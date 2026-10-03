Paul Marik

Paul Marik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 3

Good question. At 17 years out, you are probably beyond the period of greatest risk.

A few general measures are particularly important:

Eat a healthy diet. Minimize processed and ultra-processed foods, sugary sodas, fruit drinks, and other refined carbohydrates. Focus primarily on whole, minimally processed foods.

Exercise regularly. This is one of the most important things you can do for your overall metabolic and long-term health.

Get adequate, good-quality sleep.

Maintain an adequate vitamin D level. Consider supplementation as needed and periodically check your blood level.

Consider EGCG (green tea extract) as an additional supplement, recognizing that the clinical evidence for disease prevention is less established than for the lifestyle measures above.

Also see the ROOTS protocol:

https://paulmarik.substack.com/p/preventing-cancer-the-root-protocols

Hope this helps.

See the

Reply
Share
Cancer & Metabolic Healing's avatar
Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Oct 3

Thanks John Appreciate the support.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture