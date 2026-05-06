Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
11h

I worry about our young men more than any other group. Everything they’re being taught and being fed undermines their strength. They’re told that their strength is evil and the world would be a better place without men. Especially white men. Add to that the metabolic disasters caused by the food they grow up on and the sedentary lives they start leading all too young — and Houston, we have a problem. I can’t think of a better doctor to guide the future generations of men out of this than you, Dr. Marik — because you were canceled and vilified for doing what men do at their best, stand up for the truth. Thank you and God blesses you every day.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
10h

For brain support, I take creatine daily in a smoothie. When my husband passed suddenly last year, I began taking creatine, and it quickly calmed my brain. I didn’t take any medication, alcohol, or drugs for depression. I only took creatine and supplements.

One of my medical doctor sons was a Navy doctor and worked with Navy SEALs, who used creatine to enhance brain sharpness. Creatine is also used in the treatment of traumatic brain injuries.

There is a lot of research about creatine for brain support.

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