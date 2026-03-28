Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1d

I recently saw a 19 year old morbid obese female with elevated blood pressure, who needed a refill on her birth control pills . I refused , and ordered blood to rule out cushings triad , metabolic syndrome, thyroid ,, ect …. Her mother blasted me to the office staff and social media . Yepppers …. She has cushings . You can’t fix stupid

Reply
Share
Allie's avatar
Allie
1d

The picture of patient getting BP taken is an example of how not to measure BP.

Combination of olive leaf extract, grape seed extract, beet root powder, dandelion root tea, and a cocoa supplement helped me to get off Rx meds. Other than genetics, I have no other risk factors for HTN. I had COVID in Fall of 2024 and it was shortly after then that my BP went up to 196/94! I also had an elevated D-dimer level (was measured because of an odd skin condition at that time). I was put on amlodipine. Had to reduce the dose because it made my BP too low. Even at the lowest dose, I had episodes of lightheadedness. My D-dimer returned to normal and I came off the amlodipine. I never got the Russian roulette jab. I took the McCullough protocol for the COVID (mild sore throat) and all symptoms were gone w/in 10 days. As much as I want to avoid all Rx meds, I knew I had to start on Rx antihypertensive when my BP shot up so high.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture