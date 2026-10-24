Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1d

Guillermou, I agree with you completely. It makes absolutely no sense to administer coffee rectally. Coffee is meant to be enjoyed orally, as it has been for centuries. There is no convincing scientific evidence that coffee enemas provide benefits beyond those of drinking coffee, and they carry unnecessary risks.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
2d

Thanks. I am not a fan of coffee enemas.

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