What is integrative Oncology

We strongly endorse an integrative approach to the management of patients with cancer. However, there is widespread confusion—among patients and many healthcare providers alike—regarding what integrative oncology actually entails. This confusion is compounded by the frequent and inappropriate conflation of integrative, complementary, and alternative medicine, which are fundamentally distinct models of care and must be addressed separately.

The use of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in oncology is common. Nearly half of patients report CAM use following a cancer diagnosis, and estimates suggest that up to 91% use CAM during active chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Given this prevalence, it is imperative that clinicians clearly distinguish complementary from alternative practices and engage patients and their families in open, non-judgmental discussions regarding CAM use. Such dialogue allows clinicians to identify potential risks and benefits, prevents unsafe practices, and creates the opportunity for safe integration of complementary (but not alternative) strategies into conventional care. Equally important, it promotes transparency, trust, and meaningful knowledge-sharing between patients and providers.

INTEGRATIVE ONCOLOGY AND MODELS OF PATIENT CARE

Integrative Oncology

Integrative oncology is a patient-centered, evidence-informed approach to cancer care that combines standard oncological treatments (such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies) with carefully selected complementary interventions to optimize clinical outcomes, quality of life, and symptom control. Its defining principle is scientific rigor: therapies are chosen based on biologic plausibility, preclinical and clinical evidence, and safety when used alongside conventional treatment—not on anecdote or belief. Integrative oncology explicitly rejects “alternative” therapies that replace or delay proven cancer treatments. Instead, it emphasizes supportive strategies such as nutrition, physical activity, mind–body interventions, psychosocial care, and selected adjunctive agents to reduce treatment-related toxicity, address metabolic and inflammatory dysregulation, and support patient resilience. When practiced appropriately, integrative oncology is not a departure from science, but an extension of it—applying the best available evidence within a whole-person framework to improve both survival-relevant factors and the lived experience of patients with cancer.

The preferred model of care for patients with cancer is treatment directed by a true integrative oncologist. An integrative oncologist is dually trained and credentialed in orthodox oncology and integrative medicine. In many countries—including Israel, Germany, Switzerland, India, and several Asian nations—most oncologists are trained this way by default. This stands in contrast to the United States, Australia, and parts of Europe, where oncology practice remains largely confined to a traditional orthodox framework (see Figure 1).

The integrative oncologist draws from a broad therapeutic toolbox and develops an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Care is co-designed through shared decision-making, integrating the most appropriate elements of conventional oncology (e.g., chemotherapy, radiation) with evidence-informed complementary approaches—or, in selected cases, complementary strategies alone. Communication is open, non-judgmental, and respectful of patient values, preferences, and cultural context.

Integrative oncology is inherently multidisciplinary, involving clinicians and caregivers committed to this model of care. The primary focus is the patient’s quality of life, with particular emphasis on:

relief of symptoms, anxiety, and pain

sleep quality

nutrition

evidence-informed use of nutraceuticals, herbs, and repurposed drugs

lifestyle modification

While integrative oncology expands beyond the narrow confines of conventional treatment, it remains anchored in scientific rigor. Integrative medicine aspires to be evidence-based, using established scientific methodologies. In particular, integrative oncology emphasizes pragmatic research, including pragmatic clinical trials that evaluate multimodal, individualized interventions in real-world clinical settings, with patient-centered outcomes and maximal generalizability.

Patients whose cancer care is managed exclusively within an orthodox oncology model should consider consultation with an integrative primary care physician to support comprehensive, coordinated care.

Complementary Medicine

Complementary medicine refers to evidence-informed practices used alongside conventional medical care, with the aim of supporting patient well-being, symptom control, and quality of life rather than replacing standard treatment. In contrast to alternative medicine, complementary approaches are selected based on biological plausibility, preclinical data, clinical trials where available, and an acceptable safety profile. Examples include selected repurposed drugs, nutrition optimization, exercise, stress-reduction techniques, selected supplements with mechanistic or clinical support, and mind–body interventions. When integrated responsibly, complementary medicine emphasizes rigorous evaluation, transparency about the strength and limits of evidence, avoidance of harm or treatment delay, and open communication between patients and clinicians. Its scientific legitimacy depends not on tradition or anecdote, but on continuous testing, refinement, and alignment with established principles of physiology, pharmacology, and clinical outcomes. Complementary medicine includes practices that fall outside conventional orthodox medicine but have a plausible scientific basis and are commonly used alongside standard cancer therapies. When complementary therapies are incorporated by a conventionally trained physician into standard care, the result is integrative medicine.

Alternative Medicine

Alternative medical care refers to a broad set of health practices that are used in place of conventional, evidence-based medicine and are typically not supported by robust scientific validation. Unlike therapies that have undergone systematic testing through controlled clinical trials to establish safety, efficacy, dose, and mechanism of action, most alternative medical interventions rely on anecdote, tradition, or theoretical constructs that are inconsistent with established principles of biology, chemistry, and physiology. As a result, claims of benefit are often based on uncontrolled observations that are highly susceptible to bias, placebo effects, regression to the mean, and selective reporting. The absence of rigorous evidence does not merely reflect a lack of study; in many cases, alternative therapies have been evaluated and shown to be ineffective or implausible when subjected to scientific scrutiny. Reliance on alternative medical care may therefore pose significant risks, particularly when it delays or replaces proven treatments, obscures informed decision-making or exploits vulnerable patients by offering false hope without demonstrable benefit. Many alternative practices are based on theories that directly contradict established principles of human biology and disease.

Figure 1.. Integrative Oncology

