Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
8h

Bravo Dr Marik, for this excellent information about green tea and Matcha!

I read that glucose and glutamine (l-glutamate) are fuel sources for cancer cells.  Learning that green tea and matcha can inhibit glutamine (l-glutamate) is news to me!

Dr. Christina Parks, PhD, a cellular and molecular biologist, advocates using EGCG (green tea) and vitamin C to treat Mycoplasma pneumonia, alongside other therapies.  She says the polyphenol found in green tea has known anti‑inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties

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Mary Ann Rollano RN's avatar
Mary Ann Rollano RN
5h

Thank you for sharing the science behind EGCG. As a nurse and tea specialist I’ve been singing its praises for years and have written about it often. For those who haven’t acquired a taste for matcha, it’s so simple to add to a glass of orange juice or smoothie in the morning. I’ve even added to my espresso! The liver concern with high doses in capsules is real and I’m glad you highlighted that. Beware of where you buy your capsules.

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