Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Carlos A. Arche, MD's avatar
Carlos A. Arche, MD
9h

Excellent article as always.

One additional test that has fallen into disuse, is better to detect insulin resistance before elevated fasting glucose evolves: the 2h oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT).

Is a lengthy test requiring adequate timing between blood draws, it takes at least 2-hr to complete and for those reasons is not as popular as it once was. If you have risks factors — strong family history and/or obesity — and so far the fasting glucose and HbA1c remain normal, this test is helpful in detecting the post-meal glucose elevation the others are not well suited to track.

Having said that, of you have risk factors you should be addressing your lifestyle with progressive dietary changes and increased physical activity, regardless of what your laboratory tests reveal, even if those are normal.

— Carlos

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Health Matters's avatar
Health Matters
7h

Thank you for such a detailed explanation. I was told after last Oct blood work I was insulin resistant? It didn’t make sense at the time- normal A1c & weight, lots of exercise, no sodas and little carbs, sugars or fruits, gluten free and organic eating-mostly vegetables and home grown grass fed beef and eggs (chickens pasture and GMO corn/soy free feed). So why? I’ve been dealing with autoimmune most of my life and prob overload of vaccines at childhood. My new NP and a friend ND both suggested Berberine- which you list. Also added CQ10 and Bio-Cardiozyme…Game changer in a matter of months. Would you suggest HOMAR-IR next labs? My triglycerides were 36 and HDL 78. This really can be confusing- thank you for making it clearer.

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