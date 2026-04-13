Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Harry H. Black, MD FACS's avatar
Harry H. Black, MD FACS
12h

These last two Substack articles are two of your best and very clearly set the groundwork for overcoming health problems on a large scale!!

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Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
11h

Thank you, Dr. Marik for another excellent post. As a Septic Shock survivor, I have spent the last year cooking nearly all the meals my husband and I eat, because that’s the only way you can control what kinds of fats you eat, and when you have to rebuild your body after Sepsis, I have found good fats are key. I’ve been told my recuperation is far better than most people with the degree of Septic Shock I had. And here’s the thing: there’s no excuse for people saying they don’t have time to cook. Those same people will spend more time and energy going to pick up prepared foods made with trans fats than I do cooking with duck fat, lard, ghee and olive oil.

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