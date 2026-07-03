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W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS's avatar
W. Campbell Douglass, MD, MS
4h

Terrific, thorough report on one of the most-studied natural compounds for oncology. Why does turmeric remain a footnote in the standard orthodox practice treatment plan?

Because the western ‘allopathic’ system only funds molecules it can patent - and shrugs at the ones it can’t.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
4h

Cancer was never seen across the Earth before petrified, necrotic biological materials were injected directly into the bloodstream of human beings. this is an undeniable fact. If you add to it, poisonous foods, pharmacological drugs, a life way that is diametrically opposed to Health, you are certainly asking for cancer. Now add to it, mRNA depopulation weapon in injections, and we see turbo cancers, the likes of which have never been seen. This is not an accident. As Dr. mike yeadon, former vice president of Pfizer, science division said, “mistakes were not made. “ If you want to live long and prosper, stop taking ALL drugs .

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