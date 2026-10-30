Abstract

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) is a biologically plausible, inexpensive and well-tolerated repurposed drug for cancer, but its anticancer efficacy has not been established in controlled human trials. At 0.5–6 mg/day (usually 4.5 mg/day), naltrexone produces only transient opioid receptor blockade, which in experimental models inhibits rather than promotes tumor growth.

Proposed mechanisms include modulation of the opioid growth factor–opioid growth factor receptor (OGF–OGFr) axis; immunomodulation, including antagonism of toll-like receptors (TLRs); and direct effects on oncogenic signaling and apoptosis, including the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)–protein kinase B (AKT)–mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. Intermittent LDN exposure also “primes” cancer cells to chemotherapy in vitro.

Clinical evidence consists of case reports, small uncontrolled series and one randomized trial. Case reports describe prolonged survival in several cancers, usually with co-interventions such as intravenous alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). The only randomized oncology trial (110 patients with high-grade glioma) found no improvement in quality of life or fatigue. LDN is a promising but unproven adjunct; its principal contraindication is concurrent opioid analgesic therapy.

1. Introduction

Targeted therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the treatment of selected malignancies, but resistance, toxicity, cost and limited access remain major obstacles. This has stimulated interest in repurposing inexpensive medications that act on cancer biology through mechanisms distinct from conventional antineoplastic agents.

Naltrexone is a competitive opioid receptor antagonist used for decades to treat opioid and alcohol dependence. Clinicians observed that some patients tapering off naltrexone, particularly those with chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, improved at lower doses. This led to the investigation of low-dose naltrexone (LDN) in inflammatory, autoimmune and pain disorders, and subsequently in cancer (1, 2).

Anecdotal reports of tumor regression or prolonged survival, with LDN used alone or more often with other agents, have generated considerable interest (1). Reviews consistently describe encouraging preclinical findings but emphasize the absence of adequately controlled human trials (2–4). This review integrates the experimental and clinical literature to ask whether this rationale is likely to translate into meaningful improvements in tumor control, survival or quality of life.

2. Pharmacology: why dose and schedule matter

The biological effect of naltrexone on tumors depends on how long opioid receptors remain blocked, not simply on the dose given. Naltrexone antagonizes the mu-opioid receptor (MOR) and, to a lesser extent, the delta- and kappa-opioid receptors. At the standard dose of about 50 mg/day, it produces sustained receptor occupancy throughout the day. At low doses, blockade lasts only a few hours and is followed by a period during which receptors are free.

The importance of this distinction was first shown in mice with neuroblastoma in 1983 (6). Doses of 10 mg/kg produced continuous receptor blockade and accelerated tumor growth. Lower doses (0.1–1 mg/kg) produced only partial, transient blockade, leaving binding sites available to endogenous endorphins and enkephalins; this delayed tumor appearance, slowed tumor growth and prolonged survival (6). Intermittent administration produced the greatest antitumor response.

Tissue culture studies later confirmed that the duration of blockade determines the direction of the response. In human ovarian cancer cells, short-term naltrexone exposure (modeling LDN) inhibited proliferation, whereas continuous exposure (modeling high-dose naltrexone) accelerated it; similar effects were observed in pancreatic, colorectal and squamous cell carcinoma cells (7). Transient blockade is thought to trigger a compensatory upregulation of endogenous opioid peptides and their receptors that persists after the drug has cleared (7, 8).

Table 1. Naltrexone dosing strategies

These regimens are not interchangeable, and evidence obtained with one cannot be extrapolated to another (2, 5). The proposed rise in endogenous opioid activity after LDN has not yet been consistently demonstrated in human cancer patients.

3. Proposed anticancer mechanisms

LDN is proposed to act through three complementary routes: the OGF–OGFr axis, modulation of immune and inflammatory signaling, and direct effects on oncogenic signaling and apoptosis (1, 2). Most of this evidence comes from cell culture and animal models.

3.1 The opioid growth factor–opioid growth factor receptor axis

Opioid growth factor (OGF), chemically [Met⁵]-enkephalin, is an endogenous peptide that tonically inhibits cell proliferation. Its receptor (OGFr) is a nuclear-associated receptor distinct from the classical opioid receptors that mediate analgesia and addiction. The OGF–OGFr axis is present and functional in a wide range of human cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, ovarian, head and neck, and breast cancers (8). The proposed sequence is:

1. LDN transiently blocks OGFr for a few hours.

2. Cells respond by upregulating OGF and OGFr at the translational level (7).

3. Once naltrexone clears, enhanced OGF–OGFr signaling increases the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16 and p21 (7).

