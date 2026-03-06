Cancer & Metabolic Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
1d

I'm so pleased to see you take your work on cancer and metabolism to the next level, Dr. Marik. I'm pleased to support what you do.

Substack is a good place to do your work and reach your audience.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
15h

Followed you from the beginning - back when you still supported the Vax!? But always a believer in treating patients. Weirdest thing ever was for western medicine to suddenly decide they shouldn't treat symptoms. For a methodology that seldom concerned itself with root cause, it now decided not to treat either!?!

So glad you moved from medical care to health care! A treasure.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cancer & Metabolic Healing
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Marik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture