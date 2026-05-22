Anticancer pathways and mechanisms

A compound originally developed as a treatment for parasitic worms, mebendazole (MBZ) works by fatally disrupting the cellular microtubule formation in abnormal cancer cells that occur as the cell is attempting to divide. Like the other benzimidazoles, Mebendazole binds to the tubulin colchicine-binding domain and appears to act by both p53-dependent and independent mechanisms. (1) Mebendazole (MBZ) exerts anticancer activity through multiple, partly independent pathways, including microtubule disruption, apoptosis induction, anti‑angiogenesis, autophagy modulation, and inhibition of several oncogenic signaling axes such as Hedgehog, Wnt/TNIK, and NF‑κB/MYC. MBZ inhibits many factors involved in tumor progressions such as tubulin polymerization, angiogenesis, pro-survival pathways, matrix metalloproteinases, and multi-drug resistance protein transporters (see Figure 1). (2)

Figure 1. Anticancer pathways of mebendazole

In melanoma and other models, MBZ‑induced microtubule disruption leads to Bcl‑2 phosphorylation, loss of its anti‑apoptotic function, Bax activation, and caspase‑dependent apoptosis, often at concentrations sparing normal cells. (3) MBZ can induce p53‑independent p21 upregulation and apoptosis, which is relevant for tumors with defective p53 signaling.(4) MBZ directly inhibits VEGFR2 kinase activity by competing with ATP, thereby blocking VEGF‑driven endothelial signaling. (5) In medulloblastoma and intestinal tumor models, MBZ reduces micro-vessel density and selectively suppresses tumor angiogenesis without significantly affecting normal brain vasculature.(2) Decreased expression of pro‑angiogenic and pro‑inflammatory factors such as VEGF, FGF2, IL6, and TNF further contributes to an anti‑angiogenic tumor microenvironment.(2) MBZ inhibits multiple kinases (including BRAF and BRAFV600E), downregulates MAPK/ERK signaling, and can affect angiogenesis and tumor immunity.(1)

MBZ inhibits cancer stem cells; this mechanism of action is critical in preventing metastasis.(2, 6) Transcriptomic studies in breast and other cancers show that MBZ modulates genes involved in stemness, immune responses, and stress pathways, indicating potential effects on cancer stem‑like cells and antitumor immunity.(2) In addition, in a juvenile glioblastoma mouse model MBZ reduced tumor cell growth and invasion when evaluated under in-vitro and in-vivo conditions through inhibition of both the glutaminolysis and the glycolysis pathways. (7) In this study the effect of ketosis and MBZ were synergistic in inhibiting tumor growth.

MBZ decreases the activity of the Hedgehog pathway, which is common in gliomas, melanomas, lung cancers, ovarian cancers, and colorectal cancer. (8) MBZ inactivates Bcl-2 and activates caspases to promote apoptosis in cancer cells and the release of cytochrome c which has also been shown to trigger apoptosis in malignant cells. Benzimidazole modulates the typically overactivated MAPK pathway, switching it to activate the apoptotic pathway, rather than the anti-apoptotic pathway; it also destabilizes microtubules, structural proteins required to maintain a cell’s integrity during the process of mitosis, among other functions; it also interferes with cancer cells’ glycolysis-dependent metabolism, upon which most cancers are heavily preferentially dependent, as well as functioning as an inhibitor of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation, or OXPHOS, which reduces the residual energy available via the ordinary metabolic ATP production pathway. MBZ can cross the blood-brain barrier and has been demonstrated to slow the growth of gliomas by targeting signaling pathways involved in cell proliferation, apoptosis, invasion, and migration, as well as by making glioma cells more susceptible to conventional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. (9)

Overall, the pathway profile of MBZ is pleiotropic: it acts as a tubulin inhibitor, multi‑kinase/VEGFR2 inhibitor, Hh and TNIK/Wnt pathway blocker, transcriptional reprogrammer (ELK/SRF, NF‑κB, MYC, E2F, AP‑1, STAT), ROS inducer, and modulator of angiogenesis, autophagy, and tumor immunity.(10)

MBZ can also sensitize cancer cells to conventional therapy, such as chemotherapeutics and radiation, enhancing their combined antitumor potential, confirming that MBZ may be useful as an adjuvant therapeutic combined with traditional chemotherapy. (9) When combined with low-dose chemotherapy there is also evidence these drugs help to destroy the tumor-associated macrophage cells that may help maintain a favorable environment for the cancer to flourish.

Mebendazole and fenbendazole are closely related benzimidazole dewormers, but they differ mainly in approved use (human vs. animal), formulation, and how well they are absorbed and studied in people. Mebendazole is FDA‑approved for treating human intestinal worm infections such as threadworm, whipworm, hookworm, and roundworm. Mebendazole is manufactured specifically for humans, with defined tablet or suspension strengths and dosing schedules for different helminth infections. Fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use only and labeled “not for use in humans”; it has no human dosing or safety approval. Fenbendazole is formulated for animals (pastes, granules, suspensions) with dosing based on animal weight and species, not human pharmacokinetics. Mebendazole is poorly absorbed from the human gut at standard doses, which helps it act locally in the intestine; higher or repeated dosing can increase systemic levels and allows some penetration into tissues and even the CNS.

Fenbendazole is also poorly absorbed orally in animals but is metabolized to active metabolites such as oxfendazole; its human pharmacokinetics are not well characterized because it is not approved for people. Mebendazole has decades of clinical experience in adults and children, with a defined side‑effect profile (e.g., abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, rare liver toxicity with prolonged/high‑dose use). Fenbendazole has extensive animal safety data but only limited and off‑label human experience, so potential human toxicities, drug interactions, and long‑term risks are not well defined.

Mebendazole, as a human-grade medication, undergoes rigorous purity testing. For oncology patients, this minimizes the risk of heavy metal contamination or other impurities often found in veterinary-grade products. From a data perspective, Mebendazole demonstrates higher serum stability. This means it is easier to model and predict its therapeutic concentration during long-term use. Another vital factor is gastrointestinal tolerance. Analysis shows that MBZ is less likely to cause nausea or gastric mucosal inflammation compared to other benzimidazoles. This is critical for patients undergoing concurrent chemotherapy. Choosing MBZ is a logistics of safety—it allows for protocol continuity without forced interruptions due to digestive distress.

Brain Penetration

The logistics of brain penetration rely on two key parameters: molecular size and fat solubility. Mebendazole possesses a relatively low molecular weight, allowing it to physically squeeze through the tight junctions between the cells of the brain’s vascular endothelium. More importantly, it is a lipophilic substance. Since the blood-brain barrier consists primarily of a fatty layer, Mebendazole—when administered with the correct lipid carrier in the diet—literally “dissolves” into the barrier, penetrating directly into the brain tissue.

Many drugs that manage to enter the brain are immediately removed by efflux pumps (P-gp), which act as an active protection system. Data analysis suggests that benzimidazoles, specifically Mebendazole, can not only bypass these pumps but actually weaken their function. This ensures that the therapeutic concentration of the drug within the cranium remains stable and high enough to exert constant pressure on the cancer cells.

Clinical studies

Although mebendazole is widely used for its anti-cancer effects, the use of mebendazole in cancer is limited to a few case reports (11, 12) and a small case series. (13) Mebendazole is a component of the multidrug cocktail used in the METRICS study.(14) This phase 2 “real‑world” protocol combines mebendazole with metformin, doxycycline, and atorvastatin alongside standard care for various advanced cancers, based on complementary effects on cancer metabolism, inflammation, and survival pathways.​ The rationale for this combination includes:

Metformin: inhibits mitochondrial complex I/AMPK–mTOR axis.

Doxycycline: targets mitochondrial biogenesis and cancer stem‑like cells.

Atorvastatin: interferes with mevalonate pathway and prenylation.

Mebendazole: adds microtubule and kinase inhibition plus possible anti‑angiogenic effects.

In patients with glioblastoma, the METRICS protocol doubled mean and 2-year survival as compared to standard of care. (14)

The use of benzimidazoles, and in particular fenbendazole, has achieved much attention as a repurposed drug for cancer due to the reported experience of Joe Tippens. (15) In 2016, Tippens was diagnosed with non-small-cell lung cancer with extensive metastatic disease. At the advice of a veterinarian friend, he took Fenbendazole together with nanocurcumin, and three months after starting these drugs his PET scan was completely clear. He remains alive and disease-free up until the present.

Types of cancer that mebendazole may be beneficial for

A wide variety of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, adrenocortical, colorectal, chemo-resistant melanoma, glioblastoma multiforme, colon, leukemia, osteosarcoma/soft tissue sarcoma, acute myeloid sarcoma, breast (ER+ invasive ductal), kidney, and ovarian carcinoma, have been shown to be responsive to benzimidazoles, including MBZ. (1, 2, 9, 16-26)

Dosing and cautions

Common side effects of mebendazole include mild gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, and discomfort. These side effects are usually self‑limited and severe toxicity is described as uncommon. Case reports of off‑label human cancer use of fenbendazole describe reversible hepatotoxicity (drug‑related liver dysfunction that improved after discontinuation).​ Overall, potential for liver injury exists, but the true incidence and spectrum of serious human toxicity are unknown due to lack of systematic studies

We suggest Mebendazole dosed at 100-200 mg/day. The cost of mebendazole in the U.S. skyrocketed once this drug was discovered to have activity against cancer ($555 for a single 100 mg tablet?). However, mebendazole is available from international (India) and local compounding pharmacies for between 25c to $2 for a 100 mg tablet. Ivermectin can be considered an alternative if mebendazole is unavailable. However, it is likely that both drugs combined may have additive or synergistic anticancer activity.

Figure 2. Mebendazole vs Fenbendazole

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