Contemporary work increasingly combines metronomic chemotherapy with anti‑angiogenic drugs, immune checkpoint inhibitors, or repurposed non‑oncologic agents in multi‑targeted regimens. A 2024 review on metronomic chemotherapy and drug repurposing underscores the conceptual fit: continuous low‑dose cytotoxic drugs plus chronically administered repurposed agents may jointly modulate angiogenesis, immunity, metabolism, and cancer stem cell niches to achieve durable disease control with modest toxicity.(1) Preclinical models indicate that metronomic schedules may be particularly active against cancer stem cell populations by disrupting angiogenic niches and constraining adaptive responses, though translational validation is ongoing. The repurposed drugs suggested in this review included include vitamin D, curcumin, propranolol and statins. Our suggested protocol for each cancer can be used in combination with metronomic chemotherapy. This is the approach which we strongly recommend.

Figure 1. Combinatorial role of metronomic chemotherapy and drug repurposing in initiating the anti-tumor activity via several mechanisms.

Metronomic Chemotherapy: Mechanisms, Clinical Applications, and Future Directions

Metronomic chemotherapy (MC) refers to the chronic administration of chemotherapeutic agents at relatively low, minimally toxic doses with no prolonged drug-free intervals. Unlike conventional maximum tolerated dose (MTD) regimens that aim for direct tumor cytotoxicity, metronomic therapy exerts its principal effects through anti-angiogenic, immunomodulatory, and tumor microenvironment–modulating mechanisms. Preclinical and clinical studies demonstrate activity across multiple tumor types, including breast, ovarian, lung, prostate, pediatric solid tumors, and gliomas. MC is generally well tolerated, orally deliverable, and cost-effective, making it particularly attractive in maintenance settings and resource-limited environments. This review summarizes the biological rationale, mechanisms of action, clinical evidence, limitations, and emerging combinatorial strategies—particularly integration with immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies.

Introduction

The traditional paradigm of cytotoxic chemotherapy has relied on administration at the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) with intermittent breaks to permit host recovery. Although effective in select malignancies, this approach is associated with significant toxicity, immunosuppression, and strong selective pressure for resistant clones.

The metronomic concept emerged from angiogenesis research pioneered by Judah Folkman, who proposed that tumor growth is angiogenesis dependent. Subsequent experimental validation by Robert S. Kerbel and colleagues demonstrated that frequent low-dose chemotherapy could suppress tumor angiogenesis while minimizing toxicity. (2, 3)

Metronomic chemotherapy represents a distinct therapeutic paradigm aimed at long-term tumor control rather than rapid tumor debulking.

Mechanisms of Action

1. Anti-Angiogenic Effects

The anti-angiogenic mechanism is foundational to the metronomic hypothesis.(3)

Preclinical and translational studies demonstrate:

Preferential targeting of proliferating endothelial cells (4)

Reduction in circulating endothelial progenitor cells (5)

Decreased VEGF signaling

Upregulation of endogenous angiogenesis inhibitors such as thrombospondin-1 (6)

Unlike MTD regimens, which may induce rebound angiogenesis during recovery intervals, metronomic therapy provides sustained vascular suppression.

2. Immunomodulatory Effects

Low-dose chemotherapy can exert immune-stimulatory effects distinct from MTD regimens:

Selective depletion of regulatory T cells (Tregs), particularly with low-dose cyclophosphamide (7)

Reduction in myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) (8)

Enhanced dendritic cell maturation

Increased tumor antigen presentation

Augmented CD8⁺ T-cell cytotoxicity

These findings provide strong biological rationale for combining metronomic chemotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

3. Direct Tumor Cell and Stem Cell Effects

Although less dependent on direct cytotoxicity:

Continuous cytostatic pressure may promote tumor dormancy (9)

Certain agents may target cancer stem-like populations

Lower selection pressure may reduce emergence of resistant clones compared with high-dose pulsatile therapy

4. Tumor Microenvironment Modulation

Metronomic dosing may:

Normalize tumor vasculature

Reduce hypoxia

Improve immune cell infiltration

Alter stromal–tumor signaling interactions

This multi-compartment targeting underscores the ecological model of cancer therapy.

Agents Used in Metronomic Regimens

Table 1. Commonly used agents include:

Cyclophosphamide remains the prototypical metronomic agent.(2)

Clinical Evidence

Breast Cancer

Metronomic cyclophosphamide ± methotrexate has demonstrated disease stabilization and favorable tolerability in metastatic breast cancer.(10) Maintenance metronomic capecitabine has shown improved progression-free survival in selected cohorts. (11)

Ovarian Cancer

Low-dose oral cyclophosphamide, particularly combined with anti-angiogenic therapy, has shown activity in recurrent platinum-resistant disease.(12)

Lung and Prostate Cancer

Studies suggest a role in maintenance and palliative settings, with favorable toxicity profiles. (13)

Pediatric Oncology

Metronomic regimens are used in refractory solid tumors including neuroblastoma and sarcoma, with evidence of disease stabilization and improved tolerability.(14)

Table 2. Comparison With Maximum Tolerated Dose Therapy

Combination Strategies

Metronomic chemotherapy may synergize with:

Immune checkpoint inhibitors

Anti-angiogenic agents

Repurposed drugs

Endocrine therapy

Targeted therapies

Radiation

The Treg-depleting and vascular-normalizing effects provide mechanistic rationale for immunotherapy integration.(7)

Limitations

Lack of standardized dosing definitions

Heterogeneous clinical trial designs

Limited large phase III trials

Absence of validated predictive biomarkers

Further biomarker-driven trials are warranted.

Conclusion

Metronomic chemotherapy represents a biologically distinct therapeutic strategy characterized by anti-angiogenic, immunomodulatory, and microenvironment-modifying effects. Clinical data across multiple malignancies supports its safety and potential efficacy, particularly in maintenance and combination settings. Robust phase III trials and biomarker-guided approaches are needed to define its precise role in modern oncology. Metronomic chemotherapy is ideal for resource limited countries and patients with limited resources. While the cost of immune check-point inhibitors and newer chemotherapeutic agents cost over $100 000/year each, the cost of a 25mg tablet of cyclophosphamide daily for one month is about $80 (US price).

Clinical Algorithm for Implementation of Metronomic Chemotherapy (MC)

STEP 1 — Patient Selection

Appropriate Clinical Scenarios

Metastatic solid tumors requiring disease control rather than rapid debulking

Maintenance therapy after response to standard therapy

Minimal residual disease (MRD) setting

Frail or elderly patient’s intolerant of MTD regimens

Heavily pretreated patients

Resource-limited settings

Relative Contraindications

Need for rapid tumor shrinkage (impending organ compromise)

Severe uncontrolled cytopenias

Active uncontrolled infection

Poor adherence risk (oral therapy)

STEP 2 - Define Therapeutic Intent

Table 3. Clinical goals

STEP 3 — Baseline Assessment

Before initiation:

CBC with differential

Renal and hepatic function

Performance status (ECOG)

Baseline inflammatory markers (optional): NLR, CRP

Disease burden imaging

Concomitant medication review

STEP 4 — Agent Selection

Most Common First-Line MC Backbone

Oral Cyclophosphamide 25–50 mg daily

Table 4. Alternative or combination options:

Selection considerations:

Tumor histology

Prior therapies

Toxicity profile

Combination strategy (e.g., with immunotherapy)

STEP 5 — Dosing Strategy

Principles:

No prolonged drug-free breaks

Dose below conventional MTD

Long-term continuous administration

Cyclophosphamide Example Protocol

50 mg PO daily continuously

Reduce to 25 mg if cytopenia develops

Hold if ANC <1.0 ×10⁹/L or platelets <75 ×10⁹/L

STEP 6 — Monitoring Schedule

First 2 Months

CBC every 2–4 weeks

Assess fatigue, mucositis, GI tolerance

Reinforce adherence

After Stabilization

CBC every 4–6 weeks

Imaging every 8–12 weeks

Monitor inflammatory markers (optional exploratory biomarkers)

STEP 7 — Response Assessment

Unlike MTD therapy, endpoints emphasize:

Disease stabilization

Delayed progression

Symptom control

Maintenance of performance status

Quality of life

Radiographic partial response is not mandatory for benefit.

STEP 8 — Combination Strategy Decision Node

If stable or responding:

→ Continue MC alone

OR

→ Add targeted agent

OR

→ Combine with immune checkpoint inhibitor

Rationale:

Treg depletion

Vascular normalization

Enhanced immune infiltration

STEP 9 — Toxicity Management

Common toxicities (usually mild):

Fatigue

Low-grade cytopenias

Mild GI symptoms

Management principles:

Dose reduction rather than discontinuation

Short treatment holds instead of permanent cessation

Avoid growth factor support unless clearly indicated

STEP 10 — Duration of Therapy

Continue until:

Radiographic progression

Clinical deterioration

Unacceptable toxicity

In maintenance/MRD settings:

Consider ≥6–12 months continuous therapy

Some patients may remain on therapy for years

Figure 2. Clinical Pathway: Implementation of Metronomic Chemotherapy

Figure 3. Integrated Clinical Pathway: Metronomic Chemotherapy + Checkpoint Inhibitors.

Why metronomic chemo pairs well with “repurposed + nutraceutical” add-ons

Metronomic chemotherapy = continuous or frequent low dose cytotoxic (often oral) given with minimal breaks. Across tumor types, its main advantages are (a) anti-angiogenic pressure without “rebound” repair that occurs during MTD rest periods, (b) immune modulation (e.g., reducing Tregs / improving effector function in some contexts), and (c) better tolerability enabling long duration “disease control” strategies. (1)

That biology overlaps strongly with many repurposed agents (COX-2 inhibition, beta-adrenergic blockade, metabolic modulation, epigenetic effects), hence the recurring “metronomic + repurposed” trial designs.

Nutraceuticals with the most credible adjunct signal (generally; not metronomic-specific)

Melatonin: substantial integrative oncology literature (some trials/meta-analyses historically), with plausible immune/circadian benefits; direct “MCT + melatonin” high-quality trial data are limited. (Mechanistic synergy examples exist preclinically.)

EGCG (green tea extract): generally tolerable in trials, but bioavailability limits and rare hepatotoxicity at high doses are recognized; evidence as a chemo-sensitizer is not definitive clinically.

Omega-3 fatty acids: best supported for cachexia/weight and inflammation modulation in some cancer contexts; not a proven anti-tumor “booster” in robust RCTs for most settings (but often reasonable as supportive care).

Table 5. Anti‑angiogenic / immunomodulatory repurposed drugs with metronomic chemotherapy

Table 6. Metronomic Chemotherapy + Repurposed Drugs (Clinical Data)

Mechanistic Rationale for combining Curcumin with Metronomic Chemotherapy

A. Anti-Angiogenic Synergy

Metronomic chemotherapy:

Suppresses VEGF

Depletes endothelial progenitor cells

Inhibits tumor neovascularization

Curcumin:

Downregulates VEGF transcription

Inhibits HIF-1α

Suppresses NF-κB–mediated pro-angiogenic signaling

Synergistic Concept:

Dual blockade of angiogenic signaling → more durable suppression of tumor vascular support.

B. Immune Modulation Enhancement

Metronomic chemotherapy:

Depletes regulatory T cells (Tregs)

Reduces myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs)

Enhances dendritic cell function

Curcumin:

Suppresses chronic inflammatory signaling

Modulates macrophage polarization (M2 → M1 shift)

May reduce tumor-promoting cytokine milieu

Concept:

MC primes the immune microenvironment; curcumin stabilizes it in an anti-tumor state.

C. Targeting Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)

Metronomic therapy:

More effective against slowly proliferating CSC populations than MTD regimens

Curcumin:

Inhibits Wnt/β-catenin, Notch, and Hedgehog pathways

Reduces ALDH+ and CD44+ stem-like cells in preclinical models

Concept:

Potential additive suppression of tumor recurrence and dormancy escape.

D. Reversal of Chemoresistance

Curcumin:

Downregulates drug resistance proteins (P-glycoprotein, MDR1)

Inhibits NF-κB–mediated survival signaling

Sensitizes cells to cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, and platinum agents in vitro

Metronomic chemotherapy:

Lower selection pressure → less resistant clone expansion

Combined Strategy:

Reduced evolutionary pressure + inhibition of survival pathways.

E. Anti-Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment Control

Chronic inflammation promotes angiogenesis, metastasis, and immune suppression.

Curcumin:

Potent inhibitor of IL-6 / STAT3 axis

Suppresses CRP-related inflammatory pathways

Metronomic therapy:

Avoids the pro-inflammatory rebound seen after high-dose chemotherapy

Concept:

Stabilization of the tumor microenvironment in a less permissive state.

Preclinical and Clinical Evidence

Preclinical Data

Multiple in vitro and murine studies show:

Enhanced cytotoxicity when curcumin is combined with low-dose cyclophosphamide or methotrexate

Reduction in tumor volume and angiogenesis markers

Improved apoptosis signaling

Clinical Evidence

Currently:

Mostly small pilot studies or adjunctive trials

Limited high-quality randomized data

Bioavailability remains a major limitation

No large phase III trials have validated this strategy.

Table 7. Evidence Strength Summary

What are the most common side effects of metronomic cyclophosphamide

In metronomic dosing, cyclophosphamide is generally well tolerated, and side effects are typically milder and less frequent than with standard high‑dose schedules, but the same toxicity domains still apply.

Most common day‑to‑day side effects (low‑dose, chronic use)

Mild gastrointestinal upset: low‑grade nausea, occasional vomiting, reduced appetite, and sometimes diarrhea.

Low‑grade fatigue and asthenia.

Mild, usually asymptomatic bone marrow suppression: leukopenia/lymphopenia and anemia; clinically significant neutropenia or thrombocytopenia are less common but can occur, especially with combinations or in heavily pretreated patients.

Mild skin or nail changes and transient hair thinning; frank alopecia is uncommon at metronomic doses.

Less common but important to watch for

Hemorrhagic/sterile cystitis: due to acrolein; risk is dose‑ and duration‑related but can still occur with prolonged metronomic oral use, sometimes presenting with urinary frequency, dysuria, or microscopic/macroscopic hematuria.

Significant myelosuppression: symptomatic neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anemia, particularly in frail patients or when combined with other myelotoxic agents.

Hepatic enzyme elevation and, less often, renal function changes.

Menstrual disturbances/amenorrhea and potential gonadal toxicity with long‑term exposure.

Rare but serious risks (even at low dose with long duration)

Secondary malignancies (e.g., therapy‑related myelodysplastic syndrome/acute leukemia) after prolonged cumulative exposure.

Cardiotoxicity, pulmonary toxicity, or severe infections secondary to immunosuppression, although these are much more typical of higher cumulative or combination regimens.

In practice, for metronomic protocols I would plan:

Regular CBC (e.g., every 2–4 weeks initially) to monitor leukopenia, neutropenia, and thrombocytopenia.

Periodic urinalysis (including microscopy) to pick up early cystitis or hematuria, with a low threshold to hold or stop therapy.

Periodic liver and renal function tests and clinical screening for fatigue, GI intolerance, and infection signs.

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Medical Disclaimer: The discussion of repurposed medications and nutraceuticals in this article is intended to review the scientific literature and does not constitute a recommendation for self-treatment. Decisions regarding the use of off-label therapies should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional familiar with the patient’s medical history and current treatment plan. Please see the full Medical Disclaimer on the introductory page to Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook.

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