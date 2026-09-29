Introduction

Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the most aggressive cancers known. Despite decades of research, outcomes remain poor. The core problem isn’t just that it grows fast — it’s that GBM is highly variable from cell to cell, spreads diffusely into surrounding brain tissue, adapts its metabolism on the fly, and finds ways around nearly any single treatment aimed at it.

This biology may explain why glioblastoma resists a single-target approach so well.

Standard treatment today centers on maximal safe surgical removal, followed by radiation and temozolomide (a chemotherapy drug), with tumor-treating fields (TTFields) often added during maintenance therapy. Even with this aggressive combination, the tumor almost always comes back.

The “Five-Axis Metabolic Trap” is a different way of thinking about the problem. Instead of looking for one more “magic bullet,” it applies pressure simultaneously to several of the biological weaknesses that let glioblastoma cells survive standard treatment.

Crucially, these two approaches aren’t competitors. The logic is:

Use conventional therapy to shrink the tumor and kill cells directly, while using metabolic therapy to close off the pathways that let surviving tumor cells adapt and regrow.

1. Understanding the Enemy

Glioblastoma isn’t just a mass of fast-dividing cells. Its biology includes a set of interlocking features:

Elevated glucose uptake, glycolysis, and lactate production

Activation of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR growth pathway

HIF-1α signaling (a response to low oxygen)

Glutamine metabolism

Altered redox (antioxidant) balance

Mitochondrial remodeling

Angiogenesis (new blood vessel growth)

Chronic inflammation

Immune evasion

A persistent population of glioma stem cells

GBM’s metabolism is also highly variable. While aerobic glycolysis is prominent, glioblastoma cells can also run on mitochondrial respiration, fatty acids, and amino acids. This flexibility matters: GBM should not be thought of as purely glucose-dependent or incapable of using its mitochondria.

This is central to the Five-Axis model. The goal isn’t simply to “starve the cancer of glucose.” It’s to progressively close off the tumor’s metabolic escape routes while also attacking its proliferation, stem cells, inflammation, blood supply, and ability to evade the immune system.

2. Conventional Therapy Provides the Foundation

Maximal safe surgical resection

When feasible, maximal safe surgical removal is the first major intervention. Surgery immediately reduces tumor burden and pressure inside the skull, and it provides tissue for molecular diagnosis.

But surgery can’t remove the microscopic tumor cells that have already infiltrated surrounding, apparently normal brain tissue. This distinction matters:

Surgery removes the visible tumor. It does not remove the underlying disease.

That leftover, infiltrating population of cells becomes the target for the radiation, chemotherapy, and potentially metabolic treatments that follow.

3. Radiotherapy: The First Major Postoperative Attack

For patients in good health, standard radiotherapy is typically 60 Gy delivered over 30 sessions across roughly six weeks.

Radiation damages tumor cell DNA and causes oxidative stress, forcing the cells to either repair the damage or die. This opens an interesting window for metabolic therapy: a cell recovering from radiation suddenly needs a lot of resources for DNA repair, antioxidant defense, energy production, and membrane repair. Restricting those resources could, in theory, make it harder for surviving cells to bounce back.

There’s substantial preclinical interest in this idea, especially around ketogenic diets, but there isn’t yet convincing randomized clinical evidence that metabolic therapy improves radiotherapy outcomes.

4. Temozolomide and the Importance of MGMT

Temozolomide (TMZ) is the main chemotherapy drug used alongside radiation. The standard regimen (known as the Stupp protocol) gives TMZ during radiation, followed by maintenance TMZ for about six 28-day cycles. Extending treatment beyond six cycles, or using higher-dose schedules, hasn’t shown a clear survival benefit.

How well a patient responds to TMZ depends heavily on a biomarker called MGMT promoter methylation. MGMT is the enzyme that repairs the DNA damage TMZ causes, so:

• MGMT methylated → less MGMT activity → tumor is more sensitive to TMZ

• MGMT unmethylated → more DNA repair → tumor is relatively resistant to TMZ

This biomarker should be central to any individualized discussion of chemotherapy.

5. Tumor-Treating Fields (TTFields)

TTFields are a particularly good fit for a multi-target strategy. They use alternating electric fields to disrupt the process of cell division. Adding TTFields to maintenance temozolomide has been shown to improve survival in newly diagnosed GBM, and it’s now an established option for appropriate patients (see adjunctive treatments).

Even conventional GBM treatment, then, has gradually evolved into a combination attack: surgery, radiation-induced DNA damage, chemotherapy, and disruption of cell division. The Five-Axis strategy simply asks whether more biological vulnerabilities can be safely added to that list.

6. Adding the Five-Axis Metabolic Trap

Axis 1 — Metabolic Pressure

This is arguably the most biologically compelling of the five axes. Glioblastoma typically shows intense glucose uptake and glycolytic activity, driven partly by insulin/IGF signaling and the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway.

The goal here is to reduce glucose availability, insulin/IGF signaling, glycolytic activity, and mTOR signaling, while increasing AMPK signaling (a cellular “low-energy” sensor that tends to work against tumor growth).

Potential interventions include:

Ketogenic or low-glycemic nutrition ( NB: see previous 2 posts )

Time-restricted eating or carefully supervised fasting ( NB: see previous 2 posts )

Metformin

Berberine

Of these, the ketogenic diet has by far the most GBM-specific human evidence. A 2025 phase I study showed that a supervised ketogenic diet could be combined safely with standard chemoradiotherapy. More recently, a small 2026 prospective study combining standard treatment with ketogenic nutrition, fasting, and time-restricted eating reported a median overall survival of 21.5 months, versus 14.7 months in contemporary controls (NB: see previous post). That result is provocative, but the study included only 18 treated patients and wasn’t randomized, so it can’t establish a real survival benefit. Recent systematic reviews reach an appropriately cautious conclusion: ketogenic therapy looks feasible and biologically interesting, but its actual effectiveness is still unproven.

Axis 2 — Mitochondria and Glioma Stem Cells

This may be the most interesting piece of the Five-Axis strategy after metabolic pressure. Glioblastoma contains a population of therapy-resistant glioma stem-like cells, which are heavily implicated in invasion, recurrence, and resistance to both radiation and chemotherapy.

Because of GBM’s metabolic flexibility, some of these resistant cells retain strong mitochondrial capacity. That’s the rationale for looking at agents that interfere with mitochondrial function and stem-cell biology, including:

Doxycycline

Ivermectin

EGCG

Curcumin

Sulforaphane

Resveratrol / pterostilbene

There’s a large body of mechanistic and preclinical research on several of these compounds, but that’s very different from clinical proof. None of them should currently be presented as proven glioblastoma treatments — they belong in the category of investigational adjuncts.

A Real-World Example: The METRICS Study

One of the more substantial real-world datasets touching Axes 1 and 2 comes from the METRICS study (Agrawal et al., 2019; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02201381), run out of a private UK clinic. It’s worth walking through in some detail, both for what it suggests and for why it can’t be treated as proof.

Aim: The study’s premise was practical rather than purely scientific. Large randomized trials of off-patent, off-label drugs are rarely commercially viable — no company has a financial incentive to fund a phase III trial of a generic drug it can no longer profit from. METRICS set out to test whether a “pluralistic” real-world evidence model could generate usable data on the safety and effectiveness of four repurposed, metabolically targeted drugs — metformin, atorvastatin, mebendazole, and doxycycline — given together as an adjunct to standard GBM treatment, without a traditional RCT.

Methodology: This was a retrospective, participant-funded, open-label, non-randomized, single-arm analysis of 95 GBM patients treated at the clinic between 2013 and 2016. Patients could join at any point after diagnosis and continued to receive their standard NHS care (surgery, radiotherapy, temozolomide) alongside the four-drug protocol. The primary endpoint was overall survival from the time of diagnosis, analyzed on an intention-to-treat basis by an independent statistics firm. Outcomes were compared against two external GBM cohorts that received standard care alone: a Public Health England dataset and the original EORTC/Stupp trial population.

Results: The full cohort (n=95) had a median overall survival of 26.3 months and a 2-year survival rate of 55.8%. Among the unselected patients who received optimal standard care (surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy) alongside the protocol, median survival was 27.1 months with a 64.0% 2-year survival rate — compared with 14.8 months (28.7% 2-year survival) in the Public Health England cohort and 15.8 months (26.5% 2-year survival) in the EORTC cohort. The four-drug combination was generally well tolerated: 85.3% of patients took all four medications concurrently without issue, and side effects were mostly mild and manageable (gastrointestinal symptoms linked to metformin, muscle/joint aches linked to the statin). No drug-related serious adverse events were reported.

Conclusion: The authors describe this as a proof-of-concept for generating clinical evidence on off-label drug combinations when a randomized trial isn’t feasible, rather than as proof that the protocol extends survival. They explicitly note that a comparison against matched controls — needed to properly account for selection effects — was planned but not yet done at the time of publication.

METRICS is a good illustration of where the field sits: an intriguing, methodologically limited real-world signal, mechanistically consistent with the Five-Axis framework, that raises a hypothesis worth testing properly rather than settling one.

Axis 3 — Cytoskeleton and Mitosis

This axis overlaps conceptually with TTFields. Mebendazole, an antiparasitic drug, interferes with microtubule function and has shown anticancer effects in experimental glioma models.

Put simply: mebendazole disrupts microtubules, TTFields interferes with mitosis, and radiation/TMZ damage DNA. These are three independent, non-redundant pressures on the tumor — which is exactly the principle behind the metabolic-trap approach: rather than looking for one intervention that eradicates GBM outright, stack several pressures that make adaptation progressively harder.

That said, mebendazole is still investigational in GBM and shouldn’t be placed in the same evidence category as radiotherapy, TMZ, or TTFields.

Axis 4 — The Tumor Microenvironment

GBM builds an unusually hostile microenvironment around itself, marked by low oxygen (hypoxia), VEGF-driven blood vessel growth, HIF-1α activation, inflammatory signaling, NF-κB activation, immune-suppressing macrophages, and remodeling of the surrounding tissue matrix.

Potential adjuncts aimed at this axis include propranolol, curcumin, omega-3 fatty acids, EGCG, and resveratrol — though again, the rationale is considerably stronger than the GBM-specific clinical evidence behind them.

One conventional drug is worth mentioning here: bevacizumab. Blocking VEGF can reduce brain swelling and the tumor’s appearance on scans, and it has a role in managing selected recurrent disease and symptoms. But randomized trials in newly diagnosed GBM haven’t shown that it improves overall survival — a good illustration of why blocking a single pathway, like angiogenesis, doesn’t eliminate the tumor on its own.

Axis 5 — Immune Restoration, Circadian Biology, and Host Resilience

Glioblastoma causes profound local immune suppression. Supportive interventions aimed at this axis include vitamin D sufficiency, melatonin, omega-3 fatty acids, exercise when feasible, and better sleep/circadian habits.

Melatonin stands out mechanistically because of its effects on circadian biology, mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation. But as with the other axes, biological plausibility is not the same as a proven survival benefit. These interventions are best viewed as supportive or investigational, not substitutes for established oncologic therapy.

Putting the Strategy Together

The overall approach can be organized in three stages:

Attack the tumor: maximal safe surgical resection.

Destroy residual disease: radiotherapy, temozolomide (when appropriate), and TTFields.

Constrain adaptation — the Five-Axis Metabolic Trap:

Axis 1: Glucose, insulin, glycolysis, AMPK/mTOR

Axis 2: Mitochondria, metabolic flexibility, glioma stem cells

Axis 3: Microtubules and mitosis

Axis 4: Inflammation, angiogenesis, hypoxia, and the microenvironment

Axis 5: Immune function, circadian biology, and host resilience

The objective throughout: reduce the number of biological escape routes available to any glioblastoma cells that survive initial treatment.

Evidence Hierarchy Matters

This distinction matters a great deal, especially for a patient-facing audience. The interventions above fall into three clearly different evidence tiers:

This tiered breakdown actually strengthens the Five-Axis argument rather than weakening it — it makes clear where the science is mature and where the hypothesis still needs to be tested.

In GBM the Five-Axis approach has one of its strongest biological rationales because GBM combines profound metabolic reprogramming, metabolic plasticity, treatment-resistant stem-like populations, a hypoxic/immunosuppressive microenvironment, and almost universal recurrence. Importantly, however, a complete Five-Axis drug/nutraceutical protocol has not been clinically validated in GBM. The most appropriate way to describe its potential role is as an investigational adjunct to standard therapy, not a replacement for surgery, radiation, temozolomide, tumor-treating fields, or molecularly indicated therapies. Recent reviews specifically argue that GBM's ability to switch among glycolysis, glutaminolysis, lipid metabolism, and mitochondrial metabolism makes multi-node metabolic approaches biologically more attractive than metabolic monotherapy.

Tiered Five-Axis Adjunctive Therapy

For glioblastoma (GBM), the dominant biology includes extreme metabolic plasticity, mitochondrial dependence in therapy-resistant cells, CSCs, hypoxia, angiogenesis, invasion, PI3K-AKT-mTOR activation, STAT3/NF-κB inflammation, and blood-brain barrier penetration. The repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals most important for GBM are ranked below:

Despite its limited penetration of the blood-brain barrier (BBB), several factors suggest ivermectin may still exert immune activity against GBM. These include the inherent disruption of the BBB in GBM tumors, ivermectin’s systemic immunomodulatory effects, and its potential for enhanced delivery through combination approaches. Most importantly, ivermectin has demonstrated the ability to transform “cold” tumors (with little immune infiltration) into “hot” tumors (with significant immune infiltration). This ability is particularly relevant because GBM is profoundly immunosuppressive and is often considered a “cold” tumor resistant to immunotherapy.

A Particularly Interesting Window: Chemoradiation

The six-week chemoradiation period may be the single most interesting window for metabolic intervention. During this stretch, radiation and TMZ are already putting the tumor under major stress:

A supervised ketogenic intervention adds reduced glucose, reduced insulin/IGF signaling, and altered tumor energetics

Radiation adds DNA damage and oxidative stress

TMZ adds DNA alkylation

TTFields, used later, adds mitotic stress

The hypothesis isn’t that ketosis replaces chemoradiation — it’s almost the opposite: metabolic therapy may prove most useful when it makes conventional therapy harder for the cancer cell to survive.

That hypothesis is now being formally tested: the National Cancer Institute lists an active randomized study comparing a ketogenic diet against a usual diet in patients receiving standard treatment for newly diagnosed GBM (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05708352)

Metabolic Pressure From Two Directions: Combining Ketogenic Therapy With Repurposed Drugs in Glioblastoma

Combining ketogenic nutrition, fasting and time-restricted eating (TRE) with the METRICS/Care Oncology metabolic-drug protocol is scientifically compelling in glioblastoma, because the two strategies are complementary rather than redundant. But the combination has not been clinically tested. It should be viewed as a hypothesis-driven adjunct to standard therapy, not an established regimen.

Strategy 1: Diet applies systemic metabolic pressure

Ketogenic nutrition lowers glucose and insulin signaling and raises ketones.

TRE helps sustain this state from day to day.

Periodic prolonged fasting deepens it, transiently but powerfully.

The glucose–ketone index (GKI) captures the shift in a single number. In Phillips’ prospective glioblastoma study, fasting plus a ketogenic diet achieved a mean GKI of 3.22 overall and 1.28 during fasting (Phillips 2026). A recent consensus framework likewise proposes GKI-guided diet, calorie restriction and fasting as components of ketogenic metabolic therapy.

Strategy 2: Drugs attack metabolism pharmacologically

The METRICS protocol adds four repurposed drugs to standard care: metformin, atorvastatin, mebendazole and doxycycline (Agrawal 2019). In its 95-patient glioblastoma cohort, Care Oncology reported a median survival of 26.3 months and 55.8% two-year survival. However, these patients were compared only with historical controls, not in a randomized trial, so the results cannot establish efficacy.

Why the combination is attractive

This fits glioblastoma particularly well. High-grade gliomas draw heavily on both glucose and glutamine, so lowering glucose alone is unlikely to be enough. Compensatory fuels and escape pathways must also be blocked.

The Caveat

We have evidence for the components, not for the combination. Ketogenic therapy is feasible in glioblastoma, and fasting plus diet can drive the GKI very low. METRICS offers hypothesis-generating survival data. But no randomized trial has shown that adding the METRICS drugs to intensive ketogenic therapy improves progression-free or overall survival compared with either strategy alone, or with standard therapy.

Bottom Line

Glioblastoma shows why oncology increasingly needs to think beyond single targets. Surgery removes billions of tumor cells, radiation damages what’s left, temozolomide impairs their DNA, and TTFields interferes with division — yet a small population of cells frequently survives anyway.

The Five-Axis Metabolic Trap offers a framework for attacking that surviving population from several additional directions: restricting metabolic flexibility, targeting mitochondrial and stem-cell biology, disrupting mitosis, altering the tumor microenvironment, and supporting the host’s immune and metabolic function.

Right now, though, the two halves of this strategy sit at very different levels of evidence. Conventional multimodal therapy remains the foundation of treatment. The Five-Axis approach is still an experimental, adjunctive strategy that needs prospective clinical validation.

Among its components, ketogenic metabolic therapy currently has the most direct GBM-specific human feasibility data — but even there, a survival benefit hasn’t yet been established in an adequately powered randomized trial (see previous post).

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.

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