Curcumin, popularly called “curry powder” or turmeric, is a polyphenol extracted from Curcuma longa. Curcumin has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiviral, and anticancer properties. (1) Curcumin has potent anticancer effects, being the most potent inhibitor of the Warburg glycolytic enzymes, has strong activity against cancer stem cells and strongly influences the tumor microenvironment. Curcumin modulates the activity of more enzymes, regulatory factors and proteins than any other anti-cancer agent (see Figure 1). Curcumin should therefore be prescribed to every cancer patient (unless a contraindication exists).

Anticancer pathways and mechanisms

Curcumin has been shown to interfere with multiple cell signaling pathways in cancer cells, including (see figure 1): (2-19)

i. Cell cycle (cyclin D1 and cyclin E)

ii. Apoptosis (activation of caspases and down-regulation of antiapoptotic gene products), proliferation (HER-2, EGFR, and AP-1)

iii. Survival (PI3K/AKT pathway)

iv. Invasion (MMP-9 and adhesion molecules)

v. Angiogenesis (VEGF)

vi. Metastasis (CXCR-4)

vii. Inflammation (NF-kappa B, TNF, IL-6, IL-1, COX-2, and 5-LOX)

Aberrant activation of NF-κB is characteristic of cancer, with NF-κB playing a major role in cancer angiogenesis, proliferation, metastasis, inflammation, and through the induction of cell survival pathways and inhibition of apoptosis. Phosphorylated NF-ΚB binds DNA and starts the transcription of oncogenes that block apoptosis and initiates cellular proliferation and angiogenesis. (1) Curcumin suppresses NF-ΚB activity by inhibiting the phosphorylation by I kappa B kinase and impeding nuclear translocation of the NF-ΚB p65 subunit. STAT3, is a common target for several signaling pathways regulating oncogenes, as well as modulating the transduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. (1) STAT3 contributes to the growth and survival of the cancer cell, increasing the expression of anti-apoptotic proteins such as Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL, thereby blocking apoptosis. Several factors, such as IL-6, as well as EGFR and PDGF, are reported to be STAT3 activators. (20) STAT3 is reported to be a molecular target of curcumin in several tumors, both directly and indirectly by inhibition of IL-6. (21) The accumulation and activation of immune suppressive cells like Treg, Th17, and MDSCs, the differentiation of macrophages toward the M2 phenotype, and the absence of functional DCs are all caused by STAT3 activation. Curcumin significantly decreases STAT3 phosphorylation. (10) Curcumin inhibits breast cancer cell lines through inhibiting HER2-tyrosine kinase. (22) Curcumin inhibits the phosphorylation of Akt, mTOR, and their downstream proteins, resulting in cell cycle arrest in various breast cancer cell lines. (23)

Curcumin downregulates hexokinase-2 and dissociates HK-2 from the mitochondria inducing apoptosis. (24) Curcumin is also able to interfere with the cell signaling pathway of EGFR, a family of receptor tyrosine kinases, that is reported to be associated with the proliferation, adhesion, migration, and differentiation of cancer cells. (25, 26) Curcumin inhibited the growth and proliferation of breast cancer cells by reducing EGFR signaling and decreasing EGFR and Akt levels. (25) Curcumin has been demonstrated to induce apoptosis of triple-negative breast cancer cells by inhibition of EGFR expression. (26) In pancreatic cancer cells, curcumin potentiates the anticancer activity of gemcitabine via inhibition of NF-κB, proliferation, angiogenesis, and expression of Cdc20, which is associated with enhanced cell proliferation and invasion. (27)

Curcumin has an impact on the tumor microenvironment by inhibiting angiogenesis even under the hypoxic status within the tumor microenvironment. (7) Furthermore, curcumin has activity against cancer stem cells in addition to promoting apoptosis. (7, 11, 18, 28) Curcumin induces apoptosis in tumor cells, (2) through ROS-mediated endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and mitochondrion-dependent pathways. (7) In addition, curcumin acts through the Wnt/-catenin pathway. (9, 19)

Clinical studies

Despite the broad anticancer activities of curcumin in experimental models, its clinical use has been limited by its poor bioavailability. Its oral bioavailability is low due to its poor absorption, extensive phase I and II biotransformation, and rapid elimination through the gall bladder. (29) Due to its low solubility in water and poor absorption, it is traditionally taken with full-fat milk and black pepper, which enhance its absorption. To improve the bioavailability, various curcumin analogs and novel drug delivery systems (e.g., phospholipids, lecithinized curcumin, nanoparticles, and liposomes) are under investigation.

