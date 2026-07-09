Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
5h

Jim: Good questions. We do not know if shedding in itself can cause Turbo-Cancers; I am unaware of any reports of such, but I presume is possible. As far as proving the causation the pathologist needs to stain the cancer for spike protein and/or evaluate for reverse transcription of mRNA. . Pathologists in this country (USA) refuse to do this.

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Jim
5h

I don’t believe you spoke of it in your last two posts, but would you assume these same turbo cancers are as likely to be found in individuals who were not vaxxed, but were exposed to many who were on a near constant basis? Also, what would a patient ask for in terms of tumor pathology to determine if their cancer was driven by the spike proteins from either infection or sloughing?

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