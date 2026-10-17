Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 17

That is an interesting observation, and it highlights an important limitation of the conventional advice that blood glucose peaks 30–60 minutes after eating.

Although glucose typically peaks within 1–2 hours after a carbohydrate-containing meal, a delayed peak at 3–4 hours can occur, particularly after meals containing substantial fat and protein.

Several physiological mechanisms may explain this:

1. Delayed gastric emptying: Fat slows gastric emptying, delaying carbohydrate delivery to the small intestine and subsequent glucose absorption.

2. Delayed protein effects: Amino acids stimulate glucagon secretion and provide substrates for hepatic gluconeogenesis, potentially contributing to a later glucose rise.

3. High-fat meals: Dietary fat can produce transient insulin resistance, contributing to prolonged or delayed postprandial hyperglycemia.

4. Hepatic glucose production: The liver continues to regulate glucose release after meals, and its contribution may become more apparent as nutrient absorption changes.

5. Circadian effects: Glucose tolerance varies throughout the day, and evening meals may produce more prolonged glucose excursions.

What does this mean for exercise timing?

The recommendation to walk within 30 minutes after eating is useful for many people, but it is not necessarily optimal for everyone. If your CGM consistently demonstrates a glucose rise beginning 3–4 hours after eating, a walk during that delayed rise may be particularly useful. Walking shortly after eating may still confer benefits, but the best timing for controlling your particular glucose excursion may be different.

One important distinction: a glucose peak at four hours is different from glucose remaining flat for three hours and only then beginning to rise. Those patterns suggest somewhat different physiology. One question: When you say your glucose peaks four hours after eating, does it gradually rise over those four hours, or does it remain relatively flat for the first 2–3 hours and then rise sharply?

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 17

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Marik for his excellent article. This is a topic of great metabolic interest, and it is worth distinguishing between the benefits of exercising before versus after a meal.

Exercise before a meal (preprandial): Muscle contraction activates GLUT4 transporters and promotes glucose uptake, while also improving insulin sensitivity. Training in a fasted state also increases fat oxidation during exercise and can have a favorable impact on triglyceride metabolism.

Exercise after a meal (postprandial): Engaging in physical activity shortly after eating is generally more effective at reducing the immediate rise in blood glucose, as the muscles utilize glucose while the meal is being absorbed.

Clinical evidence therefore suggests that both strategies offer metabolic advantages, though not necessarily the same ones. Exercising beforehand may improve the subsequent metabolic response, while exercising afterward is particularly useful for blunting the glycemic spike from that specific meal.

ULTIMATELY, IT IS NOT NECESSARILY A MATTER OF CHOOSING ONE STRATEGY AND DISCARDING THE OTHER, BUT RATHER OF LEVERAGING THEIR COMPLEMENTARY BENEFITS.

Scientific references:

1) Systematic review and meta-analysis: exercise before versus after a meal.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10036272/ (2023)

2) Meta-analysis on postprandial exercise and glycemic control.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10610082/ (2023)

3) Study on the timing of exercise and 24-hour glucose profiles.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12681541/ (2025)

4) How to minimize the negative effects of exercise performed before or after meals on blood glucose (PMC)](

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10115764/ (2022)

5) The impact of exercise timing—before or after a meal—on glycemic regulation:

https://nutrition.org/the-impact-of-pre-and-post-meal-exercise-timing-on-glycemic-regulation/ (2021)

6) There is scientific evidence that exercising after a meal reduces the postprandial (after-meal) rise in blood glucose.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10036272/?utm.com (2023)

7) Meta-analysis — Reviews 31 studies on the effect of post-meal exercise in individuals who are overweight, obese, or have type 2 diabetes.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10610082/?utm.com (2023)

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