While a few case series describing the use of curcumin in cancer have been published, (3, 16, 30-34) the clinical efficacy of curcumin has been evaluated in a limited number of studies. In a pilot randomized clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, the addition of curcumin (4 g twice daily for 28 days) to treatment with melphalan and prednisone increased the rates of remission ([75% vs. 33.3%, p=0.009]. (5) In this study NF-ΚB, VEGF, and TNF levels were significantly lower in the curcumin group with TNF levels being strongly correlated with remission [OR=1.35; 95% CI=1.03-1.76, p=0.03]. In a phase IIa, open-labeled trial patients with metastatic colorectal cancer were randomized to fluorouracil/oxaliplatin chemotherapy (FOLFOX) compared with FOLFOX + 2 g oral curcumin/d (CUFOX). (35) In the intention-to-treat population, the HR for overall survival was 0.34 (95% CI: 0.14, 0.82; P = 0.02) (median of 200 and 502 days for FOLFOX and CUFOX, respectively). In a prospective, single-arm phase II study, Pastorelli et al evaluated the use of a phytosome complex of curcumin (2 g/day) as adjunctive therapy with gemcitabine in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. (36) The median overall survival of patients treated with gemcitabine as a single agent is 5.7 months. (37) These investigators reported a 27.3% of response rate with 34.1% of cases having stable disease, with a total disease control rate of 61.4%. The median progression-free survival and overall survival were 8.4 and 10.2 months, respectively. Saghatelyan et al randomized 150 women with advanced metastatic breast cancer to receive either paclitaxel plus placebo or paclitaxel plus curcumin once per week for 12 weeks with 3 months of follow-up. (38) In this study, the curcumin was given intravenously. The intention-to-treat analysis revealed that the objective response rate of curcumin was significantly higher than that of the placebo (51% vs. 33%, p<0.01) at 4 weeks of follow-up. The difference between the groups was even greater when only patients who had completed the treatment (61% vs. 38%, odds ratio =2.64, p<0.01) were included.

In dose escalation studies, up to 10 g of curcumin taken daily has been shown to be well tolerated. Patients with breast cancer taking 6 g/day of curcumin for 7 weeks, and patients with prostate cancer who took 3 g/day of curcumin for 9 weeks exhibited no adverse effects. [301,353,389]

Figure 1. A multifaceted anti-cancer agent

Types of cancers that curcumin (turmeric) may be beneficial for

Colorectal, lung, pancreatic, breast, prostate, chronic myeloid leukemia, liver, gastric, brain tumors, ovarian, skin, head and neck, lymphoma, esophageal cancer, and myeloma. (1, 19)

Drug formulations and cautions

Curcumin has been characterized as “generally safe” by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (39) No toxicity is seen for doses of up to 8–10 g/day. (16, 17, 19, 33, 40, 41) However, diarrhea can be a frequent side effect, especially if the daily dose exceeds 4 g. (16) Hepatic injury (hepatitis) is a rare complication and therefore liver function tests should be monitored during long-term use. (42)

Major contraindications

Gallbladder or bile duct disease

Curcumin can stimulate bile production and gallbladder contraction, which may worsen gallstones, bile duct obstruction, or biliary colic; people with these conditions are usually advised to avoid concentrated turmeric/curcumin supplements unless cleared by a clinician.​

Bleeding risk and surgery

Curcumin has mild anticoagulant/antiplatelet effects and can potentiate blood thinners, increasing bleeding risk; many sources recommend stopping turmeric/curcumin supplements at least 2 weeks before planned surgery and using caution in anyone with a bleeding disorder or on anticoagulant or antiplatelet drugs.​

Liver disease or prior liver injury from turmeric/curcumin

Although most people tolerate it, there are documented cases of turmeric/curcumin‑associated drug‑induced liver injury; regulators and liver experts advise avoiding turmeric/curcumin supplements in people with current or past significant liver problems and discontinuing immediately if jaundice or other liver symptoms occur.

