Good Fat, Bad Fat
Reframing Lipids in Human Health and Disease
The greatest dietary deception of the modern era did not happen by accident—it was engineered.
In the 1960s, a powerful alliance—anchored by Ancel Keys, amplified by American Heart Association, and financially entangled with companies like Procter & Gamble—reframed the way the world understood food. Saturated fat was branded the villain. Vegetable and seed oils were crowned as heart-healthy.
What followed was not a minor shift in nutritional guidance, but a wholesale transformation of the Western diet. Grocery shelves changed. Food manufacturing changed. Public health policy changed. Generations were taught to fear butter, eggs, and meat—while embracing industrial oils that had never before been a staple of the human diet.
But there was a problem.
The story was built on incomplete—and in some cases deeply flawed—science. And the more carefully you examine the evidence, the more uncomfortable the conclusion becomes:
The narrative was not just oversimplified. It was wrong.
This article will unpack how that myth was constructed, why it persisted, and what the scientific evidence actually shows when you look beyond decades of dietary dogma. - Paul
Figure 1. The Good and the Bad
The Historical Misstep: The Low-Fat Era
The modern fear of fat can be traced to the diet-heart hypothesis popularized in the mid-20th century, most notably by Ancel Keys (1959-1960). This theory proposed that dietary fat—particularly saturated fat—raised cholesterol levels and thereby caused cardiovascular disease.
This idea was rapidly adopted into public health policy including the food pyramid developed by the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and widely promoted by the American Heart Association (AHA). Low-fat diets became the standard recommendation. Fat was replaced with carbohydrates—often refined, processed, and rapidly absorbed.
The unintended consequence was profound:
Rising insulin levels
Increasing rates of insulin resistance
Expansion of visceral adiposity
Acceleration of metabolic syndrome
Rather than preventing disease, the low-fat paradigm may have helped fuel the very epidemic it sought to control.
Fat Is Not One Thing: A Biochemical Framework
Dietary fats can be broadly categorized into four major classes:
1. Saturated Fat
Found in animal products and some plant oils (e.g., coconut oil), saturated fats have long been considered harmful. However, their role is far more nuanced.
They are:
Structurally important for cell membranes
Relatively stable (resistant to oxidation)
A dense energy source
The association between saturated fat and cardiovascular disease is now recognized as weak and highly context-dependent.
2. Monounsaturated Fat (MUFA)
Found in foods like olive oil and avocados, MUFAs are generally associated with metabolic health.
They:
Improve insulin sensitivity
Reduce oxidative stress
Support mitochondrial function
The Mediterranean diet—rich in MUFAs—has consistently been associated with reduced cardiovascular risk.
3. Polyunsaturated Fat (PUFA)
This category is where complexity—and confusion—emerges.
PUFAs include:
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Found in fatty fish and certain plant sources, omega-3s are broadly anti-inflammatory.
They:
Promote membrane fluidity
Enhance mitochondrial function
Support immune regulation
May induce lipid peroxidation in vulnerable cancer cells (a potential therapeutic angle)
Omega-6 Fatty Acids
Found in seed oils (soybean, corn, sunflower), omega-6 fats are not inherently harmful—but in excess, they can become problematic.
They:
Serve as precursors to pro-inflammatory signaling molecules
Are highly susceptible to oxidation
Are consumed in vastly disproportionate amounts in modern diets
The omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, not absolute intake, appears to be a critical determinant of metabolic health.
4. Trans Fats
These are industrially produced fats created through hydrogenation.
They are unequivocally harmful:
Increase inflammation
Promote endothelial dysfunction
Strongly associated with cardiovascular disease
There is no biological requirement for trans fats. They are purely pathological.
The Central Issue: Fat in a Metabolic Context
The impact of dietary fat cannot be understood in isolation.
It must be interpreted within the broader metabolic environment—particularly insulin signaling.
Fat + Low Insulin State (Metabolically Healthy Context)
In individuals with low insulin levels (e.g., fasting, low-carbohydrate intake):
Fat is efficiently oxidized for energy
Mitochondrial function is optimized
Ketone production may provide additional metabolic benefits
In this context, fat is not harmful—it is a primary fuel source.
Fat + High Insulin State (Metabolic Dysfunction)
In the presence of chronic hyperinsulinemia:
Fat oxidation is suppressed
Lipogenesis is increased
Fat is stored, particularly in visceral depots
Lipotoxicity develops in liver, muscle, and pancreas
This is the biochemical environment of metabolic syndrome.
