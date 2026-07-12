Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3h

The approach to screening should be individualized based on risk factors and patient choice;; you would seem to be in the very low risk group.

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MB's avatar
MB
3h

Why should folks who have none of the history, risk, or symptoms undergo any of these tests? I eat a healthy diet of organic and home grown produce and locally produced meats, plus home grown herbs and teas. I have no issues with digestion at all, but am constantly being told to get these tests!

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