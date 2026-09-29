Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 29

I appreciate your interest in this topic. However, I have reviewed the scientific evidence carefully, and there is no credible evidence that cancer, as a general disease process, is caused by parasites. Although certain parasitic infections can increase the risk of specific cancers, this is very different from claiming that cancer itself is a parasitic disease.

There is also a specific reason why I do not recommend fenbendazole, which I have explained in my post on mebendazole. Fenbendazole is approved by the FDA for veterinary use, not for human use. Human pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, safety, and toxicity data remain limited, and its efficacy as a cancer treatment has not been established in clinical trials. As a physician, I have a professional and ethical responsibility not to promote an unapproved veterinary product as a treatment for human cancer. There are also important regulatory and legal considerations.

My recommendations are guided by the available scientific evidence and, above all, patient safety. I welcome respectful scientific discussion and differences of opinion, but I would appreciate the same courtesy in return.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 29

Thanks..

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