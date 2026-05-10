Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
21h

Paul, this is an amazing review! Thanks for providing it!

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Chris's avatar
Chris
17h

And by the way, the number one way to induce cancer, reliably and particularly in experimental mice and rats is to give them vaccination after vaccination! Something to think about huh?

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