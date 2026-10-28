Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
4h

Lactoferrin is not a recognized absolute contraindication in patients receiving pembrolizumab (Keytruda), but there is insufficient clinical evidence to establish that supplemental lactoferrin is safe or beneficial when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). The distinction is important because lactoferrin is not simply an immune stimulant. It is an immunomodulatory glycoprotein with context-dependent effects on innate immunity, inflammatory signaling, antigen presentation, and T-cell responses. From a mechanistic perspective, lactoferrin could potentially complement PD-1 blockade, but it could also modify immune responses in ways that are difficult to predict clinically... so probably best to avoid.

MEAT is fine.

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
44m

The combination of ivermectin and lactoferrin is biologically interesting as an investigational anticancer strategy because the two agents may act through complementary mechanisms, particularly tumor-cell signaling, mitochondrial function, iron metabolism, and the tumor immune microenvironment.

However, an important distinction must be made: mechanistic plausibility does not establish clinical synergy. There is currently no clinical evidence to conclude that combining ivermectin with lactoferrin improves cancer outcomes.

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