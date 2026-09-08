The use of high-dose vitamin C for the treatment of cancer dates back to the 1970s, largely due to the work of Nobel laureate Linus Pauling. (1) In the early 1970s, Cameron and Pauling published a thesis claiming that ascorbic acid is able to potentiate the intrinsic production of serum physiological hyaluronidase inhibitor, thereby protecting against the spreading of cancer cells. (2) In 1976, these authors published the results of an observational case-control study in which 100 terminal cancer patients were given supplemental ascorbate (10 g IV for 10 days then 10 g orally) as a part of their routine management and were compared to 1,000 matched controls. (3) The study showed that the mean survival time was more than four times longer for the ascorbate-treated subjects. In response to the data obtained by Cameron and Pauling, Creagan et al conducted in 1979 a randomized, controlled double-blind trial to evaluate the effect of vitamin C (10 g daily by oral route) on the severity of symptoms and survival rate in 123 patients with advanced and preterminal cancer. (4) The study proved a lack of vitamin C effect, with no difference in survival time between ascorbate and control groups. Similarly, Moertel et al. in a double-blind placebo-controlled study with 100 advanced colorectal cancer patients failed to demonstrate a benefit of vitamin C (10 g orally). (5)

The studies by Creagen et al and Moertel et al essentially ended the use of vitamin C for cancer at that time. It should, however, be appreciated that these studies used oral vitamin C and therefore did not replicate the work of Cameron and Pauling. It has subsequently been established that vitamin C is absorbed by the gut through vitamin C transporters that are saturated at a dose of about 500 mg.

In 2004 Padayatty et al demonstrated that 1.25 g vitamin C given orally produced a peak concentration of 180 umol/l where the same dose given IV resulted in a peak plasma concentration of about 1,000 umol/l. (6) In this study, 50 g of vitamin C given intravenously produced a peak serum concentration of 12 mmol/l. It has subsequently been demonstrated that millimolar concentrations of vitamin C are toxic to cancer cells and that such concentrations can only be achieved through intravenous administration. (7-10)

Vitamin C has potent antioxidant effects when given orally, however, the millimolar concentration achieved with intravenous vitamin C has pro-oxidant effects, which are largely responsible for the cytotoxic effects on cancer cells. (11) While liposomal vitamin C is widely touted to produce serum levels similar to intravenous use, this contention is false, with liposomal formulations producing serum levels almost identical to that of regular vitamin C given orally. (12-15)

Animal and in vitro studies have indicated that free radicals such as reactive oxygen species can cause cellular damage and lead to cancer by altering cellular regulatory pathways. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can prevent ROS-induced cellular damage. However, the efficacy of vitamin C supplements for prevention of cancer is controversial. Lee et al performed a meta-analysis of RCTs to investigate the efficacy of vitamin C supplements for preven­tion of cancer. (16) Seven trials which enrolled 62,619 participants were included in this analysis. The demonstrated no association be­tween vitamin C supplementation and cancer (relative risk, 1.00; 95% confidence intervals, 0.95–1.05). Similarly, subgroup meta-analysis by dose of vitamin C administered singly or in combination with other supplements demonstrated no reduction in the risk of cancer.

Anticancer pathways and mechanisms

Benade et al were the first to propose that the main cytotoxic mechanism of ascorbate was connected with intracellular generation of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) produced upon oxidation of vitamin C. (17) This occurs because cancer cells selectively take up more ascorbate compared to normal cells through the facilitated transport with participation of glucose transporters (GLUTs) due to an increased metabolic need for glucose. Catalase decomposes H 2 O 2 to oxygen and water. Catalase activity in cancer cells is 10- to 100-fold lower than in normal cells, making them over-sensitive to ascorbate. (17)