4. Cell-cycle progression slows and tumor-cell proliferation falls, without necrosis or apoptosis being required (7).

Short-term naltrexone followed by exogenous OGF inhibited proliferation more than either agent alone (7). By contrast, continuous blockade abolishes the growth-inhibitory action of endogenous OGF, which explains why conventional-dose naltrexone and LDN must not be regarded as pharmacologically equivalent. Low-dose exposure also induces a distinctive gene-expression profile, affecting cell-cycle and immune genes, that is not seen with standard doses (9).

3.2 Immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects

Cancer progression is frequently accompanied by chronic inflammation, altered cytokine signaling and an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. LDN appears to modulate several components of this system.

Toll-like receptors. TLRs are innate immune receptors that recognize microbial products and endogenous danger signals and activate nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB). Cant and colleagues screened a panel of TLRs and found that naltrexone completely blocked TLR9 signaling in human immune cell subsets, with partial activity against TLR7 and TLR8, reducing interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) production by peripheral blood mononuclear cells (10). Antagonism of TLR4 on microglia has been described in neuroinflammatory pain models (11), but this has not been established in human cancer.

Systemic cytokines. In patients with fibromyalgia, 8 weeks of LDN significantly reduced circulating levels of cytokines that drive humoral and cell-mediated inflammation, including granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), interleukin-4 (IL-4), IL-6, interleukin-10 (IL-10), interferon-alpha (IFN-α) and tumor necrosis factor-beta (TNF-β) (12). Whether comparable changes occur in cancer patients has not been studied.

Antigen presentation and macrophages. LDN enhanced the maturation of bone marrow–derived dendritic cells, increasing expression of maturation markers and potentially strengthening adaptive immune responses (13). In a colorectal cancer model, LDN reduced tumor growth by increasing the proportion of pro-inflammatory M1-like macrophages within tumors (14).

Natural killer and T cells. Endogenous opioids influence natural killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic cluster of differentiation 8–positive (CD8+) T lymphocytes, but there is insufficient evidence that LDN enhances NK-cell or CD8+ T-cell antitumor activity in patients. Because TLR signaling also has tumor-suppressive roles, indiscriminate suppression could in theory impair antitumor immunity.

3.3 Oncogenic signaling, metastasis and apoptosis

The MOR is upregulated in several cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In NSCLC models, MOR overexpression increased AKT and mTOR activation, cell proliferation, tumor growth and metastasis (15). In cervical cancer models, LDN suppressed the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, reduced proliferation and reversed markers of epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) (16). LDN has also been associated with changes in phosphorylated extracellular signal-regulated kinase (pERK) signaling (1, 9).

Opioids themselves may promote metastasis. Breast cancer cells exposed to opioids showed enhanced migration, strong activation of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) via the delta-opioid receptor, loss of E-cadherin and increased EMT markers, effects that were blocked by an opioid receptor antagonist (17).

LDN also shifts the balance of pro- and anti-apoptotic proteins. Short-term exposure increases the pro-apoptotic proteins BCL2-associated agonist of cell death (BAD) and BCL2-interacting killer (BIK) (9). In colorectal cancer, LDN activated the BCL2-associated X protein (BAX)/B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2)/caspase-3/poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) pathway to induce apoptosis (14). It would nonetheless be premature to classify LDN as a clinically established mTOR inhibitor or pro-apoptotic agent, because these findings are model-specific and effective human exposures have not been defined.

3.4 Summary of mechanisms and strength of evidence

Table 2. Proposed anticancer mechanisms of LDN

4. Preclinical antitumor activity and chemosensitization

In cell culture and animal models, intermittent low-dose naltrexone inhibits the growth of a broad range of tumors. Activity has been reported in models of neuroblastoma, ovarian, pancreatic, colorectal, cervical, breast, lung, liver, bladder and squamous cell cancers and lymphoma (2, 6, 7, 14, 16, 18). A 2021 systematic review of human, animal and cell-culture studies concluded that high, continuous doses may promote cancer progression, whereas low, intermittent doses slow proliferation and impede tumor formation (3).

Schedule also determines chemosensitizing effects. Continuous LDN exposure had little effect on cancer cell growth, but a brief exposure followed by a drug-free interval enhanced cell killing and “primed” cells to several chemotherapy agents (9). In HCT116 colorectal cancer cells, LDN priming before oxaliplatin increased cell killing to 49% compared with 14% without priming, and 32% after priming with standard-dose naltrexone (9). These findings support schedule-dependent combination strategies but have not been tested in patients.

5. Clinical evidence

Human evidence is far weaker than experimental evidence and does not establish that LDN improves survival in any cancer. It consists of case reports, small uncontrolled series and a single randomized trial (2–4). A 2026 narrative review of 105 LDN studies across all indications found that encouraging results from uncontrolled studies have frequently failed to replicate in placebo-controlled trials (4).

5.1 High-grade glioma: the only randomized oncology trial

Peters and colleagues randomized 110 patients with high-grade glioma (85% World Health Organization grade IV) to LDN 4.5 mg nightly (n = 54) or placebo (n = 56), starting with concurrent radiotherapy and temozolomide and continuing for 16 weeks (19). Changes in quality of life and fatigue did not differ between groups, and adverse event profiles were similar (19). This was a supportive-care trial, not one powered to detect an antitumor effect, but its negative result must be included in any balanced assessment.

5.2 Pancreatic cancer: the alpha-lipoic acid/LDN protocol

Berkson and colleagues reported a patient with pancreatic adenocarcinoma metastatic to the liver who had long-term survival after treatment with intravenous ALA plus oral LDN (20). A subsequent report described three further cases with prolonged survival and favorable positron emission tomography (PET) findings; the original patient was alive 78 months after presentation (21). These outcomes are notable given the poor prognosis of metastatic pancreatic cancer, but the reports involve very few patients, combine LDN with other treatments, lack a comparison group and are vulnerable to selection and publication bias.

5.3 Renal cell carcinoma

A patient with stage IV renal cell carcinoma had long-term survival after an integrative regimen that included the intravenous ALA/LDN protocol (22). Lissoni and colleagues treated 9 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma whose disease had progressed on subcutaneous low-dose interleukin-2 (IL-2) alone (23). Adding naltrexone to IL-2 produced 4 partial responses and 1 case of stable disease (23). Because these patients had already progressed on IL-2, the result suggests a contribution from naltrexone, although the series was small and uncontrolled.

5.4 Other malignancies

Single case reports describe regression of B-cell lymphoma with LDN as the sole treatment (24), disease control in lung adenocarcinoma (25), and long-term remission of adenoid cystic carcinoma of the tongue with LDN plus vitamin D3 (26). A phase II study of LDN in metastatic melanoma, castration-resistant prostate cancer and renal cancer has been registered (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01650350), but its efficacy results have not been published. A trial combining naltrexone and propranolol with immunotherapy is also registered (NCT05968690).

5.5 Cancer-related pain

LDN may have a separate supportive-care role. In a retrospective series of 20 patients with refractory cancer-related or treatment-related pain (45% with breast cancer), 16 of 20 (80%) had a positive response at first follow-up, a mean of 66 days after starting (27). Doses ranged from 1.5 to 4.5 mg/day, most commonly 3 mg, and adverse effects (insomnia, gastrointestinal upset) were minor (27). The design was uncontrolled, and the opioid-blocking action of naltrexone limits its use in patients who need opioid analgesia.

5.6 Summary of clinical evidence

Table 3. Clinical studies of LDN in cancer

Overall, the evidence is insufficient to recommend LDN as an established antineoplastic treatment for any cancer type.

6. Dosing

The dose most often used in clinical practice and research is 4.5 mg/day orally, typically started at 1.5–2 mg/day and titrated upward over several weeks (4, 5, 28). A cancer-specific optimal dose has not been defined.

Table 4. LDN dosing parameters

Doses above 4.5 mg/day are generally avoided. Because the antitumor effect depends on transient rather than sustained receptor blockade, higher doses that prolong blockade may lose or even reverse the growth-inhibitory effect seen in experimental models (6, 7). Bedtime dosing is based on hypotheses about nocturnal endogenous opioid rhythms; there is no evidence that it produces superior anticancer effects. Sleep disturbance with bedtime dosing can be managed by morning administration (5). These are descriptions of research and clinical practice, not validated cancer treatment recommendations.

