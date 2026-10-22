The supplement debate is usually framed as a choice between two camps. One says everyone needs a long list of pills because the modern food supply is nutritionally inadequate. The other says a balanced diet provides everything we need, so supplements are unnecessary or even harmful.

Both camps are wrong, because both ignore the variable that matters most: what the person actually eats. Age, sex, sun exposure, medications, gastrointestinal function, disease, alcohol and energy intake all matter too. But the biggest difference lies between someone eating the typical ultra-processed Western diet and someone eating a carefully constructed whole-food Mediterranean-type diet. These two people should not receive the same nutritional advice.

THE SHORT VERSION

• Diet quality comes first. It largely determines which supplements, if any, make sense.

• Processed Western diet: plenty of calories, thin in micronutrients. Fix the diet; if it will not change, a basic multivitamin can be reasonable insurance.

• Whole-food Mediterranean -type diet: nutrient-dense, so the case for a broad multivitamin is weaker, but blind spots remain (vitamin D, B12, iodine, calcium, and iron for some).

The goal is neither “supplements for everyone” nor “supplements for no one.” It is nutritional adequacy for the individual.

1. The processed Western diet: overfed, undernourished

The typical Western diet leans heavily on refined grains, added sugars, sweetened beverages, processed meats, packaged snacks and fast food, and is light on vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts and seeds. The result is a paradox: abundant calories with relatively few micronutrients.

Overfed does not necessarily mean well nourished.

A person can eat 2,500 to 3,000 calories a day, gain weight and develop insulin resistance while still falling short on several vitamins and minerals (1).

Processing often replaces nutrient-dense foods with refined starches, sugars and fats. Fortification of some processed foods prevents classic deficiency diseases, but it cannot recreate the original food. Whole foods also deliver fiber, polyphenols, carotenoids and other bioactive compounds that a multivitamin does not. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements makes the same point: multivitamin/mineral supplements cannot substitute for a varied, healthy diet, although they can improve nutrient adequacy when intake falls short (2).

Recent data reinforce the concern. A 2026 systematic review of micronutrient biomarkers linked higher ultra-processed-food consumption to lower concentrations of several micronutrients, including carotenoids, vitamin A, vitamin E and selenium, although only four cross-sectional studies, in children and in pregnant and lactating women, were eligible (3).

Where the gaps are likely

Gaps vary widely between individuals, but these nutrients deserve particular attention in people eating poor-quality Western diets:

Poor diet → higher probability of multiple nutrient inadequacies → stronger rationale for targeted supplementation

Is a multivitamin reasonable here?

For someone unwilling or unable to improve a nutritionally poor diet, I consider a basic, physiologic-dose multivitamin/mineral reasonable nutritional insurance. That is very different from recommending megadoses. Three cautions apply:

Stacking can overshoot. A conventional multivitamin raises the proportion of people meeting micronutrient needs, but combined with multiple individual supplements it can push some nutrients above desirable levels (2).

Replacement is not pharmacology. Taking enough B12 to correct a deficiency is nutritional replacement. Taking very large doses of multiple micronutrients in someone already replete is a different biological intervention that needs its own evidence of benefit and safety.

Correcting inadequacy is not preventing disease. Randomized trials have generally not shown large reductions in cardiovascular disease, cancer or premature death from routine multivitamin use (11–14).

The first treatment for a poor diet is a better diet, not a larger collection of pills.

2. The whole-food Mediterranean diet: a different nutritional world

Now consider someone whose diet is built on vegetables and leafy greens, berries and other fruit, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, extra-virgin olive oil, fish and seafood, eggs, whole grains where appropriate, fermented dairy or other calcium-rich foods, and herbs and spices, with little refined carbohydrate, added sugar or ultra-processed food.

Higher adherence to a Mediterranean pattern has repeatedly been associated with greater micronutrient adequacy and a lower prevalence of inadequate intakes (15). Such a diet is naturally rich in magnesium, potassium, folate, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, carotenoids, polyphenols, zinc, selenium and many B vitamins. It also supplies fiber and thousands of bioactive food compounds that cannot realistically be put in a capsule.

The rationale for a broad multivitamin therefore weakens considerably. For a metabolically healthy person eating this way, the sequence I favor is:

Food first → identify predictable gaps → measure when appropriate → supplement selectively

That is fundamentally different from indiscriminate supplementation.

3. Even an excellent diet has blind spots

A high-quality diet does not guarantee nutritional adequacy. Several nutrients need attention regardless of how well someone eats:

4. Food first, but not food only

“Food first” is sensible. “You can get absolutely everything you need from food” is too absolute. In practice, nutrients fall into three categories:

5. Supplements should fill gaps, not compensate for poor food

This may be the most useful way to think about supplementation. Swallowing a multivitamin beside a diet of refined carbohydrates, processed meats and ultra-processed foods does not neutralize that diet. For someone eating the standard Western diet, a modest multivitamin/mineral may reduce some micronutrient inadequacies, but the diet remains the problem.

