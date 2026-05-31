Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Repurposed Oncology
4h

Great article my friend. This remarkable analysis provides an exceptional framework regarding the spatial and metabolic flexibility of advanced solid masses .Recognizing that fatty acid oxidation serves as a primary adaptive escape mechanism confirms exactly why blocking a single glycolytic pathway remains entirely insufficient to halt progression permanently. Implementing simultaneous multi axis pressure is the only definitive solution to shatter these redundant mitochondrial fuel loops and ensure total safety for the host organism.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
3h

So my understanding is in cancers like prostate cancer the fao dominates the fuel source initially, moving to glucose later. Are these the same actual cells adapting or are they new variants that are different from the original cancer cells? How long do cancer cells individually live? If they are the very same cells can we persuade them to adapt back to normal cells?

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