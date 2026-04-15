Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Michelle Alber's avatar
Michelle Alber
9h

Great explanation Dr Marik. Thank you for your dedicated work, and for upholding professional integrity. It is outrageous how the medical establishment has persecuted good doctors, and continued to try and shut down debate, and progress with safer and more efficacious cancer treatment. It is outrageous that mainstream oncology is content to leave patients without treatment options, and leads patients to believe there are no treatment options, and to let patients die, whilst ignoring re-purposed medications that could make a real difference. Thank you for speaking out, for being a force for change, and for offering cancer patients, their families and advocates hope for the future.

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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
9h

Thank you Dr. Marik. My only concern is that ivermectin increases my penis length and girth. So I cannot use it on a regular basis, because therr’s just so much fabric to let out in my trousers.

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