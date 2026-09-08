Paul Marik's Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

Paul Marik’s Cancer & Metabolic Healing Playbook

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 8

Yes, There is a study of patients with skin cancer who were treated with topical DMSO and topical vitamin C; these patients did better than the control group. As far as I know vitamin C levels were not measured. Good thought.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Sep 8

As far as I know IV doses above 50g have anticancer effects

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