Here, fat becomes part of the problem—not because fat itself is inherently harmful, but because the metabolic machinery is dysfunctional.
Figure 2. Rising consumption of seed oils in the USA
Figure 3. Dueling fats shape the inflammatory landscape
Figure 4. Association between Fat and CHO intake and all-cause mortality
Lipotoxicity: When Fat Becomes Pathological
Not all fat accumulation is benign.
When fat is stored in non-adipose tissues—particularly the liver, skeletal muscle, and pancreas—it becomes toxic.
This process, known as lipotoxicity, is central to:
Insulin resistance
Type 2 diabetes
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Cardiovascular disease
Importantly, lipotoxicity is driven not simply by fat intake, but by chronic energy excess and impaired metabolic flexibility.
Fat and the Mitochondrial Axis
At its core, fat metabolism is a mitochondrial process.
Healthy mitochondria:
Efficiently oxidize fatty acids
Generate ATP with minimal oxidative stress
Adapt to changing fuel availability
Dysfunctional mitochondria:
Accumulate fatty acid intermediates
Generate reactive oxygen species
Contribute to inflammation and metabolic disease
This has direct implications for cancer biology.
Fat in Cancer: Fuel, Signal, and Vulnerability
Cancer cells exhibit profound metabolic reprogramming.
While many rely heavily on glucose (the Warburg effect), lipid metabolism also plays a critical role.
Key roles of fat in cancer:
Energy Source
Some tumors utilize fatty acid oxidation as a fuel source.
Membrane Synthesis
Rapidly dividing cells require lipids for membrane formation.
Signaling Molecules
Lipid-derived mediators influence inflammation, angiogenesis, and metastasis.
The Omega Imbalance: A Modern Problem
One of the most striking changes in the modern diet is the dramatic increase in omega-6 fatty acid consumption.
Historically, humans consumed an omega-6 to omega-3 ratio of approximately 1:1 to 3:1.
Today, that ratio is often 15:1 to 20:1 or higher.
This imbalance promotes:
Chronic inflammation
Altered membrane composition
Increased oxidative stress
Correcting this imbalance may be more important than reducing total fat intake.
Reframing “Good Fat” and “Bad Fat”
The traditional binary classification is overly simplistic.
A more accurate framework is:
“Good Fat”
Supports metabolic flexibility
Is minimally processed
Exists in a balanced dietary context
Includes:
Monounsaturated fats
Omega-3 fatty acids
Natural, unoxidized saturated fats
“Bad Fat”
Promotes inflammation or oxidative damage
Is industrially processed or chemically altered
Exists in excess relative to metabolic capacity
Includes:
Trans fats
Oxidized seed oils
Excess omega-6 fatty acids in a high-insulin state
Clinical Implications
From a clinical perspective, the focus should shift away from total fat intake and toward metabolic context.
Key principles:
Control insulin first
Diets high in refined carbohydrates undermine fat metabolism.
Prioritize fat quality
Emphasize whole, minimally processed fat sources.
Restore omega balance
Increase omega-3 intake and reduce excessive omega-6 consumption.
Support mitochondrial function
Exercise, fasting, and metabolic therapies enhance fat oxidation.
Avoid dogma
The optimal diet is not universally low-fat or high-fat—it is metabolically appropriate.
Figure 5. Replacing Saturated animal fat with seed oils
Multiple studies have replicated this study; increased risk of death and cardiovascular events in the group assigned to omega-6 linoleic acid (seed oils)
Conclusion
The question is not whether fat is good or bad.
The question is whether the body is capable of handling it.
In a metabolically healthy individual, fat is a vital fuel, a structural necessity, and a signaling molecule essential for life.
In a metabolically dysfunctional state, the same fat can become toxic.
The failure of modern nutrition science has been its insistence on simplicity in a system that is inherently complex.
“Good fat” and “bad fat” are not intrinsic properties of molecules alone—they are reflections of biology, context, and balance.
Until we understand that, we will continue to ask the wrong questions—and get the wrong answers.
What are Omegsa-6 Poly-unsaturated fatty acids.
Omega-6 seed oils (often called industrial vegetable oils) are oils extracted from seeds using high heat, pressure, and chemical solvents. Common examples include:
Soybean oil
Corn oil
Sunflower oil
Safflower oil
Canola (rapeseed) oil
Cottonseed oil
They are rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs)—primarily linoleic acid (LA).
The core issue: it’s not just omega-6 — it’s how much and in what context
Omega-6 fats are not inherently bad. They are essential fatty acids. The problem is:
Modern diets deliver massive, unnatural amounts of omega-6 fats—far beyond what human physiology evolved to handle.
Ancestral ratio (omega-6 : omega-3): ~1–3 : 1
Modern Western diet: 15–30 : 1
This imbalance drives multiple downstream effects.
Why are omega-6 seed oils potentially harmful?
1. They drive chronic inflammation
Linoleic acid → converted into arachidonic acid, which is the precursor to:
Prostaglandins
Leukotrienes
Thromboxanes
These molecules regulate inflammation.
👉 In excess, this system becomes pro-inflammatory, contributing to:
Cardiovascular disease
Obesity and insulin resistance
Cancer progression
Autoimmune conditions
2. They are highly unstable and oxidize easily
Omega-6 PUFAs are chemically fragile:
Multiple double bonds → easily damaged by:
Heat
Light
Oxygen
This leads to lipid peroxidation, producing toxic compounds such as:
Aldehydes (e.g., 4-HNE)
Oxidized LDL
👉 These compounds:
Damage cell membranes
Impair mitochondrial function
Promote atherosclerosis
3. They accumulate in cell membranes
Once consumed, linoleic acid becomes incorporated into your tissues:
Cell membranes
Mitochondria
Adipose tissue
And it stays there for months to years.
👉 This makes your cells more vulnerable to:
Oxidative stress
Metabolic dysfunction
Chronic disease signaling
4. They disrupt mitochondrial function
This is central to the metabolic framework.
Excess omega-6 fats:
Increase reactive oxygen species (ROS)
Impair electron transport chain efficiency
Promote metabolic inflexibility
👉 Result:
Reduced energy production
Increased reliance on glycolysis
A metabolic environment favorable to chronic disease (including cancer)
5. They are strongly linked to insulin resistance
High omega-6 intake:
Alters membrane signaling
Impairs insulin receptor function
Promotes visceral fat accumulation
👉 This feeds directly into:
Metabolic syndrome
Type 2 diabetes
Cardiovascular disease
6. They may promote cancer biology
Mechanistically, excess omega-6 fats:
Increase oxidative DNA damage
Promote angiogenesis
Enhance inflammatory signaling
Support tumor growth pathways
Linoleic acid has been shown in experimental models to:
Accelerate tumor growth
Enhance metastatic potential
👉 This fits directly into the multi-axis metabolic pressure model:
Inflammation axis ✔
Oxidative stress axis ✔
Mitochondrial dysfunction ✔
7. They dominate ultra-processed foods
The real exposure problem is not just cooking oils—it’s hidden intake.
Omega-6 seed oils are found in:
Packaged snacks
Fast food
Restaurant meals
Salad dressings
Sauces and condiments
👉 This makes avoidance difficult—and intake chronically high.
The key nuance (important)
Not all omega-6 is harmful.
Small amounts from whole foods (e.g., nuts, seeds) are generally:
Balanced with other nutrients
Less oxidized
Consumed in physiologic amounts
👉 The problem is refined, industrialized, high-dose exposure.
Practical takeaways (clinically grounded)
Reduce:
Seed oils (soybean, corn, sunflower, canola)
Fried and ultra-processed foods
Prefer:
Olive oil (rich in monounsaturated fats)
Butter / ghee
Coconut oil
Animal fats (in appropriate context)
Rebalance:
Increase omega-3 intake:
Fatty fish
High-quality omega-3 supplements
Bottom line
Omega-6 seed oils are not toxic because they exist—they are harmful because we are exposed to them in massive, oxidized, industrial quantities that distort human metabolism.
They:
Promote inflammation
Oxidize easily
Damage mitochondria
Drive metabolic disease
Figure 6. AHA and Food Industry Created a False Narrative: Saturated Fats are BAD
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These last two Substack articles are two of your best and very clearly set the groundwork for overcoming health problems on a large scale!!
Thank you, Dr. Marik for another excellent post. As a Septic Shock survivor, I have spent the last year cooking nearly all the meals my husband and I eat, because that’s the only way you can control what kinds of fats you eat, and when you have to rebuild your body after Sepsis, I have found good fats are key. I’ve been told my recuperation is far better than most people with the degree of Septic Shock I had. And here’s the thing: there’s no excuse for people saying they don’t have time to cook. Those same people will spend more time and energy going to pick up prepared foods made with trans fats than I do cooking with duck fat, lard, ghee and olive oil.