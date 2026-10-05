Paul Marik

Paul Marik

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Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 5

This is a complex question with many nuances. Precision oncology has transformed the treatment of selected cancers, particularly when tumors harbor actionable driver mutations that can be targeted with specific inhibitors. Immune checkpoint inhibitors have similarly produced remarkable and sometimes durable responses in subsets of patients. However, these treatments benefit only selected patient populations, and many of these drugs are extraordinarily expensive, placing them beyond the reach of much of the world's population.

Chemotherapy also remains important and can be curative in a limited number of malignancies. In many advanced solid tumors, however, its primary role is disease control, symptom relief, prolongation of survival, or palliation rather than cure.

Our goal is to help fill this therapeutic gap with a complementary metabolic approach. By targeting the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer through multiple pathways, we hope to develop strategies that are biologically rational, affordable, scalable, and accessible. These approaches should complement—not replace—conventional therapies that have demonstrated meaningful clinical benefit, while providing additional options where existing treatments are ineffective, poorly tolerated, inaccessible, or prohibitively expensive.

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Sceptyk
Oct 5Edited

Thank you Dr Marik. And could you also write up on situations where precision oncology has nothing to offer (rare cancers, such as 200 sarcoma subtypes), where chemo offers 20% chance that it will work for a patient, but they belong to the remaining 80%? What would you recommend when chemo can only kill and doctors will consider immunotherapy only if three lines of chemo have failed?

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