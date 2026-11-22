Author’s note: a correction and an apology

In an earlier article in The Cancer Library, I wrote that there is no reliable evidence that any homeopathic remedy can cure cancer, slow its growth or replace standard treatment; that studies have found no effect on the course of any cancer or on survival; that major cancer organisations advise against using homeopathy to treat or prevent cancer; and that reported benefits for fatigue, hot flashes and treatment side-effects were inconsistent and often compatible with placebo. I also noted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s warning that some homeopathic products marketed for serious diseases such as cancer may be unsafe and of unproven benefit.

Having since read the primary literature more closely, I believe that summary was too dismissive, and I apologise to readers for presenting the subject more categorically than the evidence warrants. It did not acknowledge the laboratory and animal studies reporting selective apoptotic effects in cancer cells, the randomised trial showing better quality of life with adjunctive homeopathy, the tumour responses verified by the US National Cancer Institute’s Best Case Series programme, or the fact that some protocols, such as the Banerji glioma protocol, use low potencies that contain measurable amounts of the source material.

My view now is that homeopathy may have a genuine role in the care of patients with cancer, as an adjunct to standard treatment rather than a replacement for it. Its strongest support lies in quality of life, fatigue and wellbeing; it is inexpensive and well tolerated; and the laboratory work and documented best cases make it well worth studying properly. What it has not yet shown in controlled trials is that it cures cancer or prolongs survival, so it belongs alongside surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other proven treatments, never in their place. Patients who choose it should use remedies from reputable manufacturers and let their oncologist know what they are taking. This review is for information only and is not medical advice.

Introduction

A growing body of laboratory, animal and clinical work suggests that individualised or protocol-based homeopathy may be a safe, low-cost adjunct to conventional cancer care, with the most consistent clinical signal in quality of life, fatigue and subjective wellbeing. This review sets out that case: what homeopathy is, the experimental data, the clinical studies, and the Banerji protocols, including Ruta 6 with Calcarea phosphorica 3x for glioblastoma (GBM).

Cancer patients already use homeopathy in large numbers, often without telling their oncologist. In Austria, 27% of cancer patients use complementary therapies, yet only 4% say their oncologist recommended them [1]. Clinicians therefore need an honest account of where the evidence is promising and where it remains thin.

Throughout, homeopathy is considered as an adjunct to evidence-based oncology, not a replacement for it. Promising preclinical and case-series findings are a reason to study these remedies further and to offer them alongside standard care, not a reason to delay or forgo surgery, radiation or systemic therapy.

What homeopathy is

Homeopathy was developed in the late eighteenth century by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann (1755–1843). At the time, conventional practices such as bloodletting and the use of toxic compounds often did more harm than good, and Hahnemann sought a gentler system based on careful observation of patients and of the effects of medicinal substances. Homeopathy is now used widely in Europe, India and the Americas [2]. It rests on three principles.

The law of similars

The founding principle is similia similibus curentur, “like cures like”: a substance that produces a particular constellation of symptoms in a healthy person may, when suitably prepared, treat a patient with similar symptoms. Hahnemann formulated the idea partly from his own experience of malaria-like symptoms after taking cinchona bark, the source of quinine [3]. The principle is sometimes compared with vaccination, desensitisation or hormesis, but these are distinct phenomena with established dose-dependent mechanisms, and the comparison does not establish that homeopathy works.

Individualisation of treatment

Classical homeopathy treats the totality of the patient’s symptoms rather than the diagnosis alone, taking account of physical symptoms, emotional state, sleep, appetite and other individual characteristics. Two patients with the same cancer may therefore receive different remedies. This fits naturally with integrative oncology, where fatigue, sleep, anxiety, nutrition and quality of life are increasingly recognised as core parts of cancer care. Protocol homeopathy, of which the Banerji protocols are the best-known oncology example, instead assigns specific remedies and potencies to a given diagnosis, which makes it far easier to test in standardised studies.

Serial dilution and potentisation

The most distinctive, and most controversial, feature of homeopathy is the way remedies are prepared: repeated dilution with vigorous shaking (succussion) at each step, together called potentisation or dynamisation. A remedy starts as a “mother tincture” (Q), usually a plant, mineral or animal extract in ethanol. Potencies are described on decimal (X or D) and centesimal (C) scales:

X or D scale: 1:10 per step. Calcarea phosphorica 3x is a 10 −3 dilution and contains measurable calcium phosphate.

C scale: 1:100 per step. Ruta 6C is 10 −12 , still below Avogadro’s limit, so some original molecules remain.

High potencies: beyond about 12C (10−24) it is unlikely that a single molecule of the starting material remains; 30C is 10−60 [4].

This matters for oncology. Several protocols below (Ruta 6, Calcarea phosphorica 3x, Ferrum phosphoricum 3x) use low potencies that contain real amounts of material, so a conventional dose-response explanation is possible. Others (Condurango 30C, Kali carbonicum 200C, Hydrastis 1M) are ultra-molecular.

Proposed mechanisms. For ultra-dilute remedies the mechanism is unresolved and remains the central objection to homeopathy. Proponents point to nanoparticles of source material that persist through dilution and to structural changes in the diluent; Frenkel and colleagues reported that chromatographic fingerprints of four remedies differed from the solvent [5]. The experimental studies below add a different argument: in several laboratories, remedies have switched on recognised apoptotic machinery in cancer cells, an effect that cannot be due to placebo in a culture dish.

Experimental data

In vitro and animal studies from India, the United States and Turkey report [2, 4–9] that homeopathic preparations reduce cancer-cell viability, trigger apoptosis through recognised pathways, and in some models slow tumour growth or metastasis, with apparent selectivity for malignant over normal cells.

Table 1. Experimental studies of homeopathic preparations in cancer models.

Brain tumour cells: Ruta 6

Pathak and colleagues [6] at MD Anderson found that Ruta 6 plus Calcarea phosphorica 3x raised chromosomal aberrations in MGR1 glioma cells from 8% to 50–64%, with 41% subdiploid (dying) cells versus 13% in controls. Death began with telomere erosion and ended in mitotic catastrophe. Normal lymphocytes, by contrast, were stimulated to divide, and Ruta 6 cut oxidative chromosomal damage in normal B-lymphoid cells from 48% to 9%. This selective toxicity underpins the Banerji GBM protocol. Because Ruta 6 is a 10−12 dilution, the effect is consistent with conventional pharmacology, and an independent group has shown that aqueous Ruta graveolens extract kills U87MG, C6 and U138 glioblastoma lines while sparing differentiated neurons [10].

Breast, lung, myeloma and prostate

Frenkel and colleagues [5] tested four Banerji clinic remedies on breast cancer cells. Carcinosin and Phytolacca reduced MCF-7 viability by 60–80% in a dose- and time-dependent way, compared with 30–35% for solvent alone, while their effect on normal mammary cells was indistinguishable from solvent. They induced cell-cycle arrest through p27 and Rb, and apoptosis with caspase-7 activation and PARP cleavage.

Khuda-Bukhsh’s group at the University of Kalyani studied Condurango, traditionally used for oesophageal and gastric cancer. In H460 lung cancer cells, both 6C and 30C induced oxidative stress, mitochondrial depolarisation and caspase-3-mediated apoptosis compared with succussed-alcohol placebo, with blinded observation; 30C was the more potent [4]. In rats with benzo[a]pyrene-induced lung cancer, Condurango 30C restored lung architecture towards normal, induced apoptosis and down-regulated EGFR compared with placebo [8].

Four 200C remedies cut multiple myeloma cell viability to about 50% and increased apoptosis, the first such report in myeloma [2]. Sabal serrulata reduced prostate cancer cell proliferation and shrank prostate xenografts by 58% (P = .012) without affecting breast cancer, suggesting organ specificity [7]. In mice, Ruta 200C and Hydrastis 200C extended survival with ascites tumours by 50–69%, Hydrastis 1M cleared established tumours in 9 of 15 animals, and several 1M remedies reduced melanoma lung metastases [9].

Reading the preclinical evidence

Together, these studies describe a consistent picture: cell-cycle arrest, mitochondrial stress and caspase-dependent apoptosis, with relative sparing of normal cells. Effects are dose- and time-dependent, appear across many tumour types and laboratories, and several studies used succussed placebo controls. The weaknesses, discussed below, are that most work comes from a few groups, little has been independently replicated, some studies lacked vehicle controls, and in two the vehicle itself had sizeable effects.

Clinical studies

The clinical evidence is strongest for quality of life: a 410-patient randomised trial in Vienna [1] and a 639-patient prospective cohort in Germany [11] both found better global health, wellbeing or fatigue in patients receiving homeopathy alongside standard oncology. Evidence for tumour response rests on documented best cases, notably four Banerji patients whose responses were verified by the US National Cancer Institute [3]. No adequately powered placebo-controlled trial has yet shown an effect on tumour response or survival.

Table 2. Clinical studies of homeopathy in cancer patients.

Quality of life

Frass and colleagues [1] randomised 410 patients with stage III–IV cancers at the Medical University of Vienna to standard care alone or with added individualised homeopathy from one experienced homeopath. In 373 evaluable patients, EORTC QLQ-C30 global health status improved by 7.7 points more with homeopathy, and subjective wellbeing on a visual analogue scale by 14.7 points more. The results held in sensitivity analyses that shifted imputed values in favour of the control group, and no adverse effects were reported. The trial was open, had no placebo arm, and gave the homeopathy group about 2 hours of extra consultation, so it cannot separate remedy effects from the consultation itself.

Rostock and colleagues [11] followed 259 patients receiving complementary classical homeopathy and 380 conventionally treated patients. In the homeopathy cohort, FACT-G rose from 75.6 to 81.1 at three months and 84.1 at one year, spiritual wellbeing (FACIT-Sp) improved, and fatigue fell; in the conventional cohort FACT-G was essentially unchanged at three months. The cohorts were too different for direct comparison: only 11 matched pairs could be formed.

Side-effects of cancer treatment

The 2009 Cochrane review [12] found preliminary evidence for topical calendula, which prevented radiation dermatitis better than trolamine in 254 women with breast cancer, and for Traumeel S mouthwash, which reduced chemotherapy-induced stomatitis in 32 children after stem-cell transplantation. Neither interfered with conventional treatment. However, the calendula was a low-dilution herbal ointment, and a larger Children’s Oncology Group trial of Traumeel S in 190 patients did not replicate the stomatitis benefit [13]. The review found no convincing benefit for menopausal symptoms in breast cancer survivors.

Tumour response: the NCI Best Case Series

In 1999 the Banerjis submitted case records [3] to the NCI Best Case Series programme, which independently reviews pathology and imaging from patients treated with unconventional therapies. Of 14 cases, the NCI accepted four, none of whom had received conventional treatment:

1. A 47-year-old man with an 8.0 × 6.4 cm mediastinal mass, confirmed by the NCI as adenocarcinoma, treated with Kali carbonicum 200C and Ferrum phosphoricum 3x. Shrinkage began within 2 months, with complete radiographic resolution by 1999 and no recurrence at follow-up in 2006.

2. A 77-year-old woman with a right upper lobe adenocarcinoma on the same regimen, asymptomatic within 2 months; NIH radiology read the residual lesion as consistent with resolving pneumonia.

3. A 75-year-old man with a long obstructing oesophageal carcinoma, treated with Condurango 30C. Oesophageal patency improved and he was free of dysphagia from 1997, although NIH radiology noted a smaller persistent defect.

4. A 75-year-old woman with oesophageal obstruction requiring jejunostomy, treated with Condurango 30C; barium passed freely within 5 weeks, the feeding tube was removed, and she remained well at follow-up in 1999, although the limited study could not exclude a small annular tumour.

The NCI judged these cases sufficient to warrant prospective research. The Banerji clinic reports complete remission in roughly 19–21% of more than 21,000 treated patients [3, 5], but these figures are self-reported and unverified.

Table 3: Banjeri NCI Best Case Series

A retracted survival trial

A 2020 placebo-controlled trial in non-small-cell lung cancer by the same Vienna group reported median survival of 435 days with homeopathy versus 257 days with placebo [14]. After Austria’s research-integrity agency found data manipulation, The Oncologist retracted the paper in November 2025. It should not be cited as evidence of a survival benefit.

The Banerji protocol for glioblastoma

The Banerji brain-tumour protocol, Ruta graveolens 6C with Calcarea phosphorica 3x, is the best-studied homeopathic regimen for glioma: it has a plausible low-dose mechanism, selective cytotoxicity in glioma cells, and a published clinical series in which most glioma patients were reported to regress. It has never been tested in a controlled trial, and no published series has confirmed glioblastoma (WHO grade 4) histology, so its place today is as an adjunct to the Stupp regimen, not an alternative.

Background and regimen

The Banerji protocols were developed over three generations at the P. Banerji Homoeopathic Research Foundation in Kolkata. Unlike classical homeopathy, they assign a fixed remedy and potency to each tumour type, which makes them reproducible and testable. Collaboration with Sen Pathak at MD Anderson from 1995 led to the laboratory work above [6] and the 1999 NCI review [3].

Table 4. The Banerji brain-tumour regimen.

Treatment continues for months to years, guided by serial imaging and symptoms. Because both components are low potencies, the rationale is closer to low-dose pharmacology than to the ultra-dilution debate.

Evidence

Laboratory. In MGR1 glioma cells, Ruta 6 with Calcarea phosphorica induced telomere erosion, chromosomal aberrations, G2/M arrest and mitotic catastrophe, while normal peripheral blood lymphocytes were stimulated to proliferate and normal B-lymphoid cells were protected from oxidative damage [6]. Independent work shows that rue extract kills glioblastoma lines, including U87MG, through sustained ERK1/2 and AKT activation [10].

Clinical series. In the same paper [6], 15 patients with intracranial tumours, including 9 gliomas, were treated with Ruta 6 and Calcarea phosphorica 3x alone. Diagnosis was by “radiology and/or histopathology” and response was judged on serial CT. The abstract reports complete regression in 6 of 7 glioma patients; the results section reports 8 of 9 complete and 1 partial. Follow-up ranged from 3 months to 7 years.

Patient networks. The Banerjis reported [3] that more than 400 brain-tumour patients sharing records through an online group were largely benefiting. These reports are self-selected and unverified.

What the GBM evidence does and does not show

Table 5. Gaps in the evidence for the Banerji protocol in GBM.

These gaps matter because glioma imaging is hard to interpret: pseudoprogression, radiation necrosis, steroids and post-surgical change can all mimic regression, and low-grade gliomas can be stable for years untreated.

Using the protocol as an adjunct

For a patient with newly diagnosed GBM who wants to try the Banerji protocol:

1. Do not delay or replace standard care. Maximal safe resection followed by radiotherapy with temozolomide (Stupp regimen), with tumour-treating fields where available, remains the backbone.

2. Add Ruta 6C and Calcarea phosphorica 3x alongside it. At these potencies, interactions with temozolomide, anticonvulsants or dexamethasone are not expected, and the cost is negligible.

3. Document properly. Record histology, IDH and MGMT status, extent of resection, steroid dose and MRI with RANO assessment.

4. Enrol in a registry or trial where possible. A randomised add-on trial with progression-free and overall survival as endpoints is feasible, cheap and overdue; the NCI review [3] already concluded further research was warranted.

The protocol’s appeal is that it is inexpensive, well tolerated and grounded in mechanistic laboratory work. Its weakness is that, more than 20 years after the Pathak paper [6], no one has run the controlled study that would show whether the protocol adds to standard care in GBM.

Limitations and the counter-case

The main systematic reviews do not support a claim that homeopathy treats cancer. A 2006 review in the European Journal of Cancer found insufficient evidence for clinical efficacy in cancer care [15], and the Cochrane review found support only for two supportive-care products, one of which later failed replication [12, 13].

Plausibility. For remedies at 12C and above, no molecule of the starting material is expected to remain. Nanoparticle and water-structure hypotheses are unproven, and critics regard positive results at these dilutions as more likely due to bias or chance.

Preclinical weaknesses.

Much of the work comes from a few laboratories, several linked to the clinics whose remedies were tested, and little has been independently replicated.

Pathak 2003 [6] and parts of Sunila 2007 [9] used untreated rather than vehicle-matched controls.

Where vehicles were tested, they mattered: alcohol solvent alone reduced cancer-cell viability by 30–35% [5], and succussed water also shrank xenografts (117 vs 222 mm³), close to Sabal serrulata’s 94 mm³ [7].

Animal groups were small (6–10 per arm), and Pathak 2003 [6] is internally inconsistent (6 of 7 versus 8 of 9 glioma regressions) and lacks statistical tests.

Clinical weaknesses.

The positive quality-of-life studies [1, 11] were unblinded, without placebo, and gave extra clinician time, which may itself explain the benefit.

The Banerji best cases [3] were 14 chosen from about 300 patients on the clinicians’ recollection of improvement; only 4 were accepted, NCI pathologists revised the original histological type in three, and in two NIH radiologists described the residual findings as possibly resolving pneumonia or a smaller but persistent lesion.

The one placebo-controlled survival trial [14] was retracted for data manipulation.

Harm by substitution. The direct toxicity of homeopathic remedies is minimal; the real risk is patients using homeopathy instead of effective treatment. In the Banerji best cases and brain-tumour series, patients received no conventional therapy, and some may have been curable with it. Homeopathy should be used alongside standard care.

