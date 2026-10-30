Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
12h

Thank you for your amazing work and dedication to patient education. God bless you and good health to you always!

Reply
Share
Tommy Wells's avatar
Tommy Wells
13h

Good stuff! Be sure and check out Doctor Burt Berkson’s work on pairing low-dose naltrexone with alpha-lipoic acid. It basically creates a better killer for cancer cells.

A tumor relies on two main tricks to stay alive: it builds a wall of inflammation to hide from your immune system, and it ferments sugar for fuel.

Taking them together hits both weaknesses at the same time. The LDN reduces inflammation,..Then…alpha-lipoic acid shuts down glycolysis to starve the cells.

Reply
Share
4 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture