Harry Black, MD
Harry Black, MD
10h

This essay is the clearest explanation of what this playing field in oncology looks like today that I’ve seen. It takes the emotional aspects of the old system and the new system and mitigates them with truth and common sense. “Integrative” medicine as a whole (and especially in regards to Oncology has become the Wild West and Dr. Marik provides a framework going forward to hopefully put a different perspective around it for both physicians/practitioners, as well as patients.