7. Safety, contraindications and drug interactions

LDN is generally well tolerated, but its interaction with opioid analgesics is a major practical concern in oncology (4, 5).

Common adverse effects. Reported effects include vivid dreams, insomnia and other sleep disturbances, headache, nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort, and occasional mood changes (5, 28). They are usually mild and transient. In the glioma trial, sleepiness increased more with LDN than with placebo, but overall adverse event profiles were similar (19). Long-term safety data in medically complex cancer populations are limited.

Opioid therapy (the principal contraindication). Naltrexone antagonizes morphine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, fentanyl and other opioid analgesics and can precipitate acute withdrawal in opioid-dependent patients. Opioids are frequently required for cancer pain, postoperative analgesia and palliative care. LDN should not be started in patients taking opioid analgesics without specialist assessment, and necessary pain medication should never be stopped in order to begin an unproven anticancer intervention. Conventional-dose opioids may themselves activate oncogenic and pro-metastatic pathways in experimental models (15, 17), which is an area requiring further study.

Hepatic disease. Naltrexone undergoes hepatic metabolism. Hepatotoxicity has been reported mainly at doses far higher than those used in LDN (5). Naltrexone should not be used in acute hepatitis or liver failure, and active liver disease, hepatic metastases and concomitant hepatotoxic therapy require careful assessment.

Surgery and procedures. Patients should inform their anesthesiologist and treating clinicians before any procedure requiring analgesia. Interruption of LDN, commonly for at least 24–72 hours beforehand, should be individualized.

Other considerations. Pregnancy, breastfeeding, significant renal dysfunction and concomitant anticancer drugs warrant caution because safety data are limited. Interactions involving cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzymes have been raised experimentally, but naltrexone is metabolized mainly by dihydrodiol dehydrogenase rather than CYP450, and the clinical importance of such interactions at low doses is uncertain.

8. Potential integration with conventional and metabolic oncology

The greatest theoretical value of LDN lies in use alongside established anticancer therapies, not as a replacement for them (2).

LDN priming enhances chemotherapy-induced cell killing in vitro (9), and the PI3K–AKT–mTOR findings (15, 16) provide a rationale for combinations with targeted therapy, but neither has been tested clinically. LDN has also been proposed as a complement to immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, but there is no clinical evidence that it improves response rates or survival.

Within a metabolic oncology framework, LDN is best considered an intervention directed at the tumor microenvironment and immune function rather than a primary inhibitor of glycolysis or mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation.

Table 5. Placement of LDN within a five-axis metabolic oncology framework

Combining LDN with these agents, or with ketogenic nutrition or fasting, is mechanistically conceivable but has not been tested for efficacy or safety.

9. Limitations and future research

The evidence is predominantly preclinical; effects depend on dose and schedule, and human-equivalent exposures are uncertain (6, 7). Most positive human reports combine LDN with ALA, IL-2, vitamin D3 or integrative regimens (20–23, 26), are vulnerable to selection and publication bias, and rarely measure progression-free survival, overall survival or validated quality-of-life outcomes.

Priorities for research include:

Identifying tumors with an active OGF–OGFr axis and testing OGFr expression as a predictive biomarker.

Defining the relationship between dose, duration of receptor blockade and pharmacodynamic effects in patients.

Early-phase trials of LDN with chemotherapy, targeted therapy or checkpoint inhibitors, including schedule-dependent priming.

Adequately powered randomized trials with survival and quality-of-life endpoints, supported by independent funding given the drug’s generic status.

10. Conclusions

LDN deserves rigorous clinical investigation because of its unusual pharmacology, biological plausibility, low cost and favorable tolerability, not because its anticancer efficacy has been established. Experimental studies consistently show that transient, intermittent receptor blockade is essential to its proposed effects on the OGF–OGFr axis, immune signaling and proliferative pathways.

Clinical evidence remains weak. Reports of prolonged survival cannot establish causality, the only randomized oncology trial was negative, and no trial has shown a survival benefit. Clinicians considering LDN should discuss its experimental status with patients, avoid it in those requiring opioid analgesia, and never use it in place of effective standard therapy.

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References

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