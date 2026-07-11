Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

Thanks. Seems like I touched upon a sensitive issue. Was not my intention.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
1h

Well these are the facts

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