Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
1h

Thank you so much doctor. There is so little written about gastric cancer in the metabolic space, it's refreshing to see more.

My wife was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse gastric 13 months ago. She has been doing so much better recently.. it's been a wild journey.

One additional off-label worth mentioning for gastric cancer is Propanolol, which you wrote about in your book Cancer Care.

I'm always looking for more and researching. Cheers to you Doc.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture