $187,000 for acalabrutinib.

Table 8. The Five Axes ranked for biological relevance to CLL

This ranking reflects biological plausibility, not demonstrated benefit, and is not a recommendation to combine these agents in patients with CLL.

Axis 1: doxycycline, the mitochondrial axis. Mitochondrial ribosomes retain bacterial features, so tetracyclines inhibit mitochondrial protein synthesis and reduce respiratory-chain capacity; in laboratory studies this depletes cells dependent on oxidative metabolism across several tumor types (34). Given the oxidative phenotype of CLL cells (28) and the role of mitochondrial reprogramming in venetoclax resistance (30), this is the most coherent hypothesis in the framework. Three limitations are decisive, however: metabolic dependencies differ between circulating cells and the protective lymph-node niche (29); mitochondrial effects at laboratory concentrations do not establish clinically achievable antileukemic activity; and there is no clinical evidence that doxycycline improves progression-free or overall survival in CLL. Prolonged use causes gastrointestinal intolerance, esophagitis, photosensitivity and microbiome disruption, the last of which is not trivial in an immunodeficient population.

Axis 2: metformin, the glucose and insulin axis. Metformin activates AMPK indirectly through effects on cellular energy state, influencing mTOR signaling and anabolic activity, and inhibits cell-cycle progression in CLL cells in vitro (35). Combined metabolic targeting has been explored experimentally in CLL (36). There is no evidence that metformin slows CLL progression in patients, and its clear role remains the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic indications. It is reasonable in a patient with CLL who also has diabetes, obesity or metabolic syndrome.

Axis 3: melatonin. Melatonin has antioxidant, circadian, immunomodulatory and context-dependent proapoptotic effects, which is of some interest in a disease with documented oxidative stress (28). Direct clinical evidence in CLL is absent. It has a practical role for sleep disturbance; its antileukemic use is investigational, and high-dose antioxidant supplementation during treatment should not be assumed to be harmless.

Axis 4: propranolol. Adrenergic signaling influences inflammation, immune function and interactions between malignant cells and their microenvironment, and beta-adrenergic signaling accelerates tumor progression in preclinical models (37). Propranolol could theoretically modify some stromal interactions in CLL, but there is no evidence of benefit in CLL-specific outcomes. It should be used for conventional cardiovascular indications. Caution is needed with hypotension, bradycardia and asthma.

Axis 5: mebendazole. Mebendazole disrupts microtubule polymerization and has antitumor activity in experimental models of several cancers. Its relevance to CLL is the weakest of the five, because most circulating CLL cells are quiescent and the disease accumulates through failed apoptosis rather than rapid division. Proliferation in CLL occurs mainly within lymph-node proliferation centers, which mebendazole could in theory affect, but direct CLL evidence is lacking. Prolonged high-dose use can cause liver injury and cytopenias, the latter a particular concern in a disease that already causes them.

Ivermectin. Ivermectin has demonstrated experimental activity against certain leukemia cells, inducing chloride-dependent membrane hyperpolarization and cell death in leukemia cell lines and primary patient samples and reducing tumor growth in xenograft models; that work was directed principally at acute myeloid leukemia rather than CLL (38). Its activity specifically against CLL is poorly established. There is currently no convincing clinical evidence that ivermectin improves CLL response rates, progression-free survival or overall survival.

Curcumin. Curcumin acts on NF-κB and other survival signaling in laboratory studies, but no validated CLL regimen involves it, and the concentrations required experimentally may not be safely achievable in patients.

Interactions with modern CLL therapy. This deserves emphasis. Venetoclax is a cytochrome P450 3A (CYP3A) and P-glycoprotein substrate; strong CYP3A inhibitors are contraindicated during dose escalation because increased exposure raises the risk of tumor lysis syndrome, and several of the agents above, curcumin and high-dose green tea extract among them, affect these pathways. BTK inhibitors are also CYP3A substrates with their own bleeding and cardiovascular risks. Concentrated green tea extracts can cause liver injury in their own right (39). The complete Five-Axis combination has never been tested for safety alongside these therapies, and a full medication and supplement review by a pharmacist is essential before any of it is added.

12. What Is the Role of the Five-Axis Approach When BTK Inhibitors Are Unavailable?

This is the central practical question for most of the world’s patients with CLL, and it deserves a direct answer: the Five-Axis approach is not a substitute for BTK inhibition, and the gap left by an unaffordable BTK inhibitor should be filled by inexpensive but proven therapy, not by a metabolic regimen.

The reasoning is as follows.

First, effective and far cheaper options exist, and they should be exhausted first. The alternative to a $187,000 BTK inhibitor is not nothing. It is a ladder of options with real evidence behind them (Figure 1).

Observation. For patients without indications for treatment, observation is not a compromise; it is the standard of care in every guideline and in every country (2, 16). It costs nothing. A substantial proportion of patients need no antileukemic drug for years.

Chlorambucil plus an anti-CD20 antibody. In CLL14, chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab achieved a median progression-free survival of about 36 months in older patients with comorbidity (20), and in CLL11 obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil gave a median progression-free survival of 26.7 months versus 11.1 months for chlorambucil alone (40). Chlorambucil is a generic oral agent costing a trivial fraction of a BTK inhibitor, and rituximab biosimilars have reduced antibody costs substantially. This regimen is the single most important fallback in a resource-limited setting.

Generic ibrutinib. Where generics are legally available, ibrutinib can cost an order of magnitude less than the originator while retaining most of the class benefit; its disadvantage relative to acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib is cardiovascular toxicity, not efficacy (19). Ibrutinib’s place on the WHO Essential Medicines List reflects this role (27).