Curcumin’s native oral bioavailability is extremely low, so multiple “generations” of formulations now exist that improve solubility, stability, and absorption by up to several hundred‑fold in pharmacokinetic studies. These strategies differ in how they alter curcumin’s chemical environment (lipids, polymers, cyclodextrins, spices, etc.) and in whether they increase total conjugated curcinoids, free curcumin, or both (see table 1). (43)

The manipulation and encapsulation of curcumin into a nanocarrier formulation can overcome the major bioavailability drawbacks and may lead to a far superior therapeutic efficacy. In a murine Hodgkin’s Lymphoma model, formulating curcumin in solid lipid nanoparticles exhibited greater anticancer activity compared to curcumin alone. (44)

Curcumin–galactomannan complexes (CGM; e.g., CurQfen‑type). Fenugreek‑derived soluble fibers encapsulate curcumin, enhancing both bioavailability of free curcuminoids and mucosal interaction.​ Human data report ~12–40‑fold higher free curcuminoid bioavailability and improved antioxidant markers at relatively low doses (e.g., 400–500 mg/day).(45)

Phytosome complex curcumin to phospholipids (usually phosphatidylcholine), creating amphiphilic particles that integrate well into cell membranes and lipoproteins.​ Phytosomal curcumin (Merivia-type):

Rat and human data show ~5–20‑fold higher plasma levels than unformulated curcumin at equivalent doses.​

Clinical data supports improved tissue delivery and efficacy at relatively modest daily doses, with good safety

A 2018 pharmacokinetic review (11 formulations) found NovaSol‑type micelles (~185‑fold), CurcuWin‑type (~136‑fold), and LongVida‑type solid‑lipid particles (~100‑fold) had >100‑fold higher relative bioavailability versus standard curcumin. (43)

In the U.S., a large share (55%) of the turmeric dietary supplement market is comprised of products formulated to enhance curcumin bioavailability, including proprietary products where curcuminoid extracts are often combined with some type of lipophilic carrier to increase absorption, or products combining curcumin with piperine to decrease metabolism. (46) However, as the quality of these products may vary, we would recommend the use of USP-grade supplements. Furthermore, nanoformulation-based combination therapy has emerged as a potent approach for drug delivery systems. (47) A nanodrug co-delivery system incorporating chemotherapeutic agents has demonstrated greater cancer cell sensitivity. (48, 49) Nano-curcumin preparations or formulations such as CurcuWim, Phytocurcumin and CGM which are designed to enhance absorption are therefore recommended. (50-53)

Safety and dose in everyday use

Typical dose ranges Many studies and consumer guidelines use 500–2,000 mg/day of turmeric or curcumin, often in extract form.​ Highly bioavailable formulations (e.g., CGM, TS‑P1) can show good effects at 150–500 mg/day of curcumin.​

Safety Acceptable daily intake is roughly up to 3 mg/kg/day of curcumin for long‑term use, though short studies used much higher doses



Practical selection tips

Prefer: A named technology with human PK/safety data (phytosome, fenugreek‑curcumin, specific micellar or solid‑lipid system).​ Third‑party tested brands (NSF, USP, Informed‑Choice, ConsumerLab listing) to reduce risk of contaminants like lead or microbes.​

Use with caution or avoid: High‑dose piperine combinations if taking prescription drugs, due to interaction potential.​ Products that do not disclose curcumin content, only “turmeric complex,” or that use proprietary blends without amounts



Table 1. Examples of bio-enhanced preparations.

Figure 2. Curcumin: Clinical evidence and summary

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