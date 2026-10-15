Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 15

Thanks. That’s interesting and makes sense. However, when you eat the right foods, you can largely avoid post-meal spikes in blood glucose. My own glucose profile is remarkably flat, with virtually no increase after meals. It all comes down to what you eat.

Take a look at my post on Depression and Metabolic Function. The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) profile shown in that article is my own.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 16

David: Thanks for this. Paul

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