Fixed-duration venetoclax-based therapy. Where venetoclax is obtainable, 12 months of fixed-duration treatment has a bounded total cost, unlike indefinite BTK inhibition, and produces prolonged treatment-free remission (20). Over a multi-year horizon it may be the less expensive strategy.

FCR for young, fit patients with mutated IGHV . All three drugs are generic, and long-term follow-up shows a plateau in progression-free survival consistent with functional cure in a subset (24). In a setting without access to targeted agents, this remains a legitimate and potentially curative option for carefully selected patients.

Access mechanisms. Manufacturer patient-assistance programs, compassionate-use schemes and clinical trials provide targeted agents free of charge to some patients and should be pursued actively.

Figure 1. A treatment ladder for CLL when BTK inhibitors are unaffordable. Options are ordered by cost, from observation (free) through generic chemoimmunotherapy to targeted therapy. Each rung has randomized evidence of benefit. The Five-Axis metabolic regimen sits outside this ladder: it is inexpensive but has no demonstrated antileukemic activity, and it belongs alongside effective therapy or within a trial, not in place of a rung. Abbreviations: BTK, Bruton tyrosine kinase; FCR, fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab; IGHV, immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable region.

Second, the Five-Axis agents have no demonstrated antileukemic activity in CLL. Not reduced efficacy relative to a BTK inhibitor: no established activity at all. No response rate, no progression-free survival benefit, no overall survival benefit has been demonstrated for any of the five agents in CLL, alone or in combination. The failure mode is concrete and foreseeable: a patient with progressive marrow failure who takes metformin, doxycycline and melatonin instead of chlorambucil and obinutuzumab will continue to progress, and the window in which inexpensive chemoimmunotherapy would have produced a multi-year remission may close. Scarcity of an expensive drug is an argument for using the affordable effective drug, not for substituting an unproven one.

Third, there are nevertheless three legitimate roles, and in a resource-limited setting they matter more rather than less.

During observation. This is the most defensible position for metabolic and lifestyle intervention in CLL, because no effective therapy is being displaced. Most patients spend years under observation. Optimizing metabolic health, physical activity, nutrition and sleep during that period is reasonable, is unlikely to cause harm, and is independently valuable in an older population with cardiovascular risk (41, 42).

As adjunctive and supportive care alongside whatever antileukemic therapy is available. Preservation of muscle mass and nutritional status, management of fatigue, and treatment of anxiety and depression have guideline-level support and are relevant to patients receiving chlorambucil just as much as to those receiving acalabrutinib (43, 44).

As a research priority specific to these settings. The ReDO argument has force here: repurposed drugs are cheap, available and off-patent, which is precisely why no commercial sponsor will study them and precisely why they could be studied in the settings that cannot afford targeted therapy (33). A randomized trial of doxycycline added to chlorambucil–obinutuzumab, or of metformin during observation in early-stage CLL, is a legitimate and affordable question. This argues for trials, not for empirical use.

Fourth, the highest-value low-cost intervention in CLL is not metabolic at all. It is infection prevention. Infection is a leading cause of death in CLL and occurs even in untreated patients (11, 12). Age-appropriate non-live vaccination, prompt treatment of respiratory infection, and immunoglobulin replacement for selected patients with recurrent serious infection and hypogammaglobulinemia (45) deliver more measurable benefit per dollar than any agent in the Five-Axis framework. In a setting where a BTK inhibitor is out of reach, a vaccination schedule and a low threshold for antibiotics are the interventions most likely to extend life.

Table 9. Summary: the role of metabolic and integrative care by clinical situation and resource setting

13. Supportive Care

Management of CLL extends well beyond controlling the malignant clone. Immune dysfunction frequently persists despite excellent tumor responses. Important measures include age-appropriate non-live vaccination, infection surveillance, immunoglobulin replacement in selected patients with recurrent serious infection and hypogammaglobulinemia (45), screening for second cancers, particularly skin cancer, and careful management of autoimmune cytopenias. Treatment-specific monitoring includes cardiovascular assessment during BTK inhibition and tumor lysis prevention during venetoclax initiation.

14. Conclusions

CLL is among the clearest examples of the transformation of oncology from cytotoxic chemotherapy to precision-targeted treatment. Five principles stand out:

1. Not every patient requires treatment. Many can safely be observed for years, and early treatment of asymptomatic disease does not prolong life.

2. Tumor biology determines prognosis and treatment. TP53 status, IGHV mutation status and karyotype complexity guide decisions that stage alone cannot.

3. BTK and BCL-2 inhibitors have transformed management, providing effective, often chemotherapy-free treatment, with fixed-duration venetoclax-based regimens producing prolonged treatment-free remission.

4. Cost is now a clinical variable. At roughly $187,000 per year, given continuously, BTK inhibitors are unavailable to most of the world’s patients, and treatment planning must account for this.

5. CLL remains biologically heterogeneous. High-risk disease, acquired resistance, immune dysfunction and Richter transformation remain unsolved.

Within metabolic oncology, CLL is genuinely interesting because it is an oxidative rather than a glycolytic malignancy, and because mitochondrial reprogramming underlies resistance to its most mechanistically elegant therapy. The mitochondrial axis therefore deserves priority for investigation, followed by the glucose and insulin axis. The most promising research question is whether metabolic intervention can delay or reverse venetoclax resistance, and that question requires direct experimental testing because the effect could run in either direction.

None of this justifies substituting a metabolic regimen for effective therapy. Where BTK inhibitors are unaffordable, the answer is observation where it is appropriate, generic chemoimmunotherapy or generic ibrutinib where treatment is needed, fixed-duration venetoclax where it can be obtained, rigorous infection prevention for everyone, and clinical trials of repurposed agents designed for exactly these settings. The Five-Axis framework belongs alongside effective treatment, or inside a trial, not in place of a therapy that works.

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