Conversely, someone eating an excellent Mediterranean diet should not assume that supplements are useless. Vitamin D, B12, iodine, calcium, iron or other nutrients may still need attention, depending on the individual.

The NIH takes essentially this position: requirements should generally be met through food, while fortified foods and supplements have an important role when requirements cannot otherwise be met (2).

6. Better questions than “Should everyone take vitamins?”

A more useful approach is to ask:

What does this person actually eat?

Which nutrients are likely to be inadequate?

Do age, medications, disease or lifestyle increase requirements or impair absorption?

Can food correct the gap?

Can biochemical testing clarify the issue?

If supplementation is needed, what is the smallest appropriate dose that reliably corrects the problem?

Whole foods provide the foundation. Supplements fill identifiable gaps.

The poorer the diet, the more nutritional gaps are likely, and the greater the need to fix the diet itself. The better the diet, the less justification there is for indiscriminate supplementation, but even an outstanding diet does not guarantee that every individual is nutritionally replete.

The objective is neither “supplements for everyone” nor “supplements for no one.” It is nutritional adequacy for the individual.

7. Buy only high quality USP Verified Vitamins and Supplements.

These brands are available in the USA

Disclosure: I have no financial relationships or affiliations with any of the companies listed above.

References

1. Astrup A, Bügel S. Overfed but undernourished: recognizing nutritional inadequacies/deficiencies in patients with overweight or obesity. Int J Obes (Lond). 2019;43(2):219-232. doi:10.1038/s41366-018-0143-9

2. National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements. Multivitamin/mineral supplements: fact sheet for health professionals. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/MVMS-HealthProfessional/. Accessed September 20, 2026.

3. Lopes RO, de França RF, de Oliveira Araújo ME, et al. Ultra-processed food consumption and micronutrient status throughout the life course: a systematic review. Nutr Rev. 2026. doi:10.1093/nutrit/nuag024

4. US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Health and Human Services. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025. 9th ed. December 2020. https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov

5. Holick MF. Vitamin D deficiency. N Engl J Med. 2007;357(3):266-281. doi:10.1056/NEJMra070553

6. Pfeiffer CM, Hughes JP, Lacher DA, et al. Estimation of trends in serum and RBC folate in the U.S. population from pre- to postfortification using assay-adjusted data from the NHANES 1988-2010. J Nutr. 2012;142(5):886-893. doi:10.3945/jn.111.156919

7. Langan RC, Zawistoski KJ. Update on vitamin B12 deficiency. Am Fam Physician. 2011;83(12):1425-1430.

8. Lam JR, Schneider JL, Zhao W, Corley DA. Proton pump inhibitor and histamine 2 receptor antagonist use and vitamin B12 deficiency. JAMA. 2013;310(22):2435-2442. doi:10.1001/jama.2013.280490

9. Aroda VR, Edelstein SL, Goldberg RB, et al. Long-term metformin use and vitamin B12 deficiency in the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2016;101(4):1754-1761. doi:10.1210/jc.2015-3754

10. National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements. Iron: fact sheet for health professionals. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Iron-HealthProfessional/. Accessed September 20, 2026.

11. Mangione CM, Barry MJ, Nicholson WK, et al. Vitamin, mineral, and multivitamin supplementation to prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer: US Preventive Services Task Force recommendation statement. JAMA. 2022;327(23):2326-2333. doi:10.1001/jama.2022.8970

12. O’Connor EA, Evans CV, Ivlev I, et al. Vitamin and mineral supplements for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer: updated evidence report and systematic review for the US Preventive Services Task Force. JAMA. 2022;327(23):2334-2347.

13. Sesso HD, Christen WG, Bubes V, et al. Multivitamins in the prevention of cardiovascular disease in men: the Physicians’ Health Study II randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 2012;308(17):1751-1760.

14. Gaziano JM, Sesso HD, Christen WG, et al. Multivitamins in the prevention of cancer in men: the Physicians’ Health Study II randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 2012;308(18):1871-1880. doi:10.1001/jama.2012.14641

15. Castro-Quezada I, Román-Viñas B, Serra-Majem L. The Mediterranean diet and nutritional adequacy: a review. Nutrients. 2014;6(1):231-248. doi:10.3390/nu6010231

16. National Institutes of Health, Office of Dietary Supplements. Iodine: fact sheet for health professionals. https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Iodine-HealthProfessional/. Accessed September 20, 2026.

17. Maalouf J, Barron J, Gunn JP, et al. Iodized salt sales in the United States. Nutrients. 2015;7(3):1691-1695. doi:10.3390/nu7031691

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