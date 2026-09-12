Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9803251958's avatar
9803251958
Sep 12

I used this approach with my oncologist prior to receiving chemotherapy after surgery. He spent 20 minutes arrogantly “informing” me that I was 100% wrong and should only rely on chemotherapy. This was in spite of his knowing that my cancer (after surgery) had an 80% rate of recurrence with chemo alone. I later had a private discussion with his pharmaceutical nurse in which she admitted that there was zero data to back up the claim that there was any problem with my approach. The condescending attitude of this oncologist was shocking.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike's avatar
Mike
Sep 12

I am confused. Up until this post I have moved away from chemotherapy as being anything helpful. Now with all of its negatives you are saying that it’s a first line of defense (my words). With respect to the oncologist, you seem to be saying that I have to massage their ego. Does that mean that there are no oncologists that understand how to effectively treat cancer unless they are treated nicely?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Cancer & Metabolic Healing and others
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture