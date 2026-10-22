Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
4d

Yes, Indeed but it is quite complex.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
3d

Thank you. I completely agree. We also need to restore the health and quality of the soil in which our food is grown and our livestock graze. Many agricultural soils have become depleted of essential minerals, potentially compromising the nutritional quality of our food.

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