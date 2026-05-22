Cancer & Metabolic Healing

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3h

Do you have idea what the attack on Menbendazole and Fenbendazole by Dr. Colleen Huber are all about? She is absolutely against these. Why?

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buddhi's avatar
buddhi
3h

Dr. Colleen Huber definitely does Not recommend fenbendazole or mebendazole. See her article at natureworksbest.

“while normal cells are weakened by these drugs’ β-tubulin protein binding mechanism, cancer cells mutate in such a way as to make themselves resistant to the drugs’ effects. This process has the result of leaving normal cells weaker and leaving cancer cells stronger."

and:

“The trouble with the prior exposure of cancer cells to this mild chemo, fenbendazole, removes the vinca alkaloids and taxanes from future treatment options, because of prior exposure to that mechanism.

Our clinic has never recommended chemotherapy in our near 20-year history, and I have not yet met a patient who seemed to benefit from it.

But full disclosure of the -azole drugs consequences should include that information.”

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