Yun et al reported that cultured human colorectal cancer cells with KRAS or BRAF mutations were selectively killed when exposed to high concentrations of vitamin C, and that effect resulted from an increased dehydroascorbate (DHA) uptake via the GLUT1 glucose transporter.(18) Inside the cell, DHA is reduced by GSH, NADH, and NADPH-dependent enzymes leading to the depletion of glutathione, thioredoxin, and NADPH, thus increasing the intracellular oxidative stress. ROS accumulation inside cells inactivates glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH), which leads to a decreased formation of glycolytic adenosine 5’-triphosphate (ATP) and pyruvate, causing an energetic crisis that triggers cell death. (18) In experimental rodents after parenteral administration of vitamin C, not only was the increased production of H2O2 observed, but also the altered expression of genes involved in protein synthesis, cell cycle progression and angiogenesis, and reduced levels of HIF-1 and VEGF. (1)

At pharmacologic concentrations, IV vitamin C may act through several mechanisms:

1. Pro-oxidant cytotoxicity

High-dose ascorbate generates hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) in the tumor microenvironment

Cancer cells are relatively deficient in catalase → selective vulnerability

Normal cells neutralize peroxide more efficiently

2. Metabolic stress

Disrupts glycolysis and mitochondrial metabolism

Particularly relevant for tumors with Warburg metabolism and redox fragility

3. Epigenetic regulation

Cofactor for TET dioxygenases → DNA demethylation

Potential re-expression of tumor suppressor genes

Especially relevant in hematologic malignancies with epigenetic dysregulation

4. Hypoxia and angiogenesis modulation

Downregulation of HIF-1α

Reduced VEGF signaling and tumor adaptation to hypoxia

Cancers driven by KRAS or BRAF mutations take up large amounts of glucose, and the oxidized form of vitamin C enters through the same doors. Inside the cell, it creates oxidative stress that these cancers handle poorly. At Weill Cornell, high-dose vitamin C killed KRAS- and BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer cells selectively and slowed their growth in mice (Science 2015 350;1391-6).

Figure 1. Anti-cancer pathways of High-dose intravenous Vitamin C

Clinical studies

While case reports of complete cancer remission or reduction in metastatic lesions have been reported, (19-21) case series which have administered high-dose IVC as a single anticancer treatment have not demonstrated beneficial results. (1, 22, 23)

In vitro and animal studies have demonstrated that concomitant administration of vitamin C with many chemotherapeutic agents and radiotherapy works synergistically, resulting in a decreased tumor size and increased survival. (24) Modern phase I/II trials across several solid tumors show that high‑dose IV vitamin C (often 50–100 g per infusion) is generally safe and can be combined with chemotherapy or radiation. Small clinical studies and reviews report improved fatigue, appetite, and overall quality of life, and reductions in treatment‑related side effects when IV vitamin C is added to standard therapy. (25)

In a phase III RCT, high-dose vitamin C plus chemotherapy failed to show superior progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer as first-line treatment. (26). However, in the Bodeker et al study patients diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer were randomized 1:1 to gemcitabine and paclitaxel only (SOC) or to SOC with concomitant IV vitamin C 75 grams three times weekly (ASC). (27) Intravenous vitamin C increased serum ascorbate levels from micromolar to millimolar levels. Intravenous vitamin C added to SOC increased overall survival to 16 months compared to 8.3 months with SOC (HR = 0.46; 90 % CI 0.23, 0.92; p = 0.030). Median progression free survival was 6.2 (ASC) vs. 3.9 months (SOC) (HR = 0.43; 90 % CI 0.20, 0.92; p = 0.029). Adding vitamin C did not negatively impact quality of life or increase the frequency or severity of adverse events. Phase I/II studies in KRAS/BRAF‑mutant tumors and bladder cancer have shown tumor shrinkage in a subset of patients when IV vitamin C was combined with local or systemic therapy, leading to current phase II/III trials (Clintrials.gov NCT03146962).

Figure 2.

Dosing and cautions

High-dose IV vitamin C is considered to have a relatively good safety profile providing that appropriate precautions are taken, although it also can cause serious side effects in some patients. (1) Vitamin C in gram doses is contraindicated in patients with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, due to a risk of developing intravascular hemolysis.

Consider high dose IV vitamin C (75 -100 g 2-3 times weekly) together with standard chemotherapy in patients with cancers that express low levels of catalase activity (melanoma, breast, pancreatic, esophageal and lung cancer). Screen for G6PD deficiency and kidney insufficiency. IV vitamin C is limited by the fact it is resource intensive and relatively expensive.

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References

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