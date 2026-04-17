Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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D Bergy's avatar
D Bergy
1h

Basically, we have excellent emergency\trauma care in the U.S. The rest is for the most part, based on what is most profitable. That is what the incentive dictates so that is the result you get. It isn’t a complicated concept.

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Missteak3's avatar
Missteak3
1h

Thank you! This article is spot on and very helpful.

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