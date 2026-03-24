Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Repurposed Oncology
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Excellent breakdown, Dr. Marik. The way fasting creates a 'differential stress resistance'—protecting healthy cells while making tumors more vulnerable—is the perfect foundation for metabolic oncology. It's the ultimate shield during chemo.

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