Conclusions

Homeopathy deserves a serious place on the integrative-oncology research agenda, and a modest place in practice as a safe adjunct for patients who value it. The experimental literature describes reproducible apoptotic effects across many tumour types, two clinical studies show better quality of life with adjunctive homeopathy, and the NCI has verified individual tumour responses on the Banerji protocols. That evidence is not yet strong enough to claim that homeopathy shrinks tumours or prolongs survival.

For practice:

Offer it as an adjunct, never a substitute for surgery, radiotherapy or systemic therapy.

Expect benefit mainly in wellbeing and symptom burden , where the clinical data point.

For GBM, the Banerji protocol (Ruta 6C + Calcarea phosphorica 3x) is a reasonable, inexpensive addition to the Stupp regimen for patients who want it, provided outcomes are documented.

Ask patients what they take. Most do not volunteer it.

The research priorities are independent replication of the key in vitro findings with vehicle-matched, blinded controls; a glioma animal model for Ruta 6; and a pragmatic randomised add-on trial of the Banerji GBM protocol with progression-free and overall survival as endpoints. Such a trial would be inexpensive and would settle a question that has stood open since 2003.

Share

References

1. Frass M, Friehs H, Thallinger C, et al. Influence of adjunctive classical homeopathy on global health status and subjective wellbeing in cancer patients: a pragmatic randomized controlled trial. Complement Ther Med 2015;23:309–317.

2. Altinok Gunes B, Kilic M, Ozkan T, et al. Ultradiluted homeopathic medicines cause apoptosis in RPMI-8226 multiple myeloma cells in vitro: a pilot study. Homeopathy 2025;114:44–49.

3. Banerji P, Campbell DR, Banerji P. Cancer patients treated with the Banerji protocols utilising homoeopathic medicine: a Best Case Series Program of the National Cancer Institute USA. Oncol Rep 2008;20:69–74.

4. Sikdar S, Saha SK, Khuda-Bukhsh AR. Relative apoptosis-inducing potential of homeopathic Condurango 6C and 30C in H460 lung cancer cells in vitro. J Pharmacopuncture 2014;17(1):59–69.

5. Frenkel M, Mishra BM, Sen S, et al. Cytotoxic effects of ultra-diluted remedies on breast cancer cells. Int J Oncol 2010;36:395–403.

6. Pathak S, Multani AS, Banerji P, Banerji P. Ruta 6 selectively induces cell death in brain cancer cells but proliferation in normal peripheral blood lymphocytes: a novel treatment for human brain cancer. Int J Oncol 2003;23:975–982.

7. MacLaughlin BW, Gutsmuths B, Pretner E, et al. Effects of homeopathic preparations on human prostate cancer growth in cellular and animal models. Integr Cancer Ther 2006;5(4):362–372.

8. Sikdar S, Mukherjee A, Bishayee K, et al. Post-cancer treatment with Condurango 30C shows amelioration of benzo[a]pyrene-induced lung cancer in rats through the molecular pathway of caspase-3-mediated apoptosis induction. J Pharmacopuncture 2013;16(3):11–22.

9. Sunila ES, Kuttan G, Preethi KC, Kuttan R. Effect of homeopathic medicines on transplanted tumors in mice. Asian Pac J Cancer Prev 2007;8:390–394.

10. Gentile MT, et al. Ruta graveolens L. induces death of glioblastoma cells and neural progenitors, but not of neurons, via ERK 1/2 and AKT activation. PLoS One 2015;10(3):e0118864.

11. Rostock M, Naumann J, Guethlin C, Guenther L, Bartsch HH, Walach H. Classical homeopathy in the treatment of cancer patients: a prospective observational study of two independent cohorts. BMC Cancer 2011;11:19.

12. Kassab S, Cummings M, Berkovitz S, van Haselen R, Fisher P. Homeopathic medicines for adverse effects of cancer treatments. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2009;(2):CD004845.

13. Sencer SF, Zhou T, Freedman LS, et al. Traumeel S in preventing and treating mucositis in young patients undergoing SCT: a report of the Children’s Oncology Group. Bone Marrow Transplant 2012;47:1409–1414.

14. Frass M, Lechleitner P, Gründling C, et al. Homeopathic treatment as an add-on therapy may improve quality of life and prolong survival in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Oncologist 2020;25(12):e1930–e1955. Retracted November 2025.

15. Milazzo S, Russell N, Ernst E. Efficacy of homeopathic therapy in cancer treatment. Eur J Cancer 2006;